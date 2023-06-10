Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.
Below is the sixth look at what a perfect recruiting class could look like for Wisconsin in 2024. A perfect class doesn't necessarily mean landing all the top players UW has offered. It is more realistic than that - it fills needs and gives fans the stars they desperately want. This is the best case scenario with players the Badgers have a legitimate chance with.
Offensive coordinator Phil Longo landed a commitment from four-star Mabrey Mettauer on Dec. 24. Securing a pledge from Mettauer so early in the recruiting process put a leader in place and has allowed him to work on other offensive weapons in this cycle. As a junior, Mettauer passed for 2,621 yards and 29 touchdowns while adding nine scores on the ground.
Others considered: N/A
RUNNING BACK (2)
First-year position coach Devon Spalding has a number of intriguing prospects on his list this summer. Darrion Dupree, who took an official visit last weekend, is atop the board. But Dilin Jones, a four-star back from Maryland who will visit later this month, isn't far behind. That one-two punch would give the Badgers two dynamic athletes in the backfield.