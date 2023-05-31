As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.

Over the next three days, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's basketball board in the 2024 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.

During the 2022-23 season, Wisconsin sorely missed the production Chris Vogt provided off the bench a year prior. The Badgers had little depth behind Steven Crowl this past season, and Greg Gard was forced to play Carter Gilmore (6-foot-7 and 225 pounds) at the 5 for chunks of time.

This spring, the Badgers evaluated a number big men but nothing materialized in the transfer portal. Northwestern's Robbie Beran was one of the more recent names on UW's radar, but he made a commitment to Virginia Tech. The next name to watch is Mississippi State transfer Will McNair Jr., who would be a nice fit if he's willing to accept a complementary role behind Crowl. The 6-foot-11, 265-pound center has one of eligibility remaining.

“I’ve gotten asked a lot how the roster is going to look (for next season). I don’t know, ask me in October,” Gard told BadgerBlitz.com. “We’re a long ways from being set in terms of who will be on the roster because we have a lot of time between now and then. Not because I anticipate one thing or another. In the time we’re in, there’s a lot of fluidity and a lot of movement.”

If the Badgers go without a transfer big man, can Gus Yalden eat up those minutes as a true freshman? Will Chris Hodges, who averaged just 2.1 minutes per game last year, develop into a rotational player? The Badgers have some questions to answer in the post heading into the summer.