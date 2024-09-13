Below is the ninth look at what a perfect recruiting class could look like for Wisconsin in 2025. A perfect class doesn't necessarily mean landing all the top players UW has offered. It is more realistic than that - it fills needs and gives fans the stars they desperately want. This is the best case scenario with players the Badgers have a legitimate chance with.
Twenty-five scholarship seniors are projected to graduate at the end of the 2024 season, but it's difficult to project exactly how many spots will open up with a COVID year still available to veterans on the current roster.
QUARTERBACK (1)
Coordinator Phil Longo has a high-upside prospect in Landyn Locke, who is bigger and more athletic than his older brother, Braedyn Locke. He will be the only quarterback Wisconsin takes in this cycle. Landyn, however, recently suffered an ACL injury that ended his senior season.
RUNNING BACK (1)
Taking one scholarship running back makes sense after signing three in the 2024 class. Byron Louis, a four-star prospect from Florida, is the tailback Wisconsin centered its focus on this summer. Miami, Georgia and Florida State are also in his top four with a decision expected on Sept. 21.