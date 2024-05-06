Advertisement
Wisconsin Badgers Projected Post-Spring Depth Chart

BadgerBlitz.com Staff
BadgerBlitz.com

With 15 spring practices now in the books, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at Wisconsin's post-camp depth chart based on in-person observations over the last handful of weeks.

Note: Wisconsin has not officially released a depth chart.

Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell.
Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)
Projected Post-Spring Depth Chart
Pos. First Team Second Team

QB

T. Van Dyke (R-SR | 6-4, 227)

B. Locke (R-SO | 6-0, 208)

RB

C. Mellusi (6TH-SR | 5-11, 216)

T. Walker (SR | 5-9, 222)

WR

B. Green (SR | 6-0, 215)

C.J. Williams (JR | 6-1, 198)

WR

V. Anthony (JR | 6-0 |183)

Q. Burroughs (R-SO | 6-3, 210)

SLOT

W. Pauling (R-JR | 5-10, 190)

T. Kekahuna (R-FR | 5-10, 183)

TE

R. Nowakowski (R-SR | 6-1, 244)

T. Ashcraft (SO | 6-5, 252) OR

J. McGohan (SO | 6-3, 225)

LT

J. Nelson (R-SR | 6-7, 312)

K. Heywood (FR | 6-8, 312)

LG

J. Brunner (R-SO | 6-5, 313)

JP Benzschawel (R-JR | 6-6, 314)

C

J. Renfro (R-SR | 6-4, 305)

K. Kodanko (R-SR | 6-2, 310)

RG

J. Huber (R-SR | 6-5, 311)

J. Durand (R-FR | 6-5, 290)

RT

R. Mahlman (R-JR | 6-8, 313)

B. Nelson (R-SO | 6-6, 288) OR

C. Cubberly (FR | 6-6, 316)



DE

C. Neal (R-SO | 6-0, 285)

E. Hills (SR | 6-3, 287)

NT

B. Barten (R-SR | 6-5, 305)

J. Howard (R-FR | 6-2, 318)

DE

J. Thompson (R-SR | 6-5, 288)

C. McDonald (R-SR | 6-6, 282)

OLB

D. Peterson (R-JR | 6-1, 247) OR

J. Pius (R-SR | 6-4, 244)

ILB

J. Thomas (R-SR | 6-4, 245)

C. Alliegro (SO | 6-2, 240)

ILB

J. Chaney (SR | 5-11, 233)

T. Curtis (SO | 6-2, 222)

OLB

L. Lowery (R-JR | 6-3, 251)

A. Witt (R-JR | 6-6, 248)

CB

R. Hallman (R-JR | 5-10, 185)

J. Duclona (SO | 5-10, 190)

SS

H. Wohler (SR | 6-2, 215)

P. Zachman (R-SR | 6-1, 210)

FS

A. Brown (JR | 6-1, 212)

K. Latu (R-SR | 6-0, 205)

CB

N. Fourqurean (R-SR | 6-1, 190)

RJ Delancy (R-SR) | 5-11, 188)

NB

M. Lofy (R-SR) | 5-10, 187)

J. Arnold (R-FR | 5-9, 180)




P

A. Bertrams (SO | 6-3, 224)

G. Meyers (R-SR | 6-1, 202)

FG

N. Vakos (JR | 6-1, 205)

N. Van Zelst (R-JR | 5-11, 194)

KO

G. Lahm (JR | 6-0, 212)

N. Van Zelst (R-JR | 5-11, 194)

LS

C. Pfeiffer (R-SR | 6-0, 212)

D. McKinley (R-SR | 6-2, 227)

H

G. Meyers (R-SR | 6-1, 202)


PR

V. Anthony (JR | 6-0, 183)

T. Henry (JR | 6-0, 175)

KR

V. Anthony (JR | 6-0, 183)

T. Henry (JR | 6-0, 175)

_________________________________________________


