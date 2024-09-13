Below is the ninth look at what a perfect recruiting class could look like for Wisconsin in 2025. A perfect class doesn't necessarily mean landing all the top players UW has offered. It is more realistic than that - it fills needs and gives fans the stars they desperately want. This is the best case scenario with players the Badgers have a legitimate chance with.

Twenty-five scholarship seniors are projected to graduate at the end of the 2024 season, but it's difficult to project exactly how many spots will open up with a COVID year still available to veterans on the current roster.