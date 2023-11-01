With Wisconsin currently holding 21 commitments in the senior cycle, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at what's ahead in the 11th edition of the State of the 2024 Class, which runs on the first of each month.



QUARTERBACKS

Wisconsin quarterback commit Mabrey Mettauer. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one quarterback in the 2024 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from four-star quarterback Mabrey Mettauer. Scholarship senior: Tanner Moredecai Preferred walk-on offer(s): Milos Spasojevic (committed) What's next? Wisconsin rode its recruiting momentum from the early signing period right into the 2024 class with a commitment from Mettauer on Dec. 24. Adding a blue-chip quarterback early in the process put a leader in place and allowed Mettauer to work on other offensive weapons in this cycle for the Badgers. Spasojevic, a standout from Minnesota, recently committed to UW as a preferred walk-on.

RUNNING BACKS

Wisconsin tailback commit Darrion Dupree. (Clint Cosgrove/Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take three tailbacks in the 2024 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from three-star running back Gideon Ituka, as well as four-star backs Darrion Dupree and Dilin Jones. Scholarship senior(s): Chez Mellusi What's next? Wisconsin addressed the running back room as well as any other position in the 2024 class. Ituka, Dupree and Jones all bring a unique skillset to the table and could be in line for reps as true freshmen. Now the Badgers have to hang on to all three before the Signing Period in December.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Wisconsin wide receiver commit Kyan Berry-Johnson. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one wide receiver in the 2024 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from four-star wide receiver Kyan Berry-Johnson. Scholarship senior(s): Chimere Dike Preferred walk-on offer(s): Cameron Russell, Langdon Nordgaard (committed) What's next? In April, Wisconsin hit on arguably its top wide receiver target in Berry-Johnson, a four-star prospect from Illinois. The Badgers will likely take just one scholarship wide out in the current cycle, but Nordgaard recently committed as a preferred walk-on.

TIGHT ENDS