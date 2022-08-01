Wisconsin Badgers State of the 2023 class: August Edition
With Wisconsin sitting on 13 commitments in the rising senior cycle, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at what's ahead in the eighth edition of the State of the 2023 Class, which runs on the first of each month.
QUARTERBACKS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one scholarship quarterback in the 2023 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected quarterback.
Scholarship senior(s): Chase Wolf
What's next?
Quarterback is the biggest remaining question mark in Wisconsin's 2023 class. At this point in the recruiting cycle, the staff could look to flip a prospect from another school's commit list. If the Badgers go that route, Jaxon Smolik (Tulane) or Hank Brown (Liberty) could be options. A group of uncommitted prospects previously linked to UW includes Kasen Weisman, Will Prichard and Chase Spellman, among others.
RUNNING BACKS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two tailbacks in the 2023 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have commitments from projected tailbacks Jaquez Keyes and Nate White.
Scholarship senior(s): Isaac Guerendo, Chez Mellusi
What's next?
New position coach Al Johnson helped lock up two of Wisconsin's top tailback targets - Keyes and White - before the start of official visits. The Badgers will likely keep lines of communication open with other backs, but it appears UW is set at the position moving forward.
WIDE RECEIVERS
