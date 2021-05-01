With Wisconsin sitting on one commitment in the junior cycle, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at what's ahead in the fifth edition of the State of the 2022 Class. Note: The "top target(s)" category takes into account talent level and current interest in Wisconsin. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the UW coaching staff.

QUARTERBACKS

Three-star quarterback Myles Burkett committed to Wisconsin in January. (Jon McNamara/Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one scholarship quarterback in the 2022 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from three-star quarterback Myles Burkett. Top targets: N/A Scholarship seniors: Danny Vanden Boom (5th year) What's next? Burkett, a three-star in-state prospect from Franklin High School, is expected to be the only scholarship quarterback Wisconsin takes in the 2022 class. The Badgers have not signed two players at the position since Danny Vanden Boom and Jack Coan in 2017. "I'll be the one quarterback they take - they aren't going to offer another guy," Burkett told BadgerBlitz.com. "That also factored into it because they are going to take me and me only. They put their trust in me and expressed their belief in me to be their sole guy in 2022, and I'm very grateful for that."

RUNNING BACKS

Four-star running Nicholas Singleton will visit officially in June. (Rivals.com)

WIDE RECEIVERS

Three-star wide receiver Vinny Anthony will visit Wisconsin in June. (Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two wide receivers in the 2022 class. Top target(s): Vinny Anthony, Matthew Golden, Isaiah Bond, Tommy McIntosh, Dane Key Scholarship seniors: Jack Dunn (6th year), Kendric Pryor (6th year), Danny Davis (5th year) What's next? Wisconsin is in a good position with a handful of projected wide outs in the 2022 class. Key and Bond have the Badgers in their top groups, respectively, while McIntosh and Anthony are expected to visit officially in June. Position coach Alvis Whitted is still working to get Golden on campus this summer as well.

TIGHT ENDS

Four-star tight end Micah Riley visited Wisconsin on his own in March. (Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one or two tight ends in the 2022 class. Top target(s): Micah Riley, Jeremiah Franklin, RJ Maryland Scholarship seniors: Jake Ferguson (5th year) What's next? Riley, who visited Wisconsin on his own in March, is atop Mickey Turner's wishlist at the position. The four-star tight end has official visits lined up this summer to Auburn, Tennessee, Iowa and Iowa State. Franklin, a current Boston College commit, is also considering an official to UW.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

Four-star offensive lineman Carson Hinzman will visit officially in June. (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take three offensive linemen in the 2022 class. Top target(s): Joe Brunner, Billy Schrauth, Carson Hinzman, Barrett Nelson Scholarship seniors: Kayden Lyles, Logan Bruss, Tyler Beach, Josh Seltzner (all 5th year) What's next? Schrauth is a strong Notre Dame lean at this point, but Wisconsin is still in a good position to land the other three in-state offensive linemen in this class. Hinzman, Nelson and Brunner are all expected to be on campus the weekend of June 4.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

Four-star defensive tackle Keith Miles Jr. has Wisconsin in his top group. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

DEFENSIVE END

Three-star defensive end Isaac Hamm. (Jon McNamara/Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one defensive end in the 2022 class. Top target(s): Isaac Hamm Scholarship seniors: Matt Henningsen (5th year) What's next? Hamm, who has a top four of Wisconsin, Notre Dame, Penn State and Ohio State, would fill a big need for the Badgers in the 2022 class. The three-star prospect will visit officially the weekend of June 4.

LINEBACKERS

How many will they take? Wisconsin may not take a scholarship linebacker in the 2022 class. Top target(s): N/A Scholarship seniors: Mike Maskalunas (6th year), Jack Sanborn (4th year), Noah Burks (6th year), Izayah Green-May (5th year) What's next? Wisconsin loaded up on linebackers in the last two cycles, signing five scholarships prospects at the position in 2020 and seven (counting Braelon Allen) in 2021. With that, the 2022 linebacker group is expected to be much smaller. Sebastian Cheeks has been a top target for some time, but the Badgers are no longer a top contender in his recruitment.

CORNERBACKS

Three-star cornerback A'Koury Lyde will visit officially in June. (Rivals.com)

SAFETIES

Three-star safety Austin Brown will visit officially in June.