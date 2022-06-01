Wisconsin Badgers State of the 2023 class: June Edition
With Wisconsin sitting on six commitments in the junior cycle, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at what's ahead in the sixth edition of the State of the 2023 Class, which runs on the first of each month.
Note: The "top target(s)" category takes into account talent level and current interest in Wisconsin. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the UW coaching staff.
QUARTERBACKS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one scholarship quarterback in the 2023 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected quarterback.
Top target(s): Lincoln Kienholz
Scholarship senior(s): Chase Wolf
What's next?
Quarterbacks coach Bobby Engram has focused in on Kienholz, a three-star prospect from South Dakota. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound junior will take official visits to Wisconsin, Wyoming, North Dakota State and Washington this month before making his final decision.
RUNNING BACKS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two tailbacks in the 2023 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have commitments from projected tailbacks Jaquez Keyes and Nate White.
Top target(s): JT Smith, Jeremiyah Love, Dylan Edwards
Scholarship senior(s): Isaac Guerendo, Chez Mellusi
What's next?
New position coach Al Johnson helped lock up two of Wisconsin's top tailback targets - Keyes and White - before the start of official visits. The Badgers will likely keep lines of communication open with other backs, but it appears UW is set at the position moving forward.
WIDE RECEIVERS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take three wide receivers in the 2023 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected wide receiver.
Top target(s): Collin Dixon, Justin Marshall, Kaleb Black, Anthony Brown, Cole Adams, Tre Spivey
Scholarship senior(s): N/A
What's next?
Three seems like a realistic number for Alvis Whitted, who is set to host Dixon for an official visit the weekend of June 10. The three-star prospect from Ohio is looking at Wisconsin and Illinois, among other schools. Marshall, Black and Spivey are also expected on campus for visits this month.
TIGHT ENDS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two tight ends in the 2023 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected tight end.
Top target(s): Jackson Carver, Zack Ortwerth, Chico Holt, Sam Peters
Scholarship senior(s): Jaylan Franklin, Jack Eschenbach
What's next?
Wisconsin is likely looking to take two tight ends in this class, but the Badgers have been very selective with offers up until this point. Carver, who earned a scholarship during an unofficial visit in March, emerged this spring as one of the hottest prospects in the Midwest, though Miami and LSU could be tough to beat for his services. Ortwerth will take officials to Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa and Pittsburgh this month before announcing his commitment. Peters will camp with the Badgers on June 2.
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take three offensive linemen in the 2023 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from three-star guard James Durand.
Top target(s): Joe Crocker, Evan Link, Ian Reed, Chris Terek
Scholarship senior(s): Michael Furtney, Tyler Beach
What's next?
With Durand in the mix, Wisconsin is looking for at least two more linemen in the 2023 class. In June, Bob Bostad is set to host three big-time targets in Crocker, Reed and Terek. Of the three, Crocker, a four-star tackle from Tennessee, appears to be the most realistic option. Michigan State is also a top contender in his recruitment.
DEFENSIVE LINEMEN
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take three defensive linemen in the 2023 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from three-star tackle Roderick Pierce III.
Top target(s): Ashton Sanders, Jamel Howard, My'Keil Gardner
Scholarship senior(s): Isaiah Mullens, Keeanu Benton
What's next?
Looking at Wisconsin's visitor list, the Badgers could take three defensive tackles in this class. If so, position coach Ross Kolodziej is already one-third of the way there after landing a commitment from Pierce III in May. Sanders, Howard and Gardner all have officials locked in during the first or second weekend of June.
OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS/EDGE
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two edge prospects in the 2023 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected outside linebacker.
Top target(s): Tackett Curtis, Jordan Mayer, Brad Spence
Scholarship senior(s): CJ Goetz
What's next?
Bobby April has recruited the outside linebacker position extremely well since he joined Wisconsin's staff in 2018. The 2023 class is no exception, as April has the Badgers in a great spot to contend for Curtis, who visited in April and is slated to return to Madison this month. UW likely take two edge prospects in this cycle, with Mayer, who visited this spring, also a strong option in this cycle. Spence, a three-star prospect from Texas, recently included the Badgers in his top 10.
INSIDE LINEBACKERS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one or two inside linebackers in the 2023 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from three-star inside linebacker Tyler Jansey.
Top target(s): Jordan Hall
Scholarship senior(s): N/A
What's next?
This could be the most straight-forward position for Wisconsin in the 2023 class. The Badgers landed an early commitment from Jansey, who could be the only scholarship inside linebacker UW takes in this cycle. That, however, certainly isn't set in stone with six-plus months remaining before the early signing period in December.
CORNERBACKS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take three cornerbacks in the 2023 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected cornerback.
Top target(s): Nate Johnson, Jace Arnold, Quentin Aijero, A.J. Tisdell, Braeden Marshall, Saboor Karriem
Scholarship senior(s): Alex Smith, Justin Clark, Jay Shaw, Cedrick Dort
What's next?
Position coach Hank Poteat has helped Wisconsin lock in official visit dates for Johnson, Arnold, Aijero, Marshall and Tisdell for June. The Badgers are near or at the top for all five players. Karriem, who recently picked up an offer from the Badgers, is an intriguing option at 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds. He has yet to schedule any official visits.
SAFETIES
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two safeties in the 2023 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from three-star safety Justin Taylor.
Top target(s): Amare Snowden, Kahlil Tate, Watts McBride
Scholarship senior(s): Travian Blaylock, John Torchio
What's next?
Safety is one of the thinnest scholarship positions on the current roster, which will likely force Wisconsin to take two in the 2023 class. Outside of Taylor, a current commit, the Badgers are in a good spot with Snowden, who recently included UW in his top six, as well as Tate, who will visit officially this weekend. McBride will camp with the Badgers on June 2 and could play his way into an offer with a strong performance.
(WAY TOO EARLY) PROJECTED 2023 CLASS
