Adam Bay, who played in the Under Armour All-American Game, flipped from Missouri to Wisconsin in this cycle. He turned into a four-year starter for the Badgers and played in 48 career games in Madison. He served as long snapper on field goal and punt units and never missed a game in four seasons. Rivals Re-Ranking: ***

Wisconsin, Michigan, and Notre Dame were the three schools that battled for Tyler Beach during his recruitment. The former three-star prospect spent six seasons at Wisconsin and made 29 starts - 12 at left tackle, eight at right tackle, six at left guard and three at tight end. Beach is currently on the Houston Texans' roster. Rivals Re-Ranking: ***

Wisconsin beat out Illinois, Michigan and Nebraska, among others, to land Logan Bruss in the 2017 class. A four-year starter for the Badgers, Bruss played both right tackle and right guard during his time in Madison. Bruss earned second-team all-conference honors in 2021 and was selected by the Las Angeles Rams in Round 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft. Rivals Re-Ranking: ****

Wisconsin landed a "Tier 1" recruit at quarterback in the 2017 class, as Chryst made four early offers at the position and connected on Jack Coan, a four-star prospect from New York. The No. 13 pro-style signal caller in the country had double-digit offers, but in the end picked UW over Nebraska and Northwestern. Coan burned his redshirt in 2018 in order to play Pinstripe Bowl, which jumpstarted the following season in which he led Wisconsin to the Rose Bowl. He was in line to be a starter in 2020 but a foot injury in fall camp led to surgery. That opened the door for Graham Mertz to become the starter, a spot he hung on to all season. Coan transferred to Notre Dame to finish his eligibility. Rivals Re-Ranking: ***

Jim Leonhard targeted Madison Cone early in the 2017 class and added his commitment in May of 2016. The undersized corner chose the Badgers over offers from Boston College, Duke, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest, among others. At Wisconsin, Cone played in 33 games with two career starts. He transferred to Appalachian State for his final year of eligibility. Rivals Re-Ranking: **

Chryst noted that Wisconsin spent much of January (2017) working on Danny Davis, a four-star prospect from Ohio. On Signing Day, the Rivals250 prospect chose UW over offers from Cincinnati, Duke, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan State, Oregon, Penn State and West Virginia, among others. He is still the highest-ranked receiver the Badgers have ever signed out of high school during the Rivals.com era. At UW, Davis played in 51 games with 27 starts. He racked up 131 career catches for 1,642 yards and 14 touchdowns but never quite lived up to his potential as a Badger. Rivals Re-Ranking: ***

Alex Fenton was one of four scholarship offensive linemen the Badgers signed in this class. The in-state prospect from Menomonie chose Wisconsin over Michigan. Fenton never appeared in a game at UW and left the program after the 2018 season. His scholarship was quickly eaten up by Josh Seltzner, a former walk-on who developed into a starter. Rivals Re-Ranking: **

Jake Ferguson was the first in-state prospect Wisconsin offered in the 2017 class and the Badgers earned his commitment in late March of 2016. At the time, Ferguson had scholarships from Iowa, Iowa State, Nebraska and Northern Illinois, with strong interest coming from Notre Dame and Oklahoma. Ferguson was one of the better tight ends to ever come through the program. He played in 47 games after a redshirt season and recorded 145 receptions for 1,618 yards and 13 touchdowns. A first-team All-Big Ten pick in 2020 and 2021, Ferguson set the school record for most consecutive games with a reception (47). He was drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys. Rivals Re-Ranking: ****

Multiple injuries derailed Cade Green’s career and forced him to take a medical scholarship after the 2019 season. During his recruitment, the three-star prospect from Texas also listed offers from Bowling Green, Illinois, New Mexico, North Texas, Penn and Texas State. Rivals Re-Ranking: **

Izayah Green-May, who visited Wisconsin four times before he committed, was a huge priority for the Badgers in the 2017 class. The projected edge prospect appeared to be on the cusp of major playing time a few different times during his career - a broken thumb in 2019 cleared a path for Noah Burks and a torn labrum in 2020 created an opportunity for Nick Herbig. After he participated in 31 career games at UW, Green-May finished his playing career at Northern Illinois. Rivals Re-Ranking: **

During his recruitment, Faion Hicks chose Wisconsin over offers from Cincinnati, Illinois, Iowa State and South Florida, among others. At Wisconsin, he exceeded expectations and made 39 starts over four seasons. An honorable mention All-Big Ten selection in 2020 and 2021, Hicks was one of the more versatile corners on UW's roster and was picked by Denver in the 7th round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Rivals Re-Ranking: ***

Wisconsin legacy Kayden Lyles made an early commitment to Wisconsin in October of 2015. He chose the Badgers over offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, UCLA and USC, among others. Lyles played his first three seasons at Saguaro in Arizona before he moved to Middleton for his final year of high school. At Wisconsin, Lyles moved to defensive end in 2018 to help a position crippled by injuries. He moved back to offense prior to the start of the 2019 season and was UW's No.1 center in 2020 before he suffered a season-ending knee injury. Lyles returned for fall camp but was beaten out by Joe Tippmann. That October, Lyles announced he was transferring for the final year of his eligibility and he eventually landed at Florida State. Rivals Re-Ranking: ***

Scott Nelson emerged as the top priority for Wisconsin in the fall of 2016. The three-star prospect chose UW over Iowa, Michigan State, Penn State and Northwestern. A four-year starter at safety, Nelson played in 29 games with 28 starts. He started eight games in 2018, tore his ACL in the 2019 season opener, started six games in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and was a leader on UW's 2021 team. Rivals Re-Ranking: ****

Wisconsin was the only Power 5 offer for Emmet Perry, who also held scholarships from Alcorn State, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Bowling Green, Colgate, Georgetown and North Texas at the time of his commitment. The three-star prospect was unable to stay healthy throughout his tenure and left the program after the 2019 season. Rivals Re-Ranking: **

Running backs coach John Settle helped the Badgers secure of a commitment from four-star tailback Jonathan Taylor, who broke Corey Clement's South Jersey record after he rushed for 2,815 yards and 37 touchdowns during his senior season at Salem High School. A former Rutgers commit, Taylor flipped to Wisconsin after an official visit in 2016. In three seasons at UW, Taylor was one of the most successful backs in the program's history. He rushed for 6,174 total yards and 50 touchdowns and was a unanimous first-team All-American in 2018 and 2019. Taylor was also a two time Doak Walker Award winner (2018 and 2019). A second round pick of the Indianapolis Colts, Taylor is currently one of the best tailbacks in the NFL. Rivals Re-Ranking: *****

An Iowa native, Andrew Van Ginkel spent two years at South Dakota before he landed in the junior college ranks. The Badgers topped Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas State, Pittsburgh and West Virginia for Van Ginkel's services, and he had two very productive seasons at UW. A natural fit in UW’s 3-4 scheme at outside linebacker, Van Ginkel was an honorable mention all-conference pick in 2017 and a third-team selection in 2018. He was selected in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins. Rivals Re-Ranking: ****

Danny Vanden Boom followed in the footsteps of his father, Matt, who was an All-American and team captain for the Badgers in the early 1980s. He originally committed to Wisconsin as a preferred walk-on but was bumped up to a full scholarship athlete just prior to Signing Day. He was a reserve quarterback at UW for five seasons. Rivals Re-Ranking: **

Wisconsin was able to lock up Aaron Vopal early after the staff offered a scholarship during a junior day in January of 2016. As a senior, Vopal was a WFCA all-state defensive lineman selection, and at 6-foot-7 and 280 pounds, he looked like he was cut from the same cloth as Isaiahh Loudermilk. The former in-state standout moved from end to offensive tackle midway through his career at UW and was never able to crack the two-deep. Rivals Re-Ranking: **

