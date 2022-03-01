Wisconsin Badgers State of the 2023 class: March Edition

With Wisconsin sitting on one commitment in the junior cycle, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at what's ahead in the third edition of the State of the 2023 Class. Note: The "top target(s)" category takes into account talent level and current interest in Wisconsin. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the UW coaching staff.

QUARTERBACKS

Three-star quarterback Avery Johnson. (Drew Galloway)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one scholarship quarterback in the 2023 class. Top targets: Avery Johnson Scholarship senior(s): Chase Wolf What's next? It will be interesting to see what influence new offensive coordinator Bobby Engram has on Wisconsin's quarterback board moving forward. As it stands right now, Johnson is at the top of the Badgers' wishlist, and Paul Chryst made a stop to see the three-star QB this winter. But more offers will almost certainly need to go out this winter or spring.

RUNNING BACKS

Three-star running back JT Smith. (Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two tailbacks in the 2023 class. Top target(s): JT Smith, Darius Taylor, Nate White Scholarship senior(s): Isaac Guerendo, Chez Mellusi What's next? Smith, a three-star prospect from North Carolina, camped in June and visited Madison again this past fall. He's a top target in this cycle for the Badgers, regardless of position. Taylor, who picked up an offer from UW in January, plans to visit for the Badgers' junior day this month. From inside the state, White does not yet have an offer, but the standout from Rufus King may be too good to pass on in this cycle.

WIDE RECEIVERS