Wisconsin Badgers move up four spots to No. 11 in AP Top 25
Wisconsin moved up four spots to No. 11 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll released Monday.
The Badgers are coming off an 71-63 win over Northwestern on Saturday. They are in action again on Tuesday against Penn State and then Friday against Indiana.
“It’s not easy. It should be hard, and it has to be hard,” head coach Greg Gard after the win over the Wildcats. “You don’t have a lot of choices. You really don’t have a choice. How good do you want to be and are you willing to commit and stay disciplined and focused on that path?”
Winners of 12 of its last 13 games, Wisconsin (13-3, 5-0 Big Ten) is off to its best Big Ten start since the 2007-08 season.
“They have a feeling of unfulfillment from last year, like we have something to prove,” Gard said. “That’s the edge I want them to keep. I want them to have an edge.”
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Points
|
No. 1
|
UConn
|
15-2
|
1542
|
No. 2
|
Purdue
|
15-2
|
1506
|
No. 3
|
Kansas
|
14-2
|
1426
|
No. 4
|
North Carolina
|
13-3
|
1407
|
No. 5
|
Houston
|
14-2
|
1236
|
No. 6
|
Tennessee
|
12-4
|
1147
|
No. 7
|
Duke
|
13-3
|
1130
|
No. 8
|
Kentucky
|
12-3
|
1123
|
No. 9
|
Baylor
|
14-2
|
1055
|
No. 10
|
Memphis
|
15-2
|
987
|
No. 11
|
Wisconsin
|
13-3
|
948
|
No. 12
|
Arizona
|
12-4
|
918
|
No. 13
|
Auburn
|
14-2
|
905
|
No. 14
|
Illinois
|
12-4
|
660
|
No. 15
|
Oklahoma
|
13-3
|
633
|
No. 16
|
Utah State
|
16-1
|
538
|
No. 17
|
Marquette
|
11-5
|
516
|
No. 18
|
Creighton
|
13-4
|
433
|
No. 19
|
TCU
|
13-3
|
293
|
No. 20
|
BYU
|
13-3
|
270
|
No. 21
|
Dayton
|
13-2
|
261
|
No. 22
|
Ole Miss
|
15-1
|
236
|
No. 23
|
Florida Atlantic
|
13-4
|
221
|
No. 24
|
Iowa State
|
13-3
|
195
|
No. 25
|
Texas Tech
|
14-2
|
191
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Colorado St. 169, San Diego St. 153, Seton Hall 89, Alabama 60, Grand Canyon 49, Clemson 38, Boise St. 22, Nevada 22, Texas 20, Oregon 17, St. John's 15, New Mexico 14, NC State 8, Princeton 5, Gonzaga 5, Utah 3, Mississippi St. 3, South Carolina 2, Villanova 2, McNeese St. 1, James Madison 1.
_________________________________________________
*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den
*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel
*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)
*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45, @seamus_rohrer, @DonnieSlusher_
*Like us on Facebook