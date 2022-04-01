Wisconsin Badgers State of the 2023 class: April Edition

With Wisconsin sitting on one commitment in the junior cycle, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at what's ahead in the fourth edition of the State of the 2023 Class. Note: The "top target(s)" category takes into account talent level and current interest in Wisconsin. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the UW coaching staff.

QUARTERBACKS

Four-star quarterback JJ Kohl. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one scholarship quarterback in the 2023 class. Top targets: JJ Kohl, Avery Johnson Scholarship senior(s): Chase Wolf What's next? In addition to his title as offensive coordinator, Bobby Engram has settled in as Wisconsin's quarterbacks moving forward. Since he arrived on campus, two new offers have went out to five-star Dante Moore and four-star JJ Kohl. From those two, Kohl, who was on campus three times last year, is the most realistic. The Badgers are working to get the Rivals250 prospect on campus this spring before his expected decision. Johnson is still an option as well, though other schools, such as Kansas State and Arkansas, are believed to be out in front for his services.

RUNNING BACKS

Three-star running back JT Smith. (Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two tailbacks in the 2023 class. Top target(s): JT Smith, Darius Taylor, Nate White, Jeremiyah Love Scholarship senior(s): Isaac Guerendo, Chez Mellusi What's next? New position coach Al Johnson has, at a minimum, three intriguing tailback targets atop his recruiting board in Smith, Taylor and White. A long-time target from North Carolina, Smith is looking hard at Wisconsin, Missouri and Virginia, among other schools, this spring. Taylor is scheduled to visit on April 2, while White picked up an offer in March. The three-star back from Milwaukee is the only in-state prospect in the 2023 class with a known offer from the Badgers.

WIDE RECEIVERS