Wisconsin Badgers State of the 2022 Class: August Edition

With Wisconsin sitting on 11 commitments in the rising senior cycle, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at what's ahead in the eighth edition of the State of the 2022 Class. Note: The "top target(s)" category takes into account talent level and current interest in Wisconsin. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the UW coaching staff.

QUARTERBACKS

Three-star quarterback Myles Burkett committed to Wisconsin in January. (Jon McNamara/Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one scholarship quarterback in the 2022 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from three-star quarterback Myles Burkett. Top targets: N/A Scholarship seniors: Danny Vanden Boom (5th year) What's next? Burkett, an in-state prospect from Franklin High School, is expected to be the only scholarship quarterback Wisconsin takes in the 2022 class. The Badgers have not signed two players at the position since Danny Vanden Boom and Jack Coan in 2017.

RUNNING BACKS

Wisconsin assistant coach Gary Brown. (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

How many will they take? Wisconsin may not take a scholarship tailback in the 2022 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected tailback. Top target(s): N/A Scholarship seniors: John Chenal (4th year) What's next? With Nicholas Singleton now on Penn State's commit list, Wisconsin's top - and, at the time, only - target at the position is off the board. Unless assistant coach Gary Brown finds a tailback this fall, the Badgers may elect to punt on the position in 2022 and focus on the junior class.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Three-star wide receiver Tommy McIntosh committed to Wisconsin in June.

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two wide receivers in the 2022 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have commitments from three-star wide receivers Tommy McIntosh and Vinny Anthony. Top target(s): N/A Preferred walk-on offers: Cody Cotton, Evan Redding Scholarship seniors: Jack Dunn (6th year), Kendric Pryor (6th year), Danny Davis (5th year) What's next? With Anthony and McIntosh in the mix, Wisconsin could be done at receiver in the 2022 class, especially if Cade Yacamelli, who is being recruited as an athlete, gets his start with Alvis Whitted's position group.

TIGHT ENDS

Two-star tight end JT Seagreaves committed to Wisconsin in June.

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one tight end in the 2022 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from two-star tight end JT Seagreaves. Top target(s): Jeremiah Franklin Scholarship seniors: Jake Ferguson (5th year) What's next? Seagreaves, who camped twice, visited officially and committed to Wisconsin all in the same month, is expected to be the only tight end the Badgers take in this class. Should something open up later in the cycle, however, Franklin could be an option. The Boston College commit picked up an offer from the Badgers last winter and talked about potentially visiting Madison this summer, but that was prior to Seagreaves jumping onto Wisconsin's radar.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

Two-star offensive tackle Barrett Nelson committed to Wisconsin in June. (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take four offensive linemen in the 2022 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from two-star tackle Barrett Nelson and four-star tackle Joe Brunner. Top target(s): Billy Schrauth, Carson Hinzman Scholarship seniors: Kayden Lyles, Logan Bruss, Tyler Beach, Josh Seltzner (all 5th year) What's next? With Nelson and Brunner now on Wisconsin's commit list, the Badgers are done with projected tackles. But there are still two remaining targets - Hinzman and Schrauth - on the offensive line for UW. Even if the Badgers miss on Hinzman or Schrauth, a new offer at the position likely will not be extended. Realistically, the staff would be fine with just three scholarship linemen in the current cycle. Hinzman has taken official visits to Wisconsin, Iowa, Notre Dame and Ohio State, while Schrauth is expected to decide between the Badgers and Irish.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

Three-star defensive tackle Curtis Neal committed to Wisconsin in June.

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one or two defensive tackles in the 2022 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from three-star tackle Curtis Neal. Top target(s): Kenneth Grant Scholarship seniors: Bryson Williams (4th year) What's next? Wisconsin, which did not sign a defensive tackle in 2021, isn't done at the position in this cycle. Neal projects as a zero-technique, and Ross Kolodziej is looking for one more player to compliment him on the inside. Grant, a three-star talent from Indiana, watched his recruitment take off this spring. Ohio State and Michigan came in with scholarships, and Grant earned an offer from UW after he camped with the Badgers in June. He is expected to decide from one of the those three schools but hasn't talked about a timetable for a decision.

DEFENSIVE END

Three-star defensive end Isaac Hamm visited officially in June. (Jon McNamara/Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one defensive end in the 2022 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected defensive end. Top target(s): Isaac Hamm Scholarship seniors: Matt Henningsen (5th year) What's next? Hamm visited Wisconsin the weekend of June 4 and used another official on Louisville in the middle of the month. The three-star prospect hasn't talked about a timetable for a potential decision, but it would be surprising to see him leave the state.

LINEBACKERS

In-state linebacker Luna Larson has a preferred walk-on offer from the Badgers.

How many will they take? Wisconsin may not take a scholarship linebacker in the 2022 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected linebacker Top target(s): N/A Preferred walk-on offers: Luna Larson, Zach Gloudeman, Austin Harnetiaux Scholarship seniors: Mike Maskalunas (6th year), Noah Burks (6th year), Izayah Green-May (5th year), Jack Sanborn (4th year) What's next? Similar to the situation at tailback, Wisconsin may not take a scholarship linebacker in this cycle after Sebastian Cheeks announced his commitment to North Carolina earlier this week. Rather, the Badgers may try to hit on Larson, Gloudeman or Harnetiaux, all of whom have Division 1 scholarships, through a preferred walk-on opportunity.

CORNERBACKS

Three-star cornerback A'Koury Lyde committed to Wisconsin in June. (Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two or three cornerbacks in the 2022 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have commitments from three-star corners A'Khoury Lyde and Avyonne Jones. Top target(s): N/A Scholarship seniors: Caesar Williams (6th year), Faion Hicks (5th year), Deron Harrell (5th year) What's next? Lyde was the first domino to fall at corner and Jones' versatility may allow Wisconsin to go after one more in the 2022 class. If that is going to happen, however, more offers will likely need to go out at the position.

SAFETIES

Three-star safety Austin Brown visited officially in June.

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one safety in the 2022 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from projected safety Austin Brown. Top target(s): N/A Preferred walk-on offers: Jackson Trudgeon (committed) Scholarship seniors: Colin Wilder (6th year), Scott Nelson (5th year) What's next? Brown, who chose the Badgers over Illinois, Michigan, Northwestern and Boston College, was Wisconsin's most recent commitment in this class. At 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds, the three-star prospect should give UW is physical presence in the defensive backfield.

ATHLETE

Three-star athlete Cade Yacamelli could play on either side of the ball for the Badgers.