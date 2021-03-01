With Wisconsin sitting on one commitment in the junior cycle, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at what's ahead in the third edition of the State of the 2022 Class. Note: The "top target(s)" category takes into account talent level and current interest in Wisconsin. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the UW coaching staff.

QUARTERBACKS

Three-star quarterback Myles Burkett committed to Wisconsin in January. (Jon McNamara/Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one scholarship quarterback in the 2022 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from three-star quarterback Myles Burkett. Top targets: N/A Scholarship seniors: Danny Vanden Boom (5th year) What's next? Burkett, a three-star in-state prospect from Franklin High School, is expected to be the only scholarship quarterback Wisconsin takes in the 2022 class. The Badgers have not signed two players at the position since Danny Vanden Boom and Jack Coan in 2017. "I'll be the one quarterback they take - they aren't going to offer another guy," Burkett told BadgerBlitz.com. "That also factored into it because they are going to take me and me only. They put their trust in me and expressed their belief in me to be their sole guy in 2022, and I'm very grateful for that."

RUNNING BACKS

Four-star running Nicholas Singleton. (Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one tailback in the 2022 class. Top target(s): Nicholas Singleton, Dillon Tatum, Xavier Brown Scholarship seniors: John Chenal (4th year) What's next? Singleton, who visited last winter, is likely the top priority from this group. But the four-star back was recently offered by Alabama; Ohio State and Penn State were out in front for his services prior to that. Brown, who was offered last month, could be the new name to watch this spring. The three-star prospect from Kentucky is being recruited as an offensive athlete by Wisconsin's coaching staff.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Three-star wide receiver Matthew Golden. (Sam Spiegelman)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two or three wide receivers in the 2022 class. Top target(s): Vinny Anthony, Matthew Golden, Isaiah Bond Scholarship seniors: Jack Dunn (6th year), Kendric Pryor (6th year); Danny Davis (5th year) What's next? Position coach Alvis Whitted sent out a handful of new offers at receiver in February. From that group, Anthony, Golden and Bond (could also play cornerback) all seem like realistic options heading into the spring.

TIGHT ENDS

Four-star tight end Micah Riley. (Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two tight ends in the 2022 class. Top target(s): Micah Riley, Brody Foley, Jeremiah Franklin Scholarship seniors: Jake Ferguson (5th year) What's next? Riley, who has Wisconsin in his top group, is atop Mickey Turner's wishlist at the position. The four-star tight end is expected to visit Madison on his own this month. Foley, a three-star prospect from Ohio, and Franklin, a current Boston College commit, both picked up scholarships last month and appear to be high on the Badgers.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

Four-star offensive lineman Carson Hinzman. (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two or three offensive linemen in the 2022 class. Top target(s): Joe Brunner, Billy Schrauth, Carson Hinzman Scholarship seniors: Kayden Lyles, Logan Bruss, Tyler Beach, Josh Seltzner, Aaron Vopal (all 5th year)

What's next? Wisconsin would love to lock up all three in-state prospects and be done on the offensive line in 2022. Schrauth, though, is trending towards Notre Dame. Should he commit to the Irish, the Badgers could likely get away with taking just two linemen in this class.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

Four-star defensive tackle Keith Miles Jr. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one or two defensive tackles in the 2022 class. Top target(s): Hunter Deyo, Keith Miles Jr., Kwan Williams Scholarship seniors: Bryson Williams (4th year) What's next? Signing a true nose tackle in the mold of Keeanu Benton and Bryson Williams is the top priority for new position coach Ross Kolodziej in the 2022 class. From the group of offered prospects, it will be interesting to see who Wisconsin is able to get on campus for visits this summer, assuming things open back up in June. Deyo, Miles Jr. and Williams all have the Badgers in their top groups, respectively.

DEFENSIVE END

Three-star defensive end Isaac Hamm.

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two defensive ends in the 2022 class. Top target(s): Isaac Hamm, Barrett Nelson Scholarship seniors: Matt Henningsen (5th year) What's next? At end, Hamm, who has a top four of Wisconsin, Notre Dame, Penn State and Ohio State, would fill a big need for the Badgers. Nelson, another in-state prospect, could play his way into a scholarship during camp this summer.

LINEBACKERS

Four-star linebacker Sebastian Cheeks. (Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two or three linebackers in the 2022 class. Top target(s): Popeye Williams, Sebastian Cheeks, Joshua Burnham Scholarship seniors: Mike Maskalunas (6th year), Jack Sanborn (4th year), Noah Burks (6th year), Izayah Green-May (5th year) What's next? Wisconsin loaded up on linebackers in the last two cycles, signing six scholarships prospects at the position in 2020 and again in 2021. With that, the 2022 linebacker group is expected to be much smaller. Burnham has Wisconsin in his top three but is trending towards Michigan. Cheeks visited last winter and is believed to have UW and Notre Dame atop his list of potential schools. The Badgers are moving in the wrong direction for Williams, a projected outside linebacker.

CORNERBACKS

Three-star cornerback James Monds III.

SAFETIES

Three-star safety Austin Brown.