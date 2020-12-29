Here are some of their highlights from week 16 of the NFL season.

With the sustain success of Wisconsin’s football program over the last decade-plus, plenty of former Badgers athletes are getting the chance to compete at the professional level. By our unofficial count, 32 former Badgers are on either an active roster, injured reserve or practice squad of an NFL team.

Quickly adding to his playmaking resume, Van Ginkel had six tackles, two sacks (minus-18 yards), two tackles for loss and a pass deflection in the first half. He added one more tackle for the Dolphins in their wild 26-25 win in Las Vegas. He played 56 snaps on defense and another 30 on special teams, the most on the team.

Playing 64 snaps on defense, and another three on special teams, Watt finished with only three tackles but they were big ones, as he registered two sacks, a quarterback hit and a forced fumble in the win over the Colts.

Zack Baun, LB, New Orleans Saints

Baun played four snaps on defense and 23 on special teams in the Saints’ 52-33 win over Minnesota on Christmas.

Quintez Cephus, WR, Detroit Lions

Playing 20 snaps on offense and eight on special teams, Cephus had one catch for nine yards in Detroit’s 47-7 loss to Tampa Bay Saturday.

Corey Clement, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

Clement played one snap on offense and 18 on special teams in a 37-17 loss at Dallas.

Ryan Connelly, LB, Minnesota Vikings

Played 18 special teams snaps, Connelly made two tackles in the Vikings’ loss in New Orleans.

T.J. Edwards, LB, Philadelphia Eagles

Starting at middle linebacker, Edwards made six tackles in the Eagles’ loss in Dallas.

Alex Erickson, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Surpassing 1,000 career receiving yards, Erickson finished with 88 yards on six receptions (long of 42), a seven-yard punt return and an incomplete pass for the former high school quarterback in Cincinnati’s 37-31 win in Houston. He played a season-high 62 snaps on offense, as well as four on special teams.

Troy Fumagalli, TE, Denver Broncos

Fumagalli did not catch his only target on his 15 offensive snaps (he also played six on special teams) in the 19-16 loss to the Chargers.

Melvin Gordon, RB, Denver Broncos

Starting at tailback, Gordon led the Broncos in carries (16) and yards (79) in playing 51 of 77 snaps.

Alec Ingold, FB, Las Vegas Raiders

Ingold played 19 snaps on offense and 22 on special teams in the Raiders’ 26-25 loss to Miami.

Dare Ogunbowale, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Making his first career start, Ogunbowale rushed a career-high 14 times for 71 yards, secured three of five targets for seven yards and has six kick return yards in the Jaguars’ 41-17 loss to the Chicago Bears. Ogunbowale also had a career-high 25-yard rush.

Joe Schobert, LB, Jacksonville Jaguars

A bright spot in a dismal season for Jacksonville, Schobert had eight tackles, a sack, an interception in the end zone, a forced fumble, a pass defended and a quarterback hit in the loss to the Bears.