With Wisconsin currently holding 21 commitments in the rising senior cycle, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at what's ahead in the eighth edition of the State of the 2025 Class, which runs on the first of each month. Note: The "top target(s)" category takes into account talent level and current interest in Wisconsin. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the UW coaching staff.

QUARTERBACKS

Wisconsin quarterback commit Landyn Locke.

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one quarterback in the 2025 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from three-star quarterback Landyn Locke. Scholarship senior: Tyler Van Dyke What's next? Position coach Phil Longo has a nice prospect in Locke, who is bigger and more athletic than his older brother (Braedyn Locke). He will almost certainly be the only quarterback Wisconsin takes in this cycle.

RUNNING BACKS

Wisconsin tailback target Byron Louis. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is not expected to take a tailback in the 2025 class. Top target(s): Byron Louis Scholarship seniors: Chez Mellusi, Tawee Walker What's next? Wisconsin is all in on four-star tailback Byron Louis. The standout from Florida took officials to Miami, UW, Georgia and Florida State, and those are the schools he's expected to choose from. The Badgers, however, are believed to be near the bottom of that short list. If Wisconsin misses on Louis, there is a strong chance it will go without a scholarship tailback in this cycle.

WIDE RECEIVERS