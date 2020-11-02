Sundays are starting to belong to the Badgers. With the sustain success of Wisconsin’s football program over the last decade-plus, plenty of former Badgers athletes are getting the chance to compete at the professional level. By our unofficial count, 32 former Badgers are on either an active roster, injured reserve or practice squad of an NFL team. Here are some of their highlights from week eight of the NFL season.





Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (43) smiles after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

STAR OF THE WEEK

T.J. Edwards, LB, Philadelphia Eagles (Achilles) Missing the last three weeks with an Achilles injury, Edwards returned to deliver one of his finest performances as a professional on Sunday Night Football. Playing 69 defensive snaps (as well as 19 special team reps), the second-year linebacker notched 13 tackles and a 14-yard sack that forced a critical fumble that the Eagles returned 53 yards for the game-clinching touchdown in the Eagles’ 23-9 win over the Dallas Cowboys.



RUSSELLMANIA FOR MVP

The overwhelming favorite for the 2020 NFL MVP as the season nears its midpoint, Russell Wilson continued to put up big numbers for the team with the best record in the NFC. Wilson went 27-for-37 for 261 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions in the Seattle Seahawks 37-27 victory over the division-rival San Francisco 49ers. Also rushing for 23 yards, Wilson finished with a quarterback rating of 128.3.

PLAY OF THE DAY

Andrew Van Ginkel, LB, Miami Dolphins Van Ginkel had just two defensive tackles, a quarterback hurry and a pass defended, but the second-year linebacker delivered the game-changing play in the second quarter. With the Los Angeles Rams driving toward a tying score, Van Ginkel. Earning the start, Van Ginkel played 46 of 95 defensive snaps and 25 special teams plays in the 28-17 victory.



VETERAN CONTRIBUTIONS

Zack Baun, LB, New Orleans Saints Baun had one special teams tackle on his 17 special teams reps in the Saints’ 26-23 overtime win at Chicago. Corey Clement, RB, Philadelphia Eagles Clement rushed for a season-high 24 yards on just five carries and had just one catch for four yards in the Eagles’ win over Dallas. Ryan Connelly, LB, Minnesota Vikings Played eight special teams plays in Minnesota’s 28-22 upset win at Green Bay. Alex Erickson, WR, Cincinnati Bengals Erickson only had one fair catch punt on five special teams reps (he had one offensive snap, too) in Cincinnati’s 31-20 upset win over the Tennessee Titans. Melvin Gordon, RB, Denver Broncos Gordon had eight carries for 26 yards and six catches for 21 yards, including this impressive one-handed catch, in the Broncos’ last-second 31-30 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Alec Ingold, FB, Las Vegas Raiders Had one rushing attempt for three yards in playing 26 of 72 offensive snaps (he also played nine special teams plays) in the Raiders’ 16-6 win at the Cleveland Browns. Natrell Jamerson, S, Carolina Panthers Elevated from the practice squad to make his season debut, Jamerson played five special teams snaps in the Panthers' loss to Atlanta on Thursday. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts Playing just 26 of the offense’s 77 snaps, Taylor had 11 carries for 22 yards and two catches for nine yards in a 41-21 win at Detroit. Derek Watt, FB, Pittsburgh Steelers Did not play in the Steelers’ 28-24 win over the Baltimore Ravens. T.J. Watt, LB, Pittsburgh Steelers Watt delivered five tackles but was a thorn in the side of Ravens’ quarterback Lamar Jackson. He delivered five quarterback hurries, a sack and eight quarterback pressures (according to Pro Football Focus) in 79 defensive snaps in the win over Baltimore. James White, RB, New England Patriots White had two catches for 35 yards and two carries for no gain in the Patriots’ 24-21 loss at Buffalo.

