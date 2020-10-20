 Former Badgers in the NFL: Joe Schobert makes his mark on Jacksonville's defense
Wisconsin Badgers in the NFL Report: Week Six

Sundays are starting to belong to the Badgers.

With the sustain success of Wisconsin’s football program over the last decade-plus, plenty of former Badgers athletes are getting the chance to compete at the professional level. By our unofficial count, 32 former Badgers are on either an active roster, injured reserve or practice squad of an NFL team.

Here are some of their highlights from week six of the NFL season.

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Joe Schobert tackles Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

STAR OF THE WEEK

Joe Schobert, LB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Schobert was Jacksonville’s leading tackler Sunday, making 10 stops (7 solo) and registering an interception, a quarterback hurry and a pass deflection in Jacksonville’s loss to Detroit. After signing a five-year, $55.75 million contract in the offseason ($12 million signing bonus, $22.5 million guaranteed), the former walk-on from Waukesha West HS has lived up to the hype. Schobert is tied for the co-team lead in tackles (47) while starting every game.

VETERAN CONTRIBUTIONS

Corey Clement, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

Clement played seven offensive snaps and 23 special teams plays in the Eagles’ home loss to the Baltimore Ravens

Ryan Connelly, LB, Minnesota Vikings

Played 11 special teams snaps in the Vikings’ home loss to the winless Atlanta Falcons.

Alex Erickson, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Erickson had two punt returns for 12 yards and played three snaps on offensive in the Bengals’ loss to the Colts.

Dare Ogunbowale, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Ogunbowale played 14 special teams snaps in Jacksonville’s home loss to Detroit.

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

Taylor did a little bit of everything for the Colts Sunday, leading the team with 60 rushing yards on 12 carries and catching four passes for 55 yards in the comeback victory over the Bengals.

Andrew Van Ginkel, LB, Miami Dolphins

Earning the start after his performance last week at San Francisco, Van Ginkel delivered two tackles in Miami’s shutout win over the New York Jets.

Derek Watt, FB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Returning after missing last week’s game, Watt played 12 special teams plays and four offensive snaps in the Steelers’ win over the Cleveland Browns.

T.J. Watt, LB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Playing 51 of 59 defensive snaps, Watt had three tackles and a tackle for loss in the Steelers’ dominating home win over Cleveland.

J.J. Watt, DE, Houston Texans

Playing 87 percent of the defensive snaps, Watt finished with four tackles, a sack that went for a 21-yard loss, a pass deflection and a forced fumble in the Texans’ wild overtime loss at Tennessee.

James White, RB, New England Patriots

Playing 54 percent of the offensive snaps, White was the Patriots leading receiver Sunday, catching eight passes (on nine targets) for 65 yards. He was stymied on the ground, however, finishing with just eight yards on four carries in the Patriots’ home loss to Denver.

MEN IN THE TRENCHES

Tyler Biadasz, C, Dallas Cowboys (started at center)

Michael Deiter, OL, Miami Dolphins (four special teams snaps)

David Edwards, OG, Los Angeles Rams (started at left guard and played all 60 offensive snaps and three special teams snaps)

Rob Havenstein, OT, Los Angeles Rams (started at right tackle and played all 60 snaps and three special teams snaps)

Rick Wagner, OT, Green Bay Packers (played 23 snaps at guard and two on special teams)

Kevin Zeitler, OG, New York Giants (started at right guard and played all 48 offensive snaps and four special teams snaps)

Bye Week

Zack Baun, LB, New Orleans Saints

Ryan Groy, OL, Los Angeles Chargers

Alec Ingold, FB, Las Vegas Raiders

Ryan Ramczyk, OT, New Orleans aints

Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks

Inactive

Beau Allen, DT, New England Patriots

Quintez Cephus, WR, Detroit Lions

Melvin Gordon, RB, Denver Broncos

Injured Reserve

Vince Biegel, LB, Miami Dolphins (foot)

Jack Cichy, LB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (hamstring)

T.J. Edwards, LB, Philadelphia Eagles (Achilles)

Leon Jacobs, LB, Jacksonville Jaguars (ACL)

Practice Squad

Beau Benzschawel, OG, Detroit Lions

D’Cota Dixon, S, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Natrell Jamerson, S, Carolina Panthers

Chris Orr, LB, Carolina Panthers

