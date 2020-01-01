With Wisconsin sitting on eight commitments in the junior cycle, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at what's ahead in the first edition of the State of the 2021 Class. Note: The "top target(s)" category takes into account talent level and current interest in Wisconsin. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the UW coaching staff.

QUARTERBACKS

Deacon Hill (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one scholarship quarterback in the 2021 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from two-star quarterback Deacon Hill. Scholarships seniors: Jack Coan Top targets: N/A What's next?

There's a long way to go, but Deacon Hill was told at the time of his commitment he would be the lone scholarship quarterback Wisconsin takes in the 2021 recruiting class. The two-star prospect visited this fall and expects to be back on campus this spring or summer.

RUNNING BACKS

Loyal Crawford (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

WIDE RECEIVERS

Jaylin Noel (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

TIGHT ENDS

Louis Hansen (Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two tight ends in the 2020 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected tight end. Top target(s): Louis Hansen, Jameson Geers, Jack Pugh Scholarships seniors: Luke Benzschawel, Seth Currens What's next? Jameson Geers, who was offered at camp this summer and visited again this fall, has plenty of interest from the Big Ten. Louis Hansen, a four star prospect from Massachusetts, is more of a national recruit with scholarships from Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Penn State and Virginia, among others. Jack Pugh was offered shortly after his visit in November. The Badgers probably would like to add two scholarship tight ends for the third cycle in a row, but it will be interesting to see how the numbers crunch out moving forward.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

JP Benzschawel (Jon McNamara/BadgerBlitz.com)

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

T.J. Bollers (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

LINEBACKERS

Ayo Adebogun (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

CORNERBACKS

Kalen King (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

SAFETIES

Hunter Wohler (Jon McNamara/BadgerBlitz.com)

ATHLETES

Jackson Acker (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one athlete in the 2021 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment three-star athlete Jackson Acker Scholarships seniors: N/A What's next? It will be interesting to see how Jackson Acker develops over the next year or so. The three-star prospect earned his offer as a running back at camp this past summer. But there's a chance Acker, 6-foot-1 and 215 pounds, grows into a linebacker at the next level. "Talking to the Wisconsin coaches, they see Jackson as an athlete," Wildcats' head coach Dave Richardson told BadgerBlitz.com. "If he stays around the same size, he is fast and quick enough to play running back, and he proved that at camp. But if he grows into something else, he'd also be great as an outside linebacker in their 3-4 defense. He could potentially carry 240 or 250 pounds in a few years. The possibilities are endless because he has a great frame and isn't done growing yet. "For us, he's going to be all over the field. We just have to decide where he's going to create the most havoc. When you get a kid like this, you're going to spread him around quite a bit and have some fun with it." Acker rushed for over 900 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Tyler Bittmann (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)