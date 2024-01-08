Wisconsin Badgers move up six spots to No. 15 in AP Top 25
Wisconsin moved up six spots to No. 16 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll released Monday.
The Badgers are coming off an 88-72 win over Nebraska on Saturday. They are in action again on Wednesday against Ohio State.
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Points
|
No. 1
|
Purdue
|
14-1
|
1566
|
No. 2
|
Houston
|
14-0
|
1486
|
No. 3
|
Kansas
|
13-1
|
1481
|
No. 4
|
UConn
|
13-2
|
1335
|
No. 5
|
Tennessee
|
11-3
|
1291
|
No. 6
|
Kentucky
|
11-2
|
1253
|
No. 7
|
North Carolina
|
11-3
|
1213
|
No. 8
|
Arizona
|
12-3
|
1107
|
No. 9
|
Oklahoma
|
13-1
|
1023
|
No. 10
|
Illinois
|
11-3
|
924
|
No. 11
|
Marquette
|
11-4
|
869
|
No. 12
|
Duke
|
11-3
|
869
|
No. 13
|
Memphis
|
13-2
|
843
|
No. 14
|
Baylor
|
12-2
|
787
|
No. 15
|
Wisconsin
|
11-3
|
663
|
No. 16
|
Auburn
|
12-2
|
559
|
No. 17
|
Colorado State
|
13-2
|
436
|
No. 18
|
BYU
|
12-2
|
426
|
No. 19
|
San Diego State
|
13-2
|
386
|
No. 20
|
Utah State
|
14-1
|
241
|
No. 21
|
Clemson
|
11-3
|
219
|
No. 22
|
Creighton
|
11-4
|
187
|
No. 23
|
Gonzaga
|
11-4
|
185
|
No. 24
|
Florida Atlantic
|
11-4
|
165
|
No. 25
|
Texas
|
11-3
|
148
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Dayton 126, Mississippi 125, James Madison 98, Cincinnati 79, Nevada 77, Texas Tech 62, Wake Forest 38, Grand Canyon 35, Seton Hall 34, South Carolina 29, Miami 27, St. John's 18, Iowa St. 16, Colorado 8, NC State 7, Michigan St. 7, Alabama 7, Providence 6, Oregon 4, TCU 3, Northwestern 3, Princeton 2, Utah 2.
