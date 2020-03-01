With Wisconsin sitting on eight commitments in the junior cycle, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at what's ahead in the third edition of the State of the 2021 Class. Note: The "top target(s)" category takes into account talent level and current interest in Wisconsin. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the UW coaching staff.

QUARTERBACKS

Deacon Hill (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one scholarship quarterback in the 2021 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from three-star quarterback Deacon Hill. Scholarship seniors: Jack Coan Top targets: N/A What's next?

There's a long way to go, but Deacon Hill was told at the time of his commitment he would be the lone scholarship quarterback Wisconsin takes in the 2021 recruiting class. The three-star prospect visited this fall and expects to be back on campus this spring or summer.

RUNNING BACKS

Loyal Crawford (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

WIDE RECEIVERS