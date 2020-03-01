News More News
Wisconsin Badgers State of the 2021 class: March Edition

With Wisconsin sitting on eight commitments in the junior cycle, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at what's ahead in the third edition of the State of the 2021 Class.

Note: The "top target(s)" category takes into account talent level and current interest in Wisconsin. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the UW coaching staff.

QUARTERBACKS

Deacon Hill
Deacon Hill (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one scholarship quarterback in the 2021 class.

Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from three-star quarterback Deacon Hill.

Scholarship seniors: Jack Coan

Top targets: N/A

What's next?

There's a long way to go, but Deacon Hill was told at the time of his commitment he would be the lone scholarship quarterback Wisconsin takes in the 2021 recruiting class. The three-star prospect visited this fall and expects to be back on campus this spring or summer.

RUNNING BACKS

Loyal Crawford
Loyal Crawford (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take tailbacks in the 2021 class.

Who do they already have? The Badgers have commitment from three-star tailbacks Loyal Crawford and Jackson Acker.

Top target(s): Antwan Roberts, Mar'Keise Irving

Scholarship seniors: Garrett Groshek, Mason Stokke

What's next?

Loyal Crawford is already committed, and there's a good chance fellow in-state standout Jackson Acker winds up at tailback as well. Antwan Roberts, who visited for the first time this fall, and Mar'Keise Irving are intriguing options, but the Badgers may be set at the position.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Andrell Anthony
Andrell Anthony
{{ article.author_name }}