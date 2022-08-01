Wisconsin Badgers State of the 2023 class: August Edition

With Wisconsin sitting on 13 commitments in the rising senior cycle, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at what's ahead in the eighth edition of the State of the 2023 Class , which runs on the first of each month.

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one scholarship quarterback in the 2023 class.

Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected quarterback.

Scholarship senior(s): Chase Wolf

What's next?

Quarterback is the biggest remaining question mark in Wisconsin's 2023 class. At this point in the recruiting cycle, the staff could look to flip a prospect from another school's commit list. If the Badgers go that route, Jaxon Smolik (Tulane) or Hank Brown (Liberty) could be options. A group of uncommitted prospects previously linked to UW includes Kasen Weisman, Will Prichard and Chase Spellman, among others.