With Wisconsin still looking for its first commitment in the junior cycle, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at what's ahead in the first edition of the State of the 2022 Class. Note: The "top target(s)" category takes into account talent level and current interest in Wisconsin. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the UW coaching staff.

QUARTERBACKS

Quarterback Myles Burkett. (Jon McNamara/Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one scholarship quarterback in the 2022 class. Top targets: Donovan Leary, Myles Burkett, AJ Swann, Tayven Jackson What's next? Wisconsin missed on the only two quarterbacks it has offered so far in the 2022 class: Brady Allen (Purdue) and Devin Brown (USC). The Badgers have a nice option inside the state with Burkett, who would bring a unique skillset to the quarterback position. Leary was one of the last evaluations position coach Jon Budmayr was able to conduct last winter, and the three-star prospect remains on UW's recruiting board. California signal callers Tyler Voss and Katin Houser are new on Wisconsin's radar, and Budmayr will likely be looking closely at their junior film this upcoming spring. Swann and Jackson emerged on the Badgers' radar this winter.

RUNNING BACKS

Tailback Nicholas Singleton. (Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one tailback in the 2022 class. Top target(s): Nicholas Singleton, Omarion Hampton, Michael Allen, Dillon Tatum What's next? Singleton may very well be Wisconsin's top target at running back in the 2022 class, but Allen, Hampton and Tatum also appear to be realistic options. The Tar Heels already have a commitment from Tychaun Chapman in this cycle, which could help in John Settle's pursuit of the two listed standouts from North Carolina. Taking one scholarship back in this class makes sense after signing three in 2021.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Wide receiver Darrius Clemons. (Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two or three wide receivers in the 2022 class. Top target(s): Omar Cooper Jr., Darrius Clemons What's next? Position coach Alvis Whitted has sent out a few offers to prospects in the 2022 class, but Wisconsin isn't considered a favorite for anyone on that list so far. From that group, Cooper Jr. and Clemons seem like realistic options, but more scholarships will likely need to go out this spring. It will be very fun to see what Whitted can do in his first full recruiting cycle with the Badgers. Expectations are high after he stole Skyler Bell from Iowa and secured a commitment from Markus Allen, a Rivals250 prospect, in the 2021 cycle.

TIGHT ENDS

Tight end Micah Riley. (Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two tight ends in the 2022 class. Top target(s): Micah Riley, Elijah Brown What's next? Riley, who has Wisconsin in his top eight, and Brown both seem like realistic options right now. In-state tight end Andrew Keller may also emerge as a potential option down the road, and the staff will is still keeping tabs on Rufus King's Jerry Cross, who made an early commitment to Penn State. Two seems like a realistic number in the junior cycle, but Turner has been selective with his offers thus far.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

Offensive lineman Carson Hinzman. (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two or three offensive linemen in the 2022 class. Top target(s): Joe Brunner, Billy Schrauth, Carson Hinzman What's next? Wisconsin would love to lock up the three in-state prospects and be done on the offensive line in 2022. Schrauth, though, could be trending more towards a defensive tackle at the next level. Notre Dame is a strong contender for all three, and it will be interesting to see if the Irish can pull a prospect from the state in this cycle. The Badgers could likely get away with taking just two linemen in 2022 if either Brunner, Hinzman or Schrauth commits elsewhere.

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

Defensive end Isaac Hamm.

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take three or four defensive linemen in the 2022 class. Top target(s): Hunter Deyo, Felix Hixon, Keith Miles Jr., Isaac Hamm What's next? Signing a true nose tackle in the mold of Keeanu Benton and Bryson Williams is one of the bigger needs for the Badgers in the 2022 class. From the group of offered prospects, it will be interesting to see who Wisconsin is able to get on campus for visits this spring, assuming things open back up in April. At end, Hamm would fill a big need for UW and fellow in-state junior Barrett Nelson could play his way into a scholarship during camp this summer. Miles Jr. is also an intriguing out-of-state option with a strong level of interest in Wisconsin.

LINEBACKERS

Linebacker Sebastian Cheeks. (Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two or three linebackers in the 2022 class. Top target(s): Teva Tafiti, Popeye Williams, Sebastian Cheeks, Joshua Burnham What's next? Wisconsin loaded up on linebackers in the last two cycles, signing six scholarships prospects at the position in 2020 and again in 2021. With that, the 2022 linebacker group is expected to be much smaller. Burnham and Cheeks have already visited and both seem to like the Badgers early in the process. UW will also have some intriguing options from inside the state, though it did not have the luxury of seeing them at camp this past summer.

CORNERBACKS

Cornerback James Monds III.

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one cornerback in the 2022 class. Top target(s): James Monds III, Avery Powell What's next? At corner, Wisconsin has had good success in the state of Florida, and Monds III is a realistic target heading into the spring. Powell also has the Badgers in his top group early on.

SAFETIES

Safety Cristian Driver. (Sam Spiegelman)