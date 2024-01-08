Advertisement
Wisconsin Badgers move up six spots to No. 15 in AP Top 25

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.
Wisconsin moved up six spots to No. 16 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll released Monday.

The Badgers are coming off an 88-72 win over Nebraska on Saturday. They are in action again on Wednesday against Ohio State.

Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard.
Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard. (Darren Lee/Darren Lee Photography)
Associated Press Preseason Top 25 Poll
Rank  Team Record Points

No. 1

Purdue

14-1

1566

No. 2

Houston

14-0

1486

No. 3

Kansas

13-1

1481

No. 4

UConn

13-2

1335

No. 5

Tennessee

11-3

1291

No. 6

Kentucky

11-2

1253

No. 7

North Carolina

11-3

1213

No. 8

Arizona

12-3

1107

No. 9

Oklahoma

13-1

1023

No. 10

Illinois

11-3

924

No. 11

Marquette

11-4

869

No. 12

Duke

11-3

869

No. 13

Memphis

13-2

843

No. 14

Baylor

12-2

787

No. 15

Wisconsin

11-3

663

No. 16

Auburn

12-2

559

No. 17

Colorado State

13-2

436

No. 18

BYU

12-2

426

No. 19

San Diego State

13-2

386

No. 20

Utah State

14-1

241

No. 21

Clemson

11-3

219

No. 22

Creighton

11-4

187

No. 23

Gonzaga

11-4

185

No. 24

Florida Atlantic

11-4

165

No. 25

Texas

11-3

148

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Dayton 126, Mississippi 125, James Madison 98, Cincinnati 79, Nevada 77, Texas Tech 62, Wake Forest 38, Grand Canyon 35, Seton Hall 34, South Carolina 29, Miami 27, St. John's 18, Iowa St. 16, Colorado 8, NC State 7, Michigan St. 7, Alabama 7, Providence 6, Oregon 4, TCU 3, Northwestern 3, Princeton 2, Utah 2.


