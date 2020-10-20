Here are some of their highlights from week six of the NFL season.

With the sustain success of Wisconsin’s football program over the last decade-plus, plenty of former Badgers athletes are getting the chance to compete at the professional level. By our unofficial count, 32 former Badgers are on either an active roster, injured reserve or practice squad of an NFL team.

Sundays are starting to belong to the Badgers.

Schobert was Jacksonville’s leading tackler Sunday, making 10 stops (7 solo) and registering an interception, a quarterback hurry and a pass deflection in Jacksonville’s loss to Detroit. After signing a five-year, $55.75 million contract in the offseason ($12 million signing bonus, $22.5 million guaranteed), the former walk-on from Waukesha West HS has lived up to the hype. Schobert is tied for the co-team lead in tackles (47) while starting every game.

The former basketball player, @TheSchoGoesOn53 with the INT at the line of scrimmage! #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/ae5OtBy1ac

Corey Clement, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

Clement played seven offensive snaps and 23 special teams plays in the Eagles’ home loss to the Baltimore Ravens

Ryan Connelly, LB, Minnesota Vikings

Played 11 special teams snaps in the Vikings’ home loss to the winless Atlanta Falcons.

Alex Erickson, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Erickson had two punt returns for 12 yards and played three snaps on offensive in the Bengals’ loss to the Colts.

Dare Ogunbowale, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Ogunbowale played 14 special teams snaps in Jacksonville’s home loss to Detroit.

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

Taylor did a little bit of everything for the Colts Sunday, leading the team with 60 rushing yards on 12 carries and catching four passes for 55 yards in the comeback victory over the Bengals.

Andrew Van Ginkel, LB, Miami Dolphins

Earning the start after his performance last week at San Francisco, Van Ginkel delivered two tackles in Miami’s shutout win over the New York Jets.

Derek Watt, FB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Returning after missing last week’s game, Watt played 12 special teams plays and four offensive snaps in the Steelers’ win over the Cleveland Browns.

T.J. Watt, LB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Playing 51 of 59 defensive snaps, Watt had three tackles and a tackle for loss in the Steelers’ dominating home win over Cleveland.

J.J. Watt, DE, Houston Texans

Playing 87 percent of the defensive snaps, Watt finished with four tackles, a sack that went for a 21-yard loss, a pass deflection and a forced fumble in the Texans’ wild overtime loss at Tennessee.

James White, RB, New England Patriots

Playing 54 percent of the offensive snaps, White was the Patriots leading receiver Sunday, catching eight passes (on nine targets) for 65 yards. He was stymied on the ground, however, finishing with just eight yards on four carries in the Patriots’ home loss to Denver.