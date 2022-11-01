News More News
Wisconsin Badgers State of the 2023 class: November Edition

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

With Wisconsin sitting on 13 scholarship commitments in the rising senior cycle, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at what's ahead in the 11th edition of the State of the 2023 Class, which runs on the first of each month.


QUARTERBACKS

Wisconsin recently offered 2023 quarterback Cole LaCrue.

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one scholarship quarterback in the 2023 class.

Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected quarterback.

Scholarship senior(s): Chase Wolf

What's next?

Monday evening, Wisconsin answered a big question in this recruiting cycle after it sent out an offer to 2023 quarterback Cole LaCrue. The senior from Colorado visited unofficially in September and is expected back on campus this month for his official. Colorado and Tulane, among others, are also near the top of LaCrue's list of top schools.

RUNNING BACKS

Three-star running back Nate White. (Jon McNamara/Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two tailbacks in the 2023 class.

Who do they already have? The Badgers have commitments from projected tailbacks Jaquez Keyes and Nate White.

Scholarship senior(s): Isaac Guerendo, Chez Mellusi

What's next?

First-year position coach Al Johnson helped lock up two of Wisconsin's top tailback targets - Keyes and White - before the start of official visits in the summer. The Badgers have kept lines of communication open with other backs, but it appears UW is set at the position moving forward unless there is late movement.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Three-star wide receiver Collin Dixon. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
