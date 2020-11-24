Wisconsin Badgers in the NFL Report: Week 11
With the sustain success of Wisconsin’s football program over the last decade-plus, plenty of former Badgers athletes are getting the chance to compete at the professional level. By our unofficial count, 32 former Badgers are on either an active roster, injured reserve or practice squad of an NFL team.
Here are some of their highlights from week 11 of the NFL season.
STAR OF THE WEEK
Melvin Gordon, RB, Denver Broncos
Although he didn’t get the start, Gordon was the shining start in the Broncos’ backfield. He had 15 carries for a team-best 84 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He plunged in from 1-yard out to get the Broncos on the board near the end of the first quarter, but it was his 20-yard run in the third quarter that was the difference in Denver’s 20-13 win over Miami. He did fumble near the goal line, the victim of Badger-on-Badger crime.
Breaking free. 💨@Melvingordon25 | 📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/RLwoXp1l5p— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 22, 2020
PLAY OF THE DAY
Andrew Van Ginkel, LB, Miami Dolphins
The fifth-round draft pick continues to make big plays, and Sunday he got Gordon. On one of his 45 defensive snaps, Van Ginkel managed to poke the ball free from Gordon just before the former Badger running back crossed the goal line. It made up for the play before when Van Ginkel had a sack wiped out due to his own unnecessary roughness and holding call. Van Ginkel finished with two tackles and a quarterback hurry that led to a first-quarter interception, as well as playing 21 defensive snaps.
Love to see a good punch out 🥊 @MiamiDolphins @AndrewVanGinkel— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 22, 2020
📺 #MIAvsDEN on CBS pic.twitter.com/2xCjklvlML
WISCONSIN CONTRIBUTORS
Zack Baun, LB, New Orleans Saints
Baun played three snaps on defense and 18 snaps on special teams in the Saints’ 24-9 win over Atlanta.
Quintez Cephus, WR, Detroit Lions
Cephus played 17 snaps on offense and five snaps on special teams, finishing with one catch for nine yards in Detroit’s 20-0 loss at Carolina.
Ryan Connelly, LB, Minnesota Vikings
Inactive last week, Connelly played 13 special teams snaps and registered one tackle in Minnesota’s 31-28 loss to Dallas.
T.J. Edwards, LB, Philadelphia Eagles
Starting at middle linebacker, Edwards made five tackles and had one tackle for loss in the Eagles’ 22-17 loss at Cleveland. Edwards had a busy day, playing 47 of 67 snaps on defense and 26 snaps on special teams.
Alex Erickson, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
Erickson had two punt returns for 19 yards and one reception for two yards in Cincinnati’s loss at Washington. Erickson played five reps on offense and five on special teams.
Troy Fumagalli, TE, Denver Broncos
Elevated to the active roster Sunday, Fumagalli played 20 snaps on offense and was targeted once.
Alec Ingold, FB, Las Vegas Raiders
Playing 20 snaps on offense and eight on special teams, Ingold had one catch for 11 yards in the Raiders’ 35-31 loss to Kansas City.
Natrell Jamerson, S, Carolina Panthers
Elevated to the active roster, Jamerson played one snap on defense and seven snaps on special teams in the Panthers’ 20-0 victory over Detroit.
Dare Ogunbowale, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
Playing 13 snaps on offense and 16 on special teams, Ogunbowale didn’t catch either of the two passing targets thrown his way but did make a tackle in the Jaguars’ 20-3 loss at Pittsburgh.
Chris Orr, LB, Carolina Panthers
Promoted this week to the active roster, Orr played one snap on defense and 13 on special teams in the Panthers’ victory.
Joe Schobert, LB, Jacksonville Jaguars
Playing all 75 snaps from his starting spot, Schobert had a team-high 13 tackles.
Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
Taylor maximized his 47 snaps on offense, leading the team in rushing attempts (22), rushing yards (90) and receptions (4 for 24) in the Colts’ 34-31 overtime victory over Green Bay.
Derek Watt, FB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Returning to the lineup after being inactive last week, Watt played 11 snaps on offense and 18 on special teams in the Steelers victory over Jacksonville.
J.J. Watt, DE, Houston Texans
While he only registered two tackles and a tackle for loss in his 61 defensive snaps, Watt made life tough on New England starting quarterback Cam Newton with four pass deflections in the Texans’ 27-20 victory.
T.J. Watt, LB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Watt had two tackles and two quarterback hits on his 50 defensive snaps, helping the Steelers improve to 10-0.
James White, RB, New England Patriots
Playing 39 offensive snaps, White tied a team high with six catches (on a team-best nine targets), resulting in 64 yards with a long of 34. He also had five carries for 19 yards, but the Patriots fell at the Texans.
Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks
After back-to-back off weeks, Wilson got the Seahawks back into the winner circle with a 27-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night. Although throwing for a season-low 197 yards, Wilson threw a pair of touchdown passes and didn’t throw an interception after throwing four in the previous two weeks. Wilson also ran 10 times for 42 yards.
MEN IN THE TRENCHES
Michael Deiter, OL, Miami Dolphins (played three special teams reps)
David Edwards, OG, Los Angeles Rams (started at left guard and played all 72 offensive snaps and five special teams snaps)
Rob Havenstein, OT, Los Angeles Rams (started at right tackle and played all 72 offensive snaps and five special teams snaps)
Ryan Ramczyk, OT, New Orleans Saints (started at right tackle and played all 66 snaps and five special teams snaps)
Rick Wagner, OT, Green Bay Packers (five snaps on special teams)
Bye Week
Kevin Zeitler, OG, New York Giants
Inactive
None
Injured Reserve
Beau Allen, DT, New England Patriots (lower body)
Tyler Biadasz, C, Dallas Cowboys (hamstring)
Vince Biegel, LB, Miami Dolphins (foot)
Corey Clement, RB, Philadelphia Eagles (COVID)
Jack Cichy, LB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (hamstring)
Ryan Groy, OL, Los Angeles Chargers (COVID)
Leon Jacobs, LB, Jacksonville Jaguars (ACL)
Practice Squad
Beau Benzschawel, OG, Detroit Lions