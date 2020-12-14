Wisconsin Badgers in the NFL Report: Week 14
With the sustain success of Wisconsin’s football program over the last decade-plus, plenty of former Badgers athletes are getting the chance to compete at the professional level. By our unofficial count, 32 former Badgers are on either an active roster, injured reserve or practice squad of an NFL team.
Here are some of their highlights from week 14 of the NFL season.
STAR OF THE WEEK
Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
After a slow start to his rookie season, Taylor is starting to breakout for the Colts in the backfield. Playing 34 of the 61 offensive snaps, Taylor ran for a career-high 150 yards on 20 carries and two touchdowns, his first multi-score game of the NFL career, to give the Colts a 44-27 win at Las Vegas. His 62-yard touchdown run in the third quarter was the longest play from scrimmage for the Colts this season. Adding two catches for 15 yards, Taylor has over 1,000 yards from scrimmage this season and six rushing touchdowns for the Colts, which improved to 9-4 on the season.
See ya, @JayT23. A 62-yard sprint to the 🏠 #ForTheShoe
📺: #INDvsLV on CBS
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/3alYfT3slD pic.twitter.com/mJb2ELXmjp
PLAY OF THE DAY
Troy Fumagalli, TE, Denver Broncos
Originally elevated off the practice squad because of COVID, Fumagalli is working his way into a bigger role in the Denver offense. He played a season-high 39 snaps, as well as five on special teams, Fumagalli had a team-high 53 receiving yards on four catches, including a career-high 29 yards on a TE screen, in Denver’s 33-27 win over Carolina.
The TE screen worked to perfection 🔥
pic.twitter.com/k8l16kah8t
WISCONSIN CONTRIBUTORS
Zack Baun, LB, New Orleans Saints
Baun played 16 special teams plays in the Saints’ 24-21 loss at Philadelphia
Quintez Cephus, WR, Detroit Lions
On the field for 33 snaps on offense and six on special teams, Cephus had two catches for 16 yards in the Lions’ 31-24 home loss to Green Bay.
Corey Clement, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
Clement played two snaps on offense and 15 on special teams in the Eagles’ victory over New Orleans.
Ryan Connelly, LB, Minnesota Vikings
Connelly played 13 special teams snaps in the Vikings’ 26-14 loss at Tampa Bay
Alex Erickson, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
Seeing his contributions start increase on the offense, Erickson had a 9-yard catch that resulted in a first down, a rushing attempt for no yards, two kick returns for 47 yards (long of 24) and fair caught a punt in the Bengals’ 31-7 loss to Dallas. Erickson played eight offensive snaps and 10 on special teams.
Melvin Gordon, RB, Denver Broncos
Getting the start at tailback, Gordon maximized his 28 offensive reps with a team-high 68 yards on 13 carries and caught three passes for 23 yards (long of 20) in the Broncos’ 32-27 win at Carolina.
Alec Ingold, FB, Las Vegas Raiders
Ingold played 12 snaps on offense and 15 on special teams, catching one pass for no yards, in the Raiders’ home loss to Indianapolis.
Natrell Jamerson, S, Carolina Panthers
Jamerson played 19 special teams plays in the Panthers’ home loss to Denver.
Dare Ogunbowale, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
Receiving 22 offensive snaps and 15 on special teams, Ogunbowale had one catch for 12 yards and one special teams tackle in the Jaguars’ 31-10 loss to Tennessee.
Joe Schobert, LB, Jacksonville Jaguars
Starting at linebacker and playing all 66 snaps, Schobert hit an impressive milestone Sunday. Finishing with eight tackles, a tackle for loss and a QB hit, Schobert is the only player in the NFL with 500 career tackles and eight interceptions since 2016.
Andrew Van Ginkel, LB, Miami Dolphins
Starting in his usual middle linebacker spot, Van Ginkel had two tackles, a tackle for loss, a quarterback hit and a pass defended that led to an interception in the Dolphins’ 33-27 loss to Kansas City. He played 31 snaps on defense and 27 on special teams.
Derek Watt, FB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Watt played 22 special teams snaps in the Steelers’ 26-15 loss at Buffalo on Sunday Night Football.
J.J. Watt, DE, Houston Texans
Starting at end and playing 58 of 60 snaps, Watt finished with two tackles and a QB hit in the Texans’ 36-7 loss at Chicago.
T.J. Watt, LB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Playing 64 defensive snaps and two on special teams, Watt finished with two tackles, two quarterback hits and a pass defended in the Steelers’ loss.
James White, RB, New England Patriots
White and the Patriots’ offense were stymied Thursday night, as the tailback finished with 16 yards on three carries and one catch for two yards (on 27 snaps) in a 24-3 loss at the Los Angeles Rams.
Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks
As most players do, Wilson got back on track against the New York Jets. Wilson went 21-for-27 for 207 yards, four touchdown passes (19, 5, 10, 3) and an interception in a 40-3 home victory. Wilson threw the four touchdown passes in three quarters, giving him a career-best 36 touchdown passes this season.
A work of art between @DangeRussWilson and @dkm14 🎨#GoHawks x #ProBowlVote
📺: #NYJvsSEA on CBS pic.twitter.com/H7RzL96ZpZ
MEN IN THE TRENCHES
Tyler Biadasz, C, Dallas Cowboys (played six special teams reps)
Michael Deiter, OL, Miami Dolphins (played six special teams reps)
David Edwards, OG, Los Angeles Rams (started at left guard and played all 63 offensive snaps and four on special teams)
Rob Havenstein, OT, Los Angeles Rams (started at right tackle and played all 63 offensive snaps and four on special teams)
Ryan Ramczyk, OT, New Orleans Saints (started at right tackle and played all 78 snaps and four on special teams)
Rick Wagner, OT, Green Bay Packers (started at right tackles and played all 67 offensive snaps and five on special teams)
Kevin Zeitler, OG, New York Giants (started at right guard and played all 49 snaps and one on special teams)
Monday Night Badgers
None
Bye Week
None
Inactive
T.J. Edwards, LB, Philadelphia Eagles (hamstring)
Injured Reserve
Beau Allen, DT, New England Patriots (lower body)
Vince Biegel, LB, Miami Dolphins (foot)
Ryan Groy, OL, Los Angeles Chargers (triceps)
Leon Jacobs, LB, Jacksonville Jaguars (ACL)
Practice Squad
Beau Benzschawel, OL, Houston Texans
Jack Cichy, LB, New England Patriots