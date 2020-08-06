Wisconsin opened at No. 12 in the first Amway Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

The Big Ten has six teams in Top 25: Ohio State (2), Penn State (7), Wisconsin (12), Michigan (15), Minnesota (18) and Iowa (23). Of those six programs, the Badgers are only slated to play the Wolverines, Gophers and Hawkeyes in 2020.

UW finished No. 13 in the coaches poll last season.

