Wisconsin Badgers State of the 2022 Class: June Edition

With Wisconsin sitting on one commitment in the junior cycle, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at what's ahead in the sixth edition of the State of the 2022 Class. Note: The "top target(s)" category takes into account talent level and current interest in Wisconsin. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the UW coaching staff.

QUARTERBACKS

Three-star quarterback Myles Burkett committed to Wisconsin in January. (Jon McNamara/Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one scholarship quarterback in the 2022 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from three-star quarterback Myles Burkett. Top targets: N/A Scholarship seniors: Danny Vanden Boom (5th year) What's next? Burkett, a three-star in-state prospect from Franklin High School, is expected to be the only scholarship quarterback Wisconsin takes in the 2022 class. The Badgers have not signed two players at the position since Danny Vanden Boom and Jack Coan in 2017. "I'll be the one quarterback they take - they aren't going to offer another guy," Burkett told BadgerBlitz.com. "That also factored into it because they are going to take me and me only. They put their trust in me and expressed their belief in me to be their sole guy in 2022, and I'm very grateful for that."

RUNNING BACKS

Four-star running Nicholas Singleton will visit officially the weekend of June 4. (Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin may not take a scholarship tailback in the 2022 class. Top target(s): Nicholas Singleton, Xavier Brown Scholarship seniors: John Chenal (4th year) What's next? Wisconsin is all-in on Singleton, who is scheduled to take an official visit to Madison this weekend. The four-star back will also make trips to Alabama, Notre Dame and Penn State. Via the transfer portal, the Badgers are also a top contender for former Clemson back Chez Mellusi, which could adjust the outlook at the position.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Three-star wide receiver Vinny Anthony will officially visit Wisconsin the weekend of June 25. (Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two wide receivers in the 2022 class. Top target(s): Vinny Anthony, Tommy McIntosh, Dane Key, Omar Cooper Jr. Scholarship seniors: Jack Dunn (6th year), Kendric Pryor (6th year), Danny Davis (5th year) What's next? Wisconsin is in a good position with a handful of projected wide outs in the 2022 class. McIntosh and Anthony will visit officially in June, and those two are likely the most realistic options from the group. Position coach Alvis Whitted is still working to get Key and Cooper Jr. on campus this summer, as well.

TIGHT ENDS

Wisconsin is working to flip Boston College commit Jeremiah Franklin.

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one tight end in the 2022 class. Top target(s): Jeremiah Franklin, Andrew Keller, RJ Maryland Scholarship seniors: Jake Ferguson (5th year) What's next? With Micah Riley-Ducker seemingly no longer an option, the outlook at tight end is much different heading into the summer. Franklin, who is currently committed to Boston College, has been on Wisconsin's board for a good chunk of time. From inside the state, Keller has been one of the hottest prospects in the Midwest this spring but has yet to receive an offer from the Badgers. It will be interesting to see if that changes in June.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

Four-star offensive lineman Carson Hinzman will visit officially the weekend of June 4. (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take three offensive linemen in the 2022 class. Top target(s): Joe Brunner, Billy Schrauth, Carson Hinzman, Barrett Nelson Scholarship seniors: Kayden Lyles, Logan Bruss, Tyler Beach, Josh Seltzner (all 5th year) What's next? Schrauth is a strong Notre Dame lean at this point, but Wisconsin is still in a good position to land the other three in-state offensive linemen in this class. Hinzman and Brunner will both be on campus this upcoming weekend, with Nelson scheduled to take his official in the middle of the month.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

Four-star defensive tackle Keith Miles Jr. has Wisconsin in his top group. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two defensive tackles in the 2022 class. Top target(s): Keith Miles Jr., Felix Hixon, Curtis Neal, Quentel Jones Scholarship seniors: Bryson Williams (4th year) What's next? Signing a true nose tackle in the mold of Keeanu Benton and Bryson Williams is the top priority for new position coach Ross Kolodziej in the 2022 class. From the group of offered prospects, Hixon, Miles Jr., Neal and Jones have all scheduled officials to UW. Miles Jr. has a top three of Georgia Tech, Texas and Wisconsin, while Neal has the Buckeyes and Badgers out in front.

DEFENSIVE END

Three-star defensive end Isaac Hamm will visit officially the weekend of June 4. (Jon McNamara/Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one defensive end in the 2022 class. Top target(s): Isaac Hamm Scholarship seniors: Matt Henningsen (5th year) What's next? Hamm, who has a top four of Wisconsin, Notre Dame, Penn State and Ohio State, will visit officially the weekend of June 4. That is currently the only trip he's scheduled to take this month.

LINEBACKERS

Four-star linebacker Sebastian Cheeks wants to visit Wisconsin this summer. (Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin may not take a scholarship linebacker in the 2022 class. Top target(s): Sebastian Cheeks, Luna Larson Scholarship seniors: Mike Maskalunas (6th year), Jack Sanborn (4th year), Noah Burks (6th year), Izayah Green-May (5th year) What's next? Wisconsin loaded up on linebackers in the last two cycles, signing five scholarship prospects at the position in 2020 and six in 2021. With that, the 2022 linebacker group is expected to be much smaller. Cheeks has been a top target for some time, and the four-star prospect wants to visit Madison again this summer. Larson, an in-state standout from Baraboo, has a chance to earn an offer at camp on June 7.

CORNERBACKS

Three-star cornerback A'Koury Lyde will visit Wisconsin officially the weekend of June 4. (Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two cornerbacks in the 2022 class. Top target(s): A'Khoury Lyde, Caleb Coley, James Monds III, Avyonne Jones Scholarship seniors: Caesar Williams (6th year), Faion Hicks (5th year), Deron Harrell (5th year) What's next? First-year position coach Hank Poteat has locked in official visits with Lyde, Coley, Jones and Monds III. Wisconsin would love to get at least two from that group to add to its 2022 class. Jones, a former Oklahoma State commit, is versatile enough to work at safety as well, if needed.

SAFETIES

Three-star safety Austin Brown will visit officially in June.

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one safety in the 2022 class. Top target(s): Austin Brown, Cristian Driver, Mason Moore Scholarship seniors: Colin Wilder (6th year), Scott Nelson (5th year) What's next? Brown, who will visit officially the weekend of June 4, seems like the most realistic option. But Moore, an unranked prospect from Kentucky, has a chance to earn an offer on June 3. Realistically, the Badgers could get away with just one player at safety in 2022, especially with Preston Zachman having moved to the position this spring.

