Wisconsin Badgers Projected Depth Chart

BadgerBlitz.com Staff
BadgerBlitz.com Staff

With fall camp practice now closed to the media, BadgerBlitz.com takes a crack at what Wisconsin's depth chart may look like for Western Michigan in Week 1.

Note: Wisconsin has not officially released a depth chart. These are projections based on practice observations.

Projected offensive line starters Joe Brunner (56) and Jack Nelson.
Projected offensive line starters Joe Brunner (56) and Jack Nelson. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Projected Fall Depth Chart
Pos. First Team Second Team

QB

T. Van Dyke (R-SR | 6-4, 225)

B. Locke (R-SO | 6-0, 205)

RB

T. Walker (R-SR | 5-9, 218) OR

C. Mellusi (6TH-SR | 5-11, 212)

WR

B. Green (R-SR | 6-3, 213)

Q. Burroughs (R-SO | 6-3, 212)

WR

V. Anthony (JR | 6-0 |188)

CJ Williams (JR | 6-1, 196)

SLOT

W. Pauling (R-JR | 5-10, 190)

T. Kekahuna (R-FR | 5-10, 187)

TE

R. Nowakowski (R-SR | 6-1, 243) OR

T. Ashcraft (SO | 6-5, 255)

LT

J. Nelson (R-SR | 6-7, 316)

K. Heywood (FR | 6-8, 325)

LG

J. Brunner (R-SO | 6-5, 313)

JP Benzschawel (R-JR | 6-6, 312)

C

J. Renfro (R-SR | 6-4, 302)

K. Kodanko (R-JR | 6-2, 308)

RG

J. Huber (R-SR | 6-5, 310)

C. Cubberly (FR | 6-6, 318)

RT

R. Mahlman (R-JR | 6-8, 308)

B. Nelson (R-SO | 6-6, 302)



DE

C. Neal (R-SO | 6-0, 290)

E. Hills (SR | 6-3, 282)

NT

B. Barten (R-SR | 6-5, 308)

B. Lane (R-JR | 6-3, 312)

DE

J. Thompson (R-SR | 6-5, 295)

C. McDonald (R-SR | 6-6, 285)

OLB

D. Peterson (R-JR | 6-1, 248)

J. Pius (R-SR | 6-4, 250)

ILB

J. Thomas (R-SR | 6-4, 245)

C. Alliegro (SO | 6-2, 240)

ILB

J. Chaney (SR | 5-11, 233)

T. Curtis (SO | 6-2, 228)

OLB

L. Lowery (R-SR | 6-3, 252)

A. Lafaele (FR | 6-2, 237)

CB

R. Hallman (R-JR | 5-10, 185)

J. Duclona (SO | 5-11, 190)

SS

H. Wohler (SR | 6-2, 218)

P. Zachman (R-SR | 6-1, 212)

FS

A. Brown (JR | 6-1, 210)

K. Latu (R-SR | 6-0, 208)

CB

N. Fourqurean (R-SR | 6-1, 190)

RJ Delancy (R-SR) | 5-11, 193)

NB

M. Lofy (R-SR) | 5-10, 188)

J. Arnold (R-FR) | 5-9, 185)




P

A. Bertrams (SO | 6-3, 225)

G. Meyers (R-SR | 6-1, 198)

FG

N. Vakos (JR | 6-1, 205)

N. Van Zelst (R-JR | 5-11, 190)

KO

G. Smith (R-SR | 6-1, 205)

G. Lahm (JR | 6-0, 213)

LS

C. Pfeiffer (R-SR | 6-0, 225)

D. McKinley (R-SR | 6-2, 222)

H

G. Meyers (R-SR | 6-1, 198)


PR

T. Kekahuna (R-FR | 5-10, 187)

T. Henry (JR | 6-0, 176)

KR

V. Anthony (JR | 6-0, 188)

C. Yacamelli (R-SO | 6-0, 215)

PROJECTED SCHOLARSHIP DISTRIBUTION 

PGlmcmFtZSBmcmFtZWJvcmRlcj0ibm8iIHdpZHRoID0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0 PSIxMjAwIiBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vZG9jcy5nb29nbGUuY29tL3NwcmVhZHNo ZWV0cy9kLzFMZERnaTJXcXd6ZDNMRUhXZGtYdXRVbXF0c1FQYjBGMlhSQ1pB cU9SM01VL3B1Ymh0bWw/Z2lkPTUzMDM4MzMwJnNpbmdsZT10cnVlJndpZGdl dD1mYWxzZSZoZWFkZXJzPWZhbHNlJmNocm9tZT1mYWxzZSZybT1taW5pbWFs Ij48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK

_________________________________________________


*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den

*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel

*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)

*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45, @seamus_rohrer, @DonnieSlusher_

*Like us on Facebook


