 Wisconsin Badgers in the NFL Report: Week Seven
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-26 09:31:55 -0500') }} football

Wisconsin Badgers in the NFL Report: Week Seven

Benjamin Worgull
Staff
@TheBadgerNation
Benjamin Worgull has covered Wisconsin football and basketball since 2004. Follow him on Twitter at @TheBadgerNation

Sundays are starting to belong to the Badgers.

With the sustain success of Wisconsin’s football program over the last decade-plus, plenty of former Badgers athletes are getting the chance to compete at the professional level. By our unofficial count, 32 former Badgers are on either an active roster, injured reserve or practice squad of an NFL team.

Here are some of their highlights from week seven of the NFL season.

Philadelphia Eagles' Corey Clement (30) tries to get past New York Giants' David Mayo (55) during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Eagles' Corey Clement (30) tries to get past New York Giants' David Mayo (55) during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

RussellMania for MVP?

Russell Wilson’s night for the Seattle Seahawks was a mixed bag. The veteran quarterback went 33-for-50 for 388 yards and three touchdowns, as well as leading the team in rushing with six carries for 84 yards. However, Wilson threw three interceptions, including one in overtime that led to the Arizona Cardinals’ game-winning field goal. Wilson finished with a QBR of 84.4.

Veteran Contributions

Zack Baun, LB, New Orleans Saints

Earning the start at SAM linebacker, Baun made one tackle in 13 defensive snaps during the Saints’ 27-24 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Corey Clement, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

Clement had two carries for nine yards, one catch for 12 yards and one kick return for 22 yards, playing a total of 38 offensive/special teams snaps, in the Eagles’ 22-21 win over the New York Giants Thursday.

Alex Erickson, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Erickson had one punt returns for 11 yards in the Bengals’ late loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Melvin Gordon, RB, Denver Broncos

Gordon had a team-high 17 carries and finished with 68 yards, including a 3-yard touchdown, and had two catches for 12 yards in a 43-16 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Alec Ingold, FB, Las Vegas Raiders

Ingold had one reception for 21 yards in the Raiders’ 45-20 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He played 13 offensive snaps and 20 special teams snaps.

Dare Ogunbowale, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Ogunbowale played 21 special teams snaps and six offensive snaps in Jacksonville’s loss at the Los Angeles Chargers.

Joe Schobert, LB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Played 77 of 81 snaps, Schobert had a team-high nine tackles and a tackle for loss.

T.J. Watt, LB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Playing 51 of 59 defensive snaps, Watt had five tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack and a pass deflection in the Steelers’ 27-24 win at Tennessee. The Steelers are the only undefeated team remaining in the NFL.

J.J. Watt, DE, Houston Texans

Playing 87 percent of the defensive snaps, Watt made five tackles and had two tackles for loss in the Texans’ 35-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

James White, RB, New England Patriots

White had only one catch for three yards (playing just 10 snaps) in the Patriots’ 33-6 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Men in the Trenches

Tyler Biadasz, C, Dallas Cowboys (started at center and played all 56 snaps and one special teams snap)

Ryan Groy, OL, Los Angeles Chargers (started at right guard and played 72 of 81 snaps)

Ryan Ramczyk, OT, New Orleans Saints (started at right tackle and played all 70 snaps and five special teams snaps)

Rick Wagner, OT, Green Bay Packers (started at right tackle and played all 62 snaps and five on special teams)

Kevin Zeitler, OG, New York Giants (started at right guard and played all 60 offensive snaps and three special teams snaps)

Monday Night Badgers

David Edwards, OG, Los Angeles Rams

Rob Havenstein, OT, Los Angeles Rams

Bye Week

Ryan Connelly, LB, Minnesota Vikings

Michael Deiter, OL, Miami Dolphins

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

Andrew Van Ginkel, LB, Miami Dolphins

Inactive

Beau Allen, DT, New England Patriots

Quintez Cephus, WR, Detroit Lions

Derek Watt, FB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Injured Reserve

Vince Biegel, LB, Miami Dolphins (foot)

Jack Cichy, LB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (hamstring)

T.J. Edwards, LB, Philadelphia Eagles (Achilles)

Leon Jacobs, LB, Jacksonville Jaguars (ACL)

Practice Squad

Beau Benzschawel, OG, Detroit Lions

D’Cota Dixon, S, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Natrell Jamerson, S, Carolina Panthers

Chris Orr, LB, Carolina Panthers

