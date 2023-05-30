Over the next three days, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's basketball board in the 2024 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW. As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges. Today, we continue with a look at the forwards RELATED: Wisconsin Badgers positional recruit snapshot: 2024 guards

QUICK BREAKDOWN

Five-star wing Kon Knueppel is a top target for Wisconsin in the 2024 class. (Jon McNamara/Rivals.com)

Wisconsin received good news at the forward position this offseason, both on the current roster and through the transfer portal. In early April, multi-year starter Tyler Wahl announced his decision to return to UW for his fifth and final season. Wahl averaged 11.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists last year and had 11.4 points and 5.9 rebounds per contest in 2021-22. The former standout from Minnesota started 32 games each of the last two seasons. Head coach Greg Gard also secured a crucial piece through the portal when wing AJ Storr committed to the Badgers on April 13. Storr averaged 8.8 points and 1.9 rebounds in his true freshman season, shooting 43.4 percent from the floor, 40.4 percent from three-point range (38-for-94), and 75.0 percent (42-for-56) from the free-throw line. Inserted into the starting lineup for the final 17 games, he averaged 11.8 points and reached double figures 11 times, and made the Big East’s All-Freshman Team. “(Gard) loved my play style with me being athletic and my size,” Storr told BadgerBlitz.com. “Wisconsin has a lot of shooters on its team, and I can fit in with that. (Last season) I scored from all three levels, attacked the basket, scored in the mid-range area, and hit some threes.” On the recruiting front, the Badgers landed an early commitment from three-star Jack Robison. The staff is also after a five-star in-state prospect, as well as Robison's AAU teammate in Minnesota.

CURRENT COMMITS

Jack Robison, commit No. 1 for the Badgers in the 2024 class, averaged over 15 points per game as a junior. He chose Wisconsin over offers from Minnesota, South Florida, Nebraska, Northern Iowa and St. Thomas. "Obviously it's (shooting) a huge skill to have, especially in this day and age of basketball," North head coach John Oxton told BadgerBlitz.com. "He has a super quick release and he has the ability to make four of five in a row in a very short amount of time. He just has a scorer's mentality and a shooter's mentality. If is misses a couple it's like, 'well, I'm a couple more closer to the ones I'm going to make because I know I'm going to make some.' I think supreme confidence in shooting the basketball is his calling card." "I think the biggest thing with Jack outside of the shooting is his relentless attitude and the effort that he plays with. Just how he carries himself - his confidence is so high and he doesn't back down from anyone. Not everyone is like that and he definitely has that characteristic. As he grows and matures he's going to be a really, really good Big Ten player for the Badgers."

TOP TARGETS