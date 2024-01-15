Wisconsin moved up four spots to No. 11 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll released Monday.

The Badgers are coming off an 71-63 win over Northwestern on Saturday. They are in action again on Tuesday against Penn State and then Friday against Indiana.

“It’s not easy. It should be hard, and it has to be hard,” head coach Greg Gard after the win over the Wildcats. “You don’t have a lot of choices. You really don’t have a choice. How good do you want to be and are you willing to commit and stay disciplined and focused on that path?”

Winners of 12 of its last 13 games, Wisconsin (13-3, 5-0 Big Ten) is off to its best Big Ten start since the 2007-08 season.

“They have a feeling of unfulfillment from last year, like we have something to prove,” Gard said. “That’s the edge I want them to keep. I want them to have an edge.”