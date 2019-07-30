Just two days before the Wisconsin Badgers kickoff fall camp, the program released its 2019 fall roster on Tuesday. BadgerBlitz.com will be at Wisconsin's local media day on Wednesday to talk with players and coaches, but for now, here is the breakdown of position changes, roster moves, weight changes and more before the team takes the field on Aug. 1.

POSITION CHANGES

Junior Madison Cone transitions from cornerback to safety for defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard's unit. In one spring session open to the media, it appeared he worked with that group but was still listed at corner on the roster released in April. Redshirt sophomore Hunter Johnson now will be back with the running backs after transitioning to inside linebacker in the spring. Initially listed at outside linebacker on Wisconsin's 2019 National Signing Day site, true freshman walk-on Tatus Grass is now listed at inside linebacker.

NOTICEABLE WEIGHT CHANGES

With the release of the fall camp roster, many look at the noticeable weight changes (both increases and decreases) of players from the released spring roster. Note, Wisconsin releases updates on players' weights just twice each year. *Redshirt freshman wide receiver A.J. Abbott: Up 10 pounds from 182 to 192 *Redshirt senior outside linebacker Zack Baun: Up 10 pounds from 225 to 235 *Redshirt junior tight end Luke Benzschawel: Up seven pounds from 269 to 276 *Redshirt freshman cornerback Travian Blaylock: Up nine pounds from 191 to 200 *True freshman inside linebacker Leo Chenal: Up 11 (pounds from 239 to 250 *Redshirt junior inside linebacker Seth Currens: Up 15 pounds from 209 to 224 *Junior wide receiver Danny Davis: Down 10 pounds from 204 to 194 *Redshirt freshman defensive end C.J. Goetz: Down six pounds from 247 to 241 *Redshirt sophomore defensive end Matt Henningsen: Up 15 pounds from 271 to 286 *Redshirt junior Isaiahh Loudermilk: Down 14 pounds from 307 to 293 *True freshman outside linebacker Spencer Lytle: Up 19 pounds from 204 to 223 *Redshirt senior offensive lineman David Moorman: Up 10 pounds from 297 to 307 *Redshirt sophomore safety Scott Nelson: Up seven pounds from 197 to 204 *Redshirt senior inside linebacker Chris Orr: Up 10 pounds from 214 to 224 *Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Cormac Sampson: Up 11 pounds from 269 to 280 *Redshirt senior running back Bradrick Shaw: Up six pounds from 210 to 216 *Redshirt junior fullback Mason Stokke: Up seven pounds from 232 to 239 *Redshirt junior offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen: Up 12 pounds from 300 to 312

WELCOME THE REST OF THE 2019 CLASS

Four true freshman - Chenal, Lytle, quarterback Graham Mertz and walk-on wide receiver Cam Phillips - all enrolled early and practiced during the spring. For the rest of the class of 2019, Wisconsin listed them at the following: *Nose tackle Keeanu Benton (No. 95) - 6-foot-4, 315 pounds *Long snapper Peter Bowden (No. 63) - 6-foot-2, 217 pounds *Wide receiver Stephan Bracey (No. 11) - 5-foot-10, 172 pounds *Offensive lineman Logan Brown (No. 50) - 6-foot-6, 311 pounds *Safety Dante Caputo (No. 38) - 5-foot-11, 181 pounds *Tight end Clay Cundiff (No. 85) - 6-foot-3, 251 pounds *Running back Julius Davis (No. 32) - 5-foot-10, 189 pounds *Fullback Quan Easterling (No. 28) - 6-foot-3, 238 pounds *Cornerback Dean Engram (No. 6) - 5-foot-9, 164 pounds *Inside linebacker Tatum Grass (No. 39) - 6-foot-2, 222 pounds *Defensive end Rodas Johnson (No. 56) - 6-foot-2, 293 pounds *Inside linebacker Jackson Kollath (No. 29) - 6-foot-1, 252 pounds *Cornerback Semar Melvin (No.20) - 5-foot-11, 166 pounds *Wide receiver Cooper Nelson (No. 21) - 6-foot-4, 187 pounds *Inside linebacker Maema Njongmeta (No. 55) - 6-foot, 220 pounds *Offensive lineman Logan O'Brien (No. 62) - 6-foot-4, 265 pounds *Defensive end Gio Paez (No. 51) - 6-foot-3, 305 pounds *Tight end Hayden Rucci (No. 85) - 6-foot-4, 250 pounds *Offensive lineman Joe Tippmann (No. 75) - 6-foot-6, 312 pounds *Safety Titus Toler (No. 12) - 5-foot-11, 192 pounds *Kicker Blake Wilcox (No. 28) - 6-foot-4, 228 pounds *Cornerback James Williams (No. 24) - 5-foot-10, 182 pounds

PLAYERS NO LONGER ON ROSTER, ONE NEW ADDITION

Walk-on Nate Carter did not appear on the fall roster released on Tuesday. The Waunakee native transitioned to tight end after starting out at quarterback in 2018. As BadgerBlitz.com first reported on Monday, outside linebacker Griffin Grady is no longer playing football as Wisconsin is pursuing a "medical non-counter" scholarship. One new name on the roster, besides the incoming freshman, is senior inside linebacker Travis Wiltjer. Listed at 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds, he previously played at NCAA Division II Northwood.

NUMBER CHANGES