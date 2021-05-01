 A position-by-position look at Wisconsin's 2022 recruiting class?
Wisconsin Badgers State of the 2022 Class: May Edition

Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

With Wisconsin sitting on one commitment in the junior cycle, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at what's ahead in the fifth edition of the State of the 2022 Class.

Note: The "top target(s)" category takes into account talent level and current interest in Wisconsin. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the UW coaching staff.

QUARTERBACKS

Three-star quarterback Myles Burkett committed to Wisconsin in January.
Three-star quarterback Myles Burkett committed to Wisconsin in January. (Jon McNamara/Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one scholarship quarterback in the 2022 class.

Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from three-star quarterback Myles Burkett.

Top targets: N/A

Scholarship seniors: Danny Vanden Boom (5th year)

What's next?

Burkett, a three-star in-state prospect from Franklin High School, is expected to be the only scholarship quarterback Wisconsin takes in the 2022 class. The Badgers have not signed two players at the position since Danny Vanden Boom and Jack Coan in 2017.

"I'll be the one quarterback they take - they aren't going to offer another guy," Burkett told BadgerBlitz.com. "That also factored into it because they are going to take me and me only. They put their trust in me and expressed their belief in me to be their sole guy in 2022, and I'm very grateful for that."

RUNNING BACKS

Four-star running Nicholas Singleton will visit officially in June.
Four-star running Nicholas Singleton will visit officially in June. (Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one tailback in the 2022 class.

Top target(s): Nicholas Singleton, Xavier Brown

Scholarship seniors: John Chenal (4th year)

What's next?

Singleton, who is scheduled to take an official visit to Wisconsin the weekend of June 4, is the top priority for new position coach Gary Brown. The four-star back currently has a top 9 of Alabama, Auburn, Michigan, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State and Texas A&M, in addition to UW. Via the transfer portal, the Badgers are also believed to be a top contender for former Clemson back Chez Mellusi, which could adjust the outlook at the position.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Three-star wide receiver Vinny Anthony will visit Wisconsin in June.
Three-star wide receiver Vinny Anthony will visit Wisconsin in June. (Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two wide receivers in the 2022 class.

Top target(s): Vinny Anthony, Matthew Golden, Isaiah Bond, Tommy McIntosh, Dane Key

Scholarship seniors: Jack Dunn (6th year), Kendric Pryor (6th year), Danny Davis (5th year)

What's next?

Wisconsin is in a good position with a handful of projected wide outs in the 2022 class. Key and Bond have the Badgers in their top groups, respectively, while McIntosh and Anthony are expected to visit officially in June. Position coach Alvis Whitted is still working to get Golden on campus this summer as well.

TIGHT ENDS

Four-star tight end Micah Riley visited Wisconsin on his own in March.
Four-star tight end Micah Riley visited Wisconsin on his own in March. (Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one or two tight ends in the 2022 class.

Top target(s): Micah Riley, Jeremiah Franklin, RJ Maryland

Scholarship seniors: Jake Ferguson (5th year)

What's next?

Riley, who visited Wisconsin on his own in March, is atop Mickey Turner's wishlist at the position. The four-star tight end has official visits lined up this summer to Auburn, Tennessee, Iowa and Iowa State. Franklin, a current Boston College commit, is also considering an official to UW.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

Four-star offensive lineman Carson Hinzman will visit officially in June.
Four-star offensive lineman Carson Hinzman will visit officially in June. (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take three offensive linemen in the 2022 class.

Top target(s): Joe Brunner, Billy Schrauth, Carson Hinzman, Barrett Nelson

Scholarship seniors: Kayden Lyles, Logan Bruss, Tyler Beach, Josh Seltzner (all 5th year)

What's next?

Schrauth is a strong Notre Dame lean at this point, but Wisconsin is still in a good position to land the other three in-state offensive linemen in this class. Hinzman, Nelson and Brunner are all expected to be on campus the weekend of June 4.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

Four-star defensive tackle Keith Miles Jr. has Wisconsin in his top group.
Four-star defensive tackle Keith Miles Jr. has Wisconsin in his top group. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one or two defensive tackles in the 2022 class.

Top target(s): Keith Miles Jr., Felix Hixon, Curtis Neal, Quentel Jones

Scholarship seniors: Bryson Williams (4th year)

What's next?

Signing a true nose tackle in the mold of Keeanu Benton and Bryson Williams is the top priority for new position coach Ross Kolodziej in the 2022 class. From the group of offered prospects, Hixon, Neal and Jones have all scheduled officials to UW. Miles Jr., who has Wisconsin in his top seven, along with Georgia, Georgia Tech, Penn State, Texas, USC and Virginia, is also a realistic option.

DEFENSIVE END

Three-star defensive end Isaac Hamm.
Three-star defensive end Isaac Hamm. (Jon McNamara/Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one defensive end in the 2022 class.

Top target(s): Isaac Hamm

Scholarship seniors: Matt Henningsen (5th year)

What's next?

Hamm, who has a top four of Wisconsin, Notre Dame, Penn State and Ohio State, would fill a big need for the Badgers in the 2022 class. The three-star prospect will visit officially the weekend of June 4.

LINEBACKERS

How many will they take? Wisconsin may not take a scholarship linebacker in the 2022 class.

Top target(s): N/A

Scholarship seniors: Mike Maskalunas (6th year), Jack Sanborn (4th year), Noah Burks (6th year), Izayah Green-May (5th year)

What's next?

Wisconsin loaded up on linebackers in the last two cycles, signing five scholarships prospects at the position in 2020 and seven (counting Braelon Allen) in 2021. With that, the 2022 linebacker group is expected to be much smaller. Sebastian Cheeks has been a top target for some time, but the Badgers are no longer a top contender in his recruitment.

CORNERBACKS 

Three-star cornerback A'Koury Lyde will visit officially in June.
Three-star cornerback A'Koury Lyde will visit officially in June. (Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two cornerbacks in the 2022 class.

Top target(s): Avery Powell, A'Khoury Lyde, Caleb Coley, James Monds III, Keenan Nelson Jr.

Scholarship seniors: Caesar Williams (6th year), Faion Hicks (5th year), Deron Harrel (5th year)

What's next?

First-year position coach Hank Poteat has locked in official visits with Lyde, Coley and Monds III. Wisconsin would love to get at least two from that group to add to its 2021 class. Powell lists Wisconsin in his top six, but contact with the three-star junior has dipped this spring.

SAFETIES 

Three-star safety Austin Brown will visit officially in June.
Three-star safety Austin Brown will visit officially in June.

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one safety in the 2022 class.

Top target(s): Cristian Driver, Austin Brown

Scholarship seniors: Colin Wilder (6th year), Scott Nelson (5th year)

What's next?

Realistically, the Badgers could get away with just one player at the position in 2022, especially with Preston Zachman moving over to the position this spring. Driver has Wisconsin in his top group, but Brown, who will visit officially the weekend of June 4, seems like a more realistic option.

(WAY TOO EARLY) PROJECTED 2022 CLASS

