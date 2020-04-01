With Wisconsin sitting on nine commitments in the junior cycle, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at what's ahead in the fourth edition of the State of the 2021 Class. Note: The "top target(s)" category takes into account talent level and current interest in Wisconsin. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the UW coaching staff.

QUARTERBACKS

Deacon Hill (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one scholarship quarterback in the 2021 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from three-star quarterback Deacon Hill. Scholarship seniors: Jack Coan Top targets: N/A What's next?

Deacon Hill was told at the time of his commitment he would be the lone scholarship quarterback Wisconsin will take in the 2021 recruiting class. The three-star prospect visited this fall and is expected to be back on campus this summer. The Badgers have not extended any new offers at the position since his pledge.

RUNNING BACKS

Loyal Crawford (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two tailbacks in the 2021 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have commitments from three-star tailbacks Loyal Crawford and Jackson Acker. Top target(s): Antwan Roberts Scholarship seniors: Garrett Groshek, Mason Stokke What's next? Loyal Crawford is already committed, and there's a good chance fellow in-state standout Jackson Acker winds up at tailback as well. That's the position where he earned his offer during camp last summer. Antwan Roberts, who visited for the first time this fall, is someone the staff continues to keep close tabs on. The three-star prospect has talked about visiting officially this summer.

WIDE RECEIVERS