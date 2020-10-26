Sundays are starting to belong to the Badgers. With the sustain success of Wisconsin’s football program over the last decade-plus, plenty of former Badgers athletes are getting the chance to compete at the professional level. By our unofficial count, 32 former Badgers are on either an active roster, injured reserve or practice squad of an NFL team. Here are some of their highlights from week seven of the NFL season.

Philadelphia Eagles' Corey Clement (30) tries to get past New York Giants' David Mayo (55) during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

RussellMania for MVP?

Russell Wilson’s night for the Seattle Seahawks was a mixed bag. The veteran quarterback went 33-for-50 for 388 yards and three touchdowns, as well as leading the team in rushing with six carries for 84 yards. However, Wilson threw three interceptions, including one in overtime that led to the Arizona Cardinals’ game-winning field goal. Wilson finished with a QBR of 84.4.



Veteran Contributions

Zack Baun, LB, New Orleans Saints Earning the start at SAM linebacker, Baun made one tackle in 13 defensive snaps during the Saints’ 27-24 win over the Carolina Panthers. Corey Clement, RB, Philadelphia Eagles Clement had two carries for nine yards, one catch for 12 yards and one kick return for 22 yards, playing a total of 38 offensive/special teams snaps, in the Eagles’ 22-21 win over the New York Giants Thursday. Alex Erickson, WR, Cincinnati Bengals Erickson had one punt returns for 11 yards in the Bengals’ late loss to the Cleveland Browns. Melvin Gordon, RB, Denver Broncos Gordon had a team-high 17 carries and finished with 68 yards, including a 3-yard touchdown, and had two catches for 12 yards in a 43-16 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Alec Ingold, FB, Las Vegas Raiders Ingold had one reception for 21 yards in the Raiders’ 45-20 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He played 13 offensive snaps and 20 special teams snaps.



The weekly highlight for #Raiders Fullback Alec Ingold.pic.twitter.com/wHdv3iUmpo — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 25, 2020

Dare Ogunbowale, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars Ogunbowale played 21 special teams snaps and six offensive snaps in Jacksonville’s loss at the Los Angeles Chargers. Joe Schobert, LB, Jacksonville Jaguars Played 77 of 81 snaps, Schobert had a team-high nine tackles and a tackle for loss. T.J. Watt, LB, Pittsburgh Steelers Playing 51 of 59 defensive snaps, Watt had five tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack and a pass deflection in the Steelers’ 27-24 win at Tennessee. The Steelers are the only undefeated team remaining in the NFL. J.J. Watt, DE, Houston Texans Playing 87 percent of the defensive snaps, Watt made five tackles and had two tackles for loss in the Texans’ 35-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers. James White, RB, New England Patriots White had only one catch for three yards (playing just 10 snaps) in the Patriots’ 33-6 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Men in the Trenches