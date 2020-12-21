Here are some of their highlights from week 15 of the NFL season.

With the sustain success of Wisconsin’s football program over the last decade-plus, plenty of former Badgers athletes are getting the chance to compete at the professional level. By our unofficial count, 32 former Badgers are on either an active roster, injured reserve or practice squad of an NFL team.

Delivering another strong game for the Colts in their 27-20 win over Houston, Taylor had 83 yards on 16 carries and four catches for 12 yards on 38 offensive snaps.ccounting Responsible for 16 of the 21 running back touches, Taylor had a long run of 14 yards and rushed for at least five yards on eight of his carries. Taylor opened the scoring with a five-yard touchdown run that was a combination of vision and power.

Zack Baun, LB, New Orleans Saints

Playing 10 snaps on defense and 17 on special teams, Baun finished with one tackle in the Saints’ 33-29 loss to Kansas City.

Quintez Cephus, WR, Detroit Lions

Playing 29 offensive snaps and eight on special teams, Cephus had one catch for 36 yards in the Lions’ 46-25 loss to Tennessee.

Corey Clement, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

Clement played 20 special teams snaps in the Eagles’ 33-26 loss at Arizona.

Ryan Connelly, LB, Minnesota Vikings

Played 16 special teams snaps in the Vikings’ 33-27 home loss to the Chicago Bears.

T.J. Edwards, LB, Philadelphia Eagles

Returning to the starting lineup after missing last week’s game, Edwards had one tackle one 20 defensive snaps. He also played 25 snaps on special teams.

Troy Fumagalli, TE, Denver Broncos

Fumagalli played 19 snaps on offense and nine on special teams in Denver’s 48-19 loss to Buffalo on Saturday.

Melvin Gordon, RB, Denver Broncos

Splitting carries with Phillip Lindsey (11 each), Gordon played 34 snaps, was the team’s leading rusher with 61 yards and two touchdowns and caught four passes for 20 yards.

Alec Ingold, FB, Las Vegas Raiders

Playing 20 offensive snaps and 13 on special teams, Ingold had one rush for 2 yards to move the chains in a 30-27 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night.

Dare Ogunbowale, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Playing 14 snaps on offense and 14 on special teams, Ogunbowale had two carries for 17 yards and one catch for eight yards in the Jaguars’ 40-14 loss at Baltimore.

Joe Schobert, LB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Starting at middle linebacker, Schobert had a team-high 12 tackles and a tackle for loss when playing all 66 snaps.

Andrew Van Ginkel, LB, Miami Dolphins

Starting at middle linebacker, Van Ginkel finished with one tackle aying on 24 defensive snaps and contributed on 19 special teams plays in Miami’s 22-12 win over New England.

J.J. Watt, DE, Houston Texans

Playing all 54 defensive snaps, Watt had one tackle for loss and a quarterback hit in the Texans’ loss at Indianapolis.

James White, RB, New England Patriots

White had four catches for 52 yards and two runs for three yards on 27 offensive plays, as the Patriots lost in Miami.

Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks

Wilson had a quiet day in a 20-15 win at Washington, throwing for 121 yards (18-for-27), one touchdown and one interception. He also rushed six times for 52 yards as the Seahawks clinched a playoff spot.