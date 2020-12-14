Here are some of their highlights from week 14 of the NFL season.

With the sustain success of Wisconsin’s football program over the last decade-plus, plenty of former Badgers athletes are getting the chance to compete at the professional level. By our unofficial count, 32 former Badgers are on either an active roster, injured reserve or practice squad of an NFL team.

After a slow start to his rookie season, Taylor is starting to breakout for the Colts in the backfield. Playing 34 of the 61 offensive snaps, Taylor ran for a career-high 150 yards on 20 carries and two touchdowns, his first multi-score game of the NFL career, to give the Colts a 44-27 win at Las Vegas. His 62-yard touchdown run in the third quarter was the longest play from scrimmage for the Colts this season. Adding two catches for 15 yards, Taylor has over 1,000 yards from scrimmage this season and six rushing touchdowns for the Colts, which improved to 9-4 on the season.

See ya, @JayT23 . A 62-yard sprint to the 🏠 #ForTheShoe 📺: #INDvsLV on CBS 📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/3alYfT3slD pic.twitter.com/mJb2ELXmjp

Originally elevated off the practice squad because of COVID, Fumagalli is working his way into a bigger role in the Denver offense. He played a season-high 39 snaps, as well as five on special teams, Fumagalli had a team-high 53 receiving yards on four catches, including a career-high 29 yards on a TE screen, in Denver’s 33-27 win over Carolina.

Zack Baun, LB, New Orleans Saints

Baun played 16 special teams plays in the Saints’ 24-21 loss at Philadelphia

Quintez Cephus, WR, Detroit Lions

On the field for 33 snaps on offense and six on special teams, Cephus had two catches for 16 yards in the Lions’ 31-24 home loss to Green Bay.

Corey Clement, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

Clement played two snaps on offense and 15 on special teams in the Eagles’ victory over New Orleans.

Ryan Connelly, LB, Minnesota Vikings

Connelly played 13 special teams snaps in the Vikings’ 26-14 loss at Tampa Bay

Alex Erickson, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Seeing his contributions start increase on the offense, Erickson had a 9-yard catch that resulted in a first down, a rushing attempt for no yards, two kick returns for 47 yards (long of 24) and fair caught a punt in the Bengals’ 31-7 loss to Dallas. Erickson played eight offensive snaps and 10 on special teams.

Melvin Gordon, RB, Denver Broncos

Getting the start at tailback, Gordon maximized his 28 offensive reps with a team-high 68 yards on 13 carries and caught three passes for 23 yards (long of 20) in the Broncos’ 32-27 win at Carolina.

Alec Ingold, FB, Las Vegas Raiders

Ingold played 12 snaps on offense and 15 on special teams, catching one pass for no yards, in the Raiders’ home loss to Indianapolis.

Natrell Jamerson, S, Carolina Panthers

Jamerson played 19 special teams plays in the Panthers’ home loss to Denver.

Dare Ogunbowale, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Receiving 22 offensive snaps and 15 on special teams, Ogunbowale had one catch for 12 yards and one special teams tackle in the Jaguars’ 31-10 loss to Tennessee.

Joe Schobert, LB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Starting at linebacker and playing all 66 snaps, Schobert hit an impressive milestone Sunday. Finishing with eight tackles, a tackle for loss and a QB hit, Schobert is the only player in the NFL with 500 career tackles and eight interceptions since 2016.

Andrew Van Ginkel, LB, Miami Dolphins

Starting in his usual middle linebacker spot, Van Ginkel had two tackles, a tackle for loss, a quarterback hit and a pass defended that led to an interception in the Dolphins’ 33-27 loss to Kansas City. He played 31 snaps on defense and 27 on special teams.

Derek Watt, FB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Watt played 22 special teams snaps in the Steelers’ 26-15 loss at Buffalo on Sunday Night Football.

J.J. Watt, DE, Houston Texans

Starting at end and playing 58 of 60 snaps, Watt finished with two tackles and a QB hit in the Texans’ 36-7 loss at Chicago.

T.J. Watt, LB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Playing 64 defensive snaps and two on special teams, Watt finished with two tackles, two quarterback hits and a pass defended in the Steelers’ loss.

James White, RB, New England Patriots

White and the Patriots’ offense were stymied Thursday night, as the tailback finished with 16 yards on three carries and one catch for two yards (on 27 snaps) in a 24-3 loss at the Los Angeles Rams.

Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks

As most players do, Wilson got back on track against the New York Jets. Wilson went 21-for-27 for 207 yards, four touchdown passes (19, 5, 10, 3) and an interception in a 40-3 home victory. Wilson threw the four touchdown passes in three quarters, giving him a career-best 36 touchdown passes this season.