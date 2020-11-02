Wisconsin Badgers in the NFL Report: Week Eight
Sundays are starting to belong to the Badgers.
With the sustain success of Wisconsin’s football program over the last decade-plus, plenty of former Badgers athletes are getting the chance to compete at the professional level. By our unofficial count, 32 former Badgers are on either an active roster, injured reserve or practice squad of an NFL team.
Here are some of their highlights from week eight of the NFL season.
STAR OF THE WEEK
T.J. Edwards, LB, Philadelphia Eagles (Achilles)
Missing the last three weeks with an Achilles injury, Edwards returned to deliver one of his finest performances as a professional on Sunday Night Football. Playing 69 defensive snaps (as well as 19 special team reps), the second-year linebacker notched 13 tackles and a 14-yard sack that forced a critical fumble that the Eagles returned 53 yards for the game-clinching touchdown in the Eagles’ 23-9 win over the Dallas Cowboys.
The @Eagles strip sack turns into a scoop and score.— NFL (@NFL) November 2, 2020
Philadelphia leads 21-9.
📺: #DALvsPHI on NBC
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/JjMLyJTFLl pic.twitter.com/IJgQ28d5tj
RUSSELLMANIA FOR MVP
The overwhelming favorite for the 2020 NFL MVP as the season nears its midpoint, Russell Wilson continued to put up big numbers for the team with the best record in the NFC. Wilson went 27-for-37 for 261 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions in the Seattle Seahawks 37-27 victory over the division-rival San Francisco 49ers. Also rushing for 23 yards, Wilson finished with a quarterback rating of 128.3.
.@DangeRussWilson with his fourth of the day and league-leading 26th TD pass of the season! #Seahawks— NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2020
📺: #SFvsSEA on FOX
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/ow2iBsMpyD pic.twitter.com/OVkfCsy5xV
PLAY OF THE DAY
Andrew Van Ginkel, LB, Miami Dolphins
Van Ginkel had just two defensive tackles, a quarterback hurry and a pass defended, but the second-year linebacker delivered the game-changing play in the second quarter. With the Los Angeles Rams driving toward a tying score, Van Ginkel. Earning the start, Van Ginkel played 46 of 95 defensive snaps and 25 special teams plays in the 28-17 victory.
.@AndrewVanGinkel WENT ALL THE WAY 😳— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 1, 2020
📺 @NFLonFOX pic.twitter.com/BAlkcbynLZ
VETERAN CONTRIBUTIONS
Zack Baun, LB, New Orleans Saints
Baun had one special teams tackle on his 17 special teams reps in the Saints’ 26-23 overtime win at Chicago.
Corey Clement, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
Clement rushed for a season-high 24 yards on just five carries and had just one catch for four yards in the Eagles’ win over Dallas.
Ryan Connelly, LB, Minnesota Vikings
Played eight special teams plays in Minnesota’s 28-22 upset win at Green Bay.
Alex Erickson, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
Erickson only had one fair catch punt on five special teams reps (he had one offensive snap, too) in Cincinnati’s 31-20 upset win over the Tennessee Titans.
Melvin Gordon, RB, Denver Broncos
Gordon had eight carries for 26 yards and six catches for 21 yards, including this impressive one-handed catch, in the Broncos’ last-second 31-30 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.
Melvin Gordon how did you hold on 😳 @Melvingordon25 @Broncos— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 2, 2020
📺 #LACvsDEN on CBS pic.twitter.com/cGk4VoXttq
Alec Ingold, FB, Las Vegas Raiders
Had one rushing attempt for three yards in playing 26 of 72 offensive snaps (he also played nine special teams plays) in the Raiders’ 16-6 win at the Cleveland Browns.
Natrell Jamerson, S, Carolina Panthers
Elevated from the practice squad to make his season debut, Jamerson played five special teams snaps in the Panthers' loss to Atlanta on Thursday.
Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
Playing just 26 of the offense’s 77 snaps, Taylor had 11 carries for 22 yards and two catches for nine yards in a 41-21 win at Detroit.
Derek Watt, FB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Did not play in the Steelers’ 28-24 win over the Baltimore Ravens.
T.J. Watt, LB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Watt delivered five tackles but was a thorn in the side of Ravens’ quarterback Lamar Jackson. He delivered five quarterback hurries, a sack and eight quarterback pressures (according to Pro Football Focus) in 79 defensive snaps in the win over Baltimore.
James White, RB, New England Patriots
White had two catches for 35 yards and two carries for no gain in the Patriots’ 24-21 loss at Buffalo.
MEN IN THE TRENCHES
Tyler Biadasz, C, Dallas Cowboys (started at center and played all 79 snaps and four special teams snaps)
Michael Deiter, OL, Miami Dolphins (played four special teams reps)
David Edwards, OG, Los Angeles Rams (started at left guard and played all 95 offensive snaps and four on special teams)
Rob Havenstein, OT, Los Angeles Rams (starter at right tackle and played all 95 offensive snaps and four on special teams)
Ryan Ramczyk, OT, New Orleans Saints (started at right tackle and played all 70 snaps and five special teams snaps)
Rick Wagner, OT, Green Bay Packers (started at right tackle and played all 75 snaps and two on special teams)
Monday Night Badgers
Kevin Zeitler, OG, New York Giants
Bye Week
Dare Ogunbowale, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
Joe Schobert, LB, Jacksonville Jaguars
J.J. Watt, DE, Houston Texans
Inactive
Beau Allen, DT, New England Patriots
Quintez Cephus, WR, Detroit Lions
Injured Reserve
Vince Biegel, LB, Miami Dolphins (foot)
Jack Cichy, LB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (hamstring)
Ryan Groy, OL, Los Angeles Chargers (COVID)
Leon Jacobs, LB, Jacksonville Jaguars (ACL)
Practice Squad
Beau Benzschawel, OG, Detroit Lions
Chris Orr, LB, Carolina Panthers