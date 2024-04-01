With Wisconsin currently holding eight commitments in the junior cycle, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at what's ahead in the fourth edition of the State of the 2025 Class, which runs on the first of each month. Note: The "top target(s)" category takes into account talent level and current interest in Wisconsin. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the UW coaching staff.

QUARTERBACKS

Wisconsin quarterback commit Landyn Locke.

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one quarterback in the 2025 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from three-star quarterback Landyn Locke. Top targets: N/A Scholarship senior: Tyler Van Dyke What's next? As it stands right now, position coach Phil Longo has a nice prospect in Locke, who is bigger and more athletic than his older brother (Braedyn Locke). He will almost certainly be the only quarterback Wisconsin takes in this cycle, though that could change if there's unexpected movement on the current roster. It also wouldn't be surprising to see more Power 5 programs make a run at Locke this spring and summer. He visited most recently for a junior day in February.

RUNNING BACKS

Wisconsin tailback target John Forster. (Adam Friedman/Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one tailback in the 2025 class. Top target(s): Byron Louis, Jace Clarizio, John Forster Scholarship seniors: Chez Mellusi, Tawee Walker What's next? Taking one scholarship running back makes sense after signing three in the 2024 class, but that is not set in stone. From the group above, Forster (April 6) and Clarizio (April 20) are set visit later this month. Louis was on campus for a junior day in February but it will be tough to get the Rivals250 prospect out of Florida.

WIDE RECEIVERS