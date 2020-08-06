 UW finished No. 13 in the coaches poll last season.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-06 11:32:49 -0500') }} football Edit

Wisconsin Badgers open at No. 12 in first Amway Coaches Poll

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Wisconsin opened at No. 12 in the first Amway Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

The Big Ten has six teams in Top 25: Ohio State (2), Penn State (7), Wisconsin (12), Michigan (15), Minnesota (18) and Iowa (23). Of those six programs, the Badgers are only slated to play the Wolverines, Gophers and Hawkeyes in 2020.

UW finished No. 13 in the coaches poll last season.

RELATED: Wisconsin's 2020 Football Schedule Released

Amway Coaches Poll
Rank  Team

No. 1

Clemson

No. 2

Ohio State

No. 3

Alabama

No. 4

Georgia

No. 5

LSU

No. 6

Oklahoma

No. 7

Penn State

No. 8

Florida

No. 9

Oregon

No. 10

Notre Dame

No. 11

Auburn

No. 12

Wisconsin

No. 13

Texas A&M

No. 14

Texas

No. 15

Michigan

No. 15

Oklahoma State

No. 17

USC

No. 18

Minnesota

No. 19

North Carolina

No. 20

Utah

No. 21

Central Florida

No. 22

Cincinnati

No. 23

Iowa

No. 24

Virginia Tech

No. 25

Iowa State
Wisconsin's 2020 Schedule
Date Opponent 

Sept. 4

Indiana

Sept. 12

@ Northwestern

Sept. 19

@ Nebraska

Sept. 26

Minnesota

Oct. 3

@ Maryland

Oct. 10

Purdue

Oct. 24

Illinois

Oct. 31

@ Michigan

Nov. 14

@ Iowa

Nov. 21

Rutgers
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}