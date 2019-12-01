With Wisconsin sitting on 17 commitments in the senior cycle, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at what's ahead in the final edition of the State of the 2020 Class. Note: The "top target(s)" category takes into account talent level and current interest in Wisconsin. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the UW coaching staff.

QUARTERBACKS

Dan Villari

How many will they take? Wisconsin could take one scholarship quarterback in the 2020 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected quarterback. Scholarships seniors: None Top targets: Dan Villari Potential walk(s): Josh Beetham, Cole Stenstrom What's next? For a good chunk of the 2020 recruiting cycle, it appeared Wisconsin would go without a scholarship quarterback. And while that still may turn out to be true, position coach Jon Budmayr is taking a late look at Dan Villari, who recently backed away from his commitment to Fordham. The Badgers are expected to make it out to see the unranked senior during bowl prep this month.

RUNNING BACKS

Jalen Berger (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one tailback in the 2020 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected running back. Top target(s): Jalen Berger, Kevontre Bradford, Jo'Quavious Marks Potential walk(s): Joey Giorgi Scholarships seniors: Bradrick Shaw; junior Jonathan Taylor will likely leave early for the NFL as well What's next? Wisconsin has some intriguing options remaining at running backs. Kevontre Bradford, Jo'Quavious Marks and Jalen Berger have all taken official visits to Wisconsin. From that list, Berger, a four-star prospect from New Jersey, seems like the most realistic option. UCLA, Penn State and Rutgers also appear to be in the mix down the stretch, with a decision expected to come on Jan. 4.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Chimere Dike (Jon McNamara/BadgerBlitz.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two or three wide receivers in the 2020 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have commitments from receivers Chimere Dike and Isaac Smith. Top target(s): Devin Chandler Potential walk(s): Haakon Anderson Scholarships seniors: A.J. Taylor What's next? With commitments from Chimere Dike and Isaac Smith, Wisconsin appeared to be done at the position this fall. But a recent offer went out to Devin Chandler, a three-star prospect from North Carolina. Akron, Duke, Kent State, North Carolina State and Virginia have also extended scholarships to the senior from Hough High School. It will be interesting to see if UW gets him on campus this month for an official visit.

TIGHT ENDS

Cam Large (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two tight ends in the 2020 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have commitments from three-star tight ends Cole Dakovich and Cam Large. Top target(s): N/A Potential walk(s): Vaughan Breit, Bill Wyatt Scholarships seniors: Zander Neuville What's next? Cole Dakovich and Cam Large are set to sign this month, but the staff is also looking at some late options at tight end. Brandon Frazier, who recently backed away from his pledge to Arkansas, has heard from the staff, with Victor Konopka, Allen Horace and Spencer Spaude also options down the stretch. At this point, however, no new offers have been extended.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

Ben Barten (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

Cade McDonald (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two defensive linemen in the 2020 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitments from projected defensive ends Cade McDonald and James Thompson. Top target(s): N/A Potential walk(s): Gavin Meyer Scholarships seniors: David Pfaff What's next? Cade McDonald and James Thompson are locked in at defensive end for the Badgers. On the inside, it appears the staff will go without a scholarship nose guard. Gavin Meyer would be a huge get as a potential walk-on, though it appears he will go the scholarship route.

LINEBACKERS

Aaron Witt (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

DEFENSIVE BACKS

Max Lofy

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one defensive back in the 2020 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from a projected cornerback Max Lofy. Top target(s): N/A Potential walk(s): Amaun Williams (committed), Nate Valcarcel Scholarships seniors: None What's next? Max Lofy, who committed in July over offers from Minnesota, Oklahoma State and Arizona State, among others, is expected to be the lone scholarship defensive back Wisconsin takes in this cycle.

ATHLETE

Preston Zachman

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one athlete in the 2020 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment Preston Zachman. Top target(s): N/A Scholarships seniors: N/A

What's next? Linebacker is likely the most realistic fit for Preston Zachman, but safety and even some positions on offense are still on the table.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Jack Van Dyke (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

How many will they take? Wisconsin will look to take at least two walk-on specialists in the 2020 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have commitments from preferred walk-ons Jack Van Dyke (kicker) and Duncan McKinley (long snapper). Scholarships seniors: Punter Anthony Lotti and kicker Zach Hintze What's next?

With Jack Van Dyke and Duncan McKinley in the mix, Wisconsin is likely full on special teams for 2020.

PROJECTED 2020 CLASS