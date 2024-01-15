Advertisement
Wisconsin Badgers move up four spots to No. 11 in AP Top 25

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Wisconsin moved up four spots to No. 11 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll released Monday.

The Badgers are coming off an 71-63 win over Northwestern on Saturday. They are in action again on Tuesday against Penn State and then Friday against Indiana.

“It’s not easy. It should be hard, and it has to be hard,” head coach Greg Gard after the win over the Wildcats. “You don’t have a lot of choices. You really don’t have a choice. How good do you want to be and are you willing to commit and stay disciplined and focused on that path?”

Winners of 12 of its last 13 games, Wisconsin (13-3, 5-0 Big Ten) is off to its best Big Ten start since the 2007-08 season.

“They have a feeling of unfulfillment from last year, like we have something to prove,” Gard said. “That’s the edge I want them to keep. I want them to have an edge.”

Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard.
Associated Press Preseason Top 25 Poll
Rank  Team Record Points

No. 1

UConn

15-2

1542

No. 2

Purdue

15-2

1506

No. 3

Kansas

14-2

1426

No. 4

North Carolina

13-3

1407

No. 5

Houston

14-2

1236

No. 6

Tennessee

12-4

1147

No. 7

Duke

13-3

1130

No. 8

Kentucky

12-3

1123

No. 9

Baylor

14-2

1055

No. 10

Memphis

15-2

987

No. 11

Wisconsin

13-3

948

No. 12

Arizona

12-4

918

No. 13

Auburn

14-2

905

No. 14

Illinois

12-4

660

No. 15

Oklahoma

13-3

633

No. 16

Utah State

16-1

538

No. 17

Marquette

11-5

516

No. 18

Creighton

13-4

433

No. 19

TCU

13-3

293

No. 20

BYU

13-3

270

No. 21

Dayton

13-2

261

No. 22

Ole Miss

15-1

236

No. 23

Florida Atlantic

13-4

221

No. 24

Iowa State

13-3

195

No. 25

Texas Tech

14-2

191

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Colorado St. 169, San Diego St. 153, Seton Hall 89, Alabama 60, Grand Canyon 49, Clemson 38, Boise St. 22, Nevada 22, Texas 20, Oregon 17, St. John's 15, New Mexico 14, NC State 8, Princeton 5, Gonzaga 5, Utah 3, Mississippi St. 3, South Carolina 2, Villanova 2, McNeese St. 1, James Madison 1.


