With Wisconsin sitting on 13 scholarship commitments in the rising senior cycle, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at what's ahead in the 11th edition of the State of the 2023 Class , which runs on the first of each month.

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one scholarship quarterback in the 2023 class.

Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected quarterback.

Scholarship senior(s): Chase Wolf

What's next?

Monday evening, Wisconsin answered a big question in this recruiting cycle after it sent out an offer to 2023 quarterback Cole LaCrue. The senior from Colorado visited unofficially in September and is expected back on campus this month for his official. Colorado and Tulane, among others, are also near the top of LaCrue's list of top schools.