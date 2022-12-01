With Wisconsin sitting on nine scholarship commitments in the senior cycle, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at how things could conclude in the 12th - and final - edition of the State of the 2023 Class , which runs on the first of each month.

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one scholarship quarterback in the 2023 class.

Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from three-star quarterback Cole LaCrue.

Scholarship senior(s): Chase Wolf

What's next?

Wisconsin answered a big question in this recruiting cycle last month when it landed a commitment from LaCrue, a three-star quarterback from Colorado. The senior signal caller chose the Badgers over offers from Colorado and Tulane, among others. LaCrue is expected to be on campus the weekend of Dec. 9 for his official visit. Over the next few days, however, it will be interesting to see the new coaching staff makes a run at Brady Drogosh, a current Bearcats' pledge who could provide some needed depth at the position.