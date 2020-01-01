The fact that Wisconsin was in the game down the stretch to begin with was a miracle, considering the Badgers’ offense turned the ball over three times inside their own 35-yard line. Oregon cashed those in for 14 points.

Wisconsin’s offense was stuck in neutral for the majority of the first half and, to be frank, lacked some creativity.

Tailback JonathanTaylor was bottled up by Oregon’s front and when he did get something going in the first half, a pair of holding penalties erased 12-yard gains.

Quarterback Jack Coan was his usually efficient self by going, 15-for-18 and completing passes to seven different receivers, but the junior only threw for 88 yards and misfired badly to Quintez Cephus, a throw behind the receiver that was picked off in UW territory.

UW might have also had a touchdown to start the second half, but Coan underthrew a wide-open Kendric Pryor, creating a jump-ball opportunity that went incomplete. That was the start of more creativity – or guts– from Wisconsin. On a fourth-and-1 from the Oregon 45, Wisconsin faked dive and Coan hit Taylor for 34 yards on a wheel route.

All those good plays were overshadowed by the mistakes. Coan’s interception erased the first Wisconsin lead and Danny Davis’ fourth-quarter fumble led to the last lead the Badgers would hold.