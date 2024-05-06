Wisconsin Badgers Projected Post-Spring Depth Chart
With 15 spring practices now in the books, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at Wisconsin's post-camp depth chart based on in-person observations over the last handful of weeks.
Note: Wisconsin has not officially released a depth chart.
|Pos.
|First Team
|Second Team
|
QB
|
T. Van Dyke (R-SR | 6-4, 227)
|
B. Locke (R-SO | 6-0, 208)
|
RB
|
C. Mellusi (6TH-SR | 5-11, 216)
|
T. Walker (SR | 5-9, 222)
|
WR
|
B. Green (SR | 6-0, 215)
|
C.J. Williams (JR | 6-1, 198)
|
WR
|
V. Anthony (JR | 6-0 |183)
|
Q. Burroughs (R-SO | 6-3, 210)
|
SLOT
|
W. Pauling (R-JR | 5-10, 190)
|
T. Kekahuna (R-FR | 5-10, 183)
|
TE
|
R. Nowakowski (R-SR | 6-1, 244)
|
T. Ashcraft (SO | 6-5, 252) OR
J. McGohan (SO | 6-3, 225)
|
LT
|
J. Nelson (R-SR | 6-7, 312)
|
K. Heywood (FR | 6-8, 312)
|
LG
|
J. Brunner (R-SO | 6-5, 313)
|
JP Benzschawel (R-JR | 6-6, 314)
|
C
|
J. Renfro (R-SR | 6-4, 305)
|
K. Kodanko (R-SR | 6-2, 310)
|
RG
|
J. Huber (R-SR | 6-5, 311)
|
J. Durand (R-FR | 6-5, 290)
|
RT
|
R. Mahlman (R-JR | 6-8, 313)
|
B. Nelson (R-SO | 6-6, 288) OR
C. Cubberly (FR | 6-6, 316)
|
|
|
DE
|
C. Neal (R-SO | 6-0, 285)
|
E. Hills (SR | 6-3, 287)
|
NT
|
B. Barten (R-SR | 6-5, 305)
|
J. Howard (R-FR | 6-2, 318)
|
DE
|
J. Thompson (R-SR | 6-5, 288)
|
C. McDonald (R-SR | 6-6, 282)
|
OLB
|
D. Peterson (R-JR | 6-1, 247) OR
|
J. Pius (R-SR | 6-4, 244)
|
ILB
|
J. Thomas (R-SR | 6-4, 245)
|
C. Alliegro (SO | 6-2, 240)
|
ILB
|
J. Chaney (SR | 5-11, 233)
|
T. Curtis (SO | 6-2, 222)
|
OLB
|
L. Lowery (R-JR | 6-3, 251)
|
A. Witt (R-JR | 6-6, 248)
|
CB
|
R. Hallman (R-JR | 5-10, 185)
|
J. Duclona (SO | 5-10, 190)
|
SS
|
H. Wohler (SR | 6-2, 215)
|
P. Zachman (R-SR | 6-1, 210)
|
FS
|
A. Brown (JR | 6-1, 212)
|
K. Latu (R-SR | 6-0, 205)
|
CB
|
N. Fourqurean (R-SR | 6-1, 190)
|
RJ Delancy (R-SR) | 5-11, 188)
|
NB
|
M. Lofy (R-SR) | 5-10, 187)
|
J. Arnold (R-FR | 5-9, 180)
|
|
|
|
P
|
A. Bertrams (SO | 6-3, 224)
|
G. Meyers (R-SR | 6-1, 202)
|
FG
|
N. Vakos (JR | 6-1, 205)
|
N. Van Zelst (R-JR | 5-11, 194)
|
KO
|
G. Lahm (JR | 6-0, 212)
|
N. Van Zelst (R-JR | 5-11, 194)
|
LS
|
C. Pfeiffer (R-SR | 6-0, 212)
|
D. McKinley (R-SR | 6-2, 227)
|
H
|
G. Meyers (R-SR | 6-1, 202)
|
|
PR
|
V. Anthony (JR | 6-0, 183)
|
T. Henry (JR | 6-0, 175)
|
KR
|
V. Anthony (JR | 6-0, 183)
|
T. Henry (JR | 6-0, 175)
_________________________________________________
