Wisconsin Badgers State of the 2022 Class: December Edition

Note: The "top target(s)" category takes into account talent level and current interest in Wisconsin. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the UW coaching staff.

With Wisconsin sitting on 13 commitments in the senior cycle, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at what's ahead in the 12th and final edition of the State of the 2022 Class .

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one scholarship quarterback in the 2022 class.

Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from three-star quarterback Myles Burkett.

Preferred walk-on offers: Brendan Sorsby

Scholarship seniors: Danny Vanden Boom (5th year)

What's next?

Burkett, who led Franklin High School to a WIAA Division 1 state title this fall, will be the only scholarship quarterback Wisconsin takes in the 2022 class. The Badgers have not signed two players at the position since Danny Vanden Boom and Jack Coan in 2017.

Sorsby, an unranked senior from Texas, picked up a preferred walk-on offer from the staff this fall.