Wisconsin Badgers in the NFL Report: Week 15
With the sustain success of Wisconsin’s football program over the last decade-plus, plenty of former Badgers athletes are getting the chance to compete at the professional level. By our unofficial count, 32 former Badgers are on either an active roster, injured reserve or practice squad of an NFL team.
Here are some of their highlights from week 15 of the NFL season.
STAR OF THE WEEK
Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
Delivering another strong game for the Colts in their 27-20 win over Houston, Taylor had 83 yards on 16 carries and four catches for 12 yards on 38 offensive snaps.ccounting Responsible for 16 of the 21 running back touches, Taylor had a long run of 14 yards and rushed for at least five yards on eight of his carries. Taylor opened the scoring with a five-yard touchdown run that was a combination of vision and power.
WISCONSIN CONTRIBUTORS
Zack Baun, LB, New Orleans Saints
Playing 10 snaps on defense and 17 on special teams, Baun finished with one tackle in the Saints’ 33-29 loss to Kansas City.
Quintez Cephus, WR, Detroit Lions
Playing 29 offensive snaps and eight on special teams, Cephus had one catch for 36 yards in the Lions’ 46-25 loss to Tennessee.
Corey Clement, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
Clement played 20 special teams snaps in the Eagles’ 33-26 loss at Arizona.
Ryan Connelly, LB, Minnesota Vikings
Played 16 special teams snaps in the Vikings’ 33-27 home loss to the Chicago Bears.
T.J. Edwards, LB, Philadelphia Eagles
Returning to the starting lineup after missing last week’s game, Edwards had one tackle one 20 defensive snaps. He also played 25 snaps on special teams.
Troy Fumagalli, TE, Denver Broncos
Fumagalli played 19 snaps on offense and nine on special teams in Denver’s 48-19 loss to Buffalo on Saturday.
Melvin Gordon, RB, Denver Broncos
Splitting carries with Phillip Lindsey (11 each), Gordon played 34 snaps, was the team’s leading rusher with 61 yards and two touchdowns and caught four passes for 20 yards.
Alec Ingold, FB, Las Vegas Raiders
Playing 20 offensive snaps and 13 on special teams, Ingold had one rush for 2 yards to move the chains in a 30-27 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night.
Dare Ogunbowale, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
Playing 14 snaps on offense and 14 on special teams, Ogunbowale had two carries for 17 yards and one catch for eight yards in the Jaguars’ 40-14 loss at Baltimore.
Joe Schobert, LB, Jacksonville Jaguars
Starting at middle linebacker, Schobert had a team-high 12 tackles and a tackle for loss when playing all 66 snaps.
Andrew Van Ginkel, LB, Miami Dolphins
Starting at middle linebacker, Van Ginkel finished with one tackle aying on 24 defensive snaps and contributed on 19 special teams plays in Miami’s 22-12 win over New England.
J.J. Watt, DE, Houston Texans
Playing all 54 defensive snaps, Watt had one tackle for loss and a quarterback hit in the Texans’ loss at Indianapolis.
James White, RB, New England Patriots
White had four catches for 52 yards and two runs for three yards on 27 offensive plays, as the Patriots lost in Miami.
Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks
Wilson had a quiet day in a 20-15 win at Washington, throwing for 121 yards (18-for-27), one touchdown and one interception. He also rushed six times for 52 yards as the Seahawks clinched a playoff spot.
MEN IN THE TRENCHES
Tyler Biadasz, C, Dallas Cowboys (played eight special teams reps)
Michael Deiter, OL, Miami Dolphins (played six special teams reps)
David Edwards, OG, Los Angeles Rams (started at left guard and played all 59 offensive snaps and four on special teams)
Rob Havenstein, OT, Los Angeles Rams (started at right tackle and played all 59 offensive snaps and three on special teams)
Ryan Ramczyk, OT, New Orleans Saints (started at right tackle and played all 55 snaps and three on special teams)
Rick Wagner, OT, Green Bay Packers (started at right tackle and played all 62 offensive snaps and four on special teams)
Kevin Zeitler, OG, New York Giants (started at right guard and played all 54 snaps and three on special teams)
Monday Night Badgers
Alex Erickson, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
Derek Watt, FB, Pittsburgh Steelers
T.J. Watt, LB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Inactive
Natrell Jamerson, S, Carolina Panthers
Injured Reserve
Beau Allen, DT, New England Patriots (lower body)
Vince Biegel, LB, Miami Dolphins (foot)
Ryan Groy, OL, Los Angeles Chargers (triceps)
Leon Jacobs, LB, Jacksonville Jaguars (ACL)
Practice Squad
Beau Benzschawel, OL, Houston Texans
Jack Cichy, LB, New England Patriots