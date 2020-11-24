Here are some of their highlights from week 11 of the NFL season.

With the sustain success of Wisconsin’s football program over the last decade-plus, plenty of former Badgers athletes are getting the chance to compete at the professional level. By our unofficial count, 32 former Badgers are on either an active roster, injured reserve or practice squad of an NFL team.

Although he didn’t get the start, Gordon was the shining start in the Broncos’ backfield. He had 15 carries for a team-best 84 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He plunged in from 1-yard out to get the Broncos on the board near the end of the first quarter, but it was his 20-yard run in the third quarter that was the difference in Denver’s 20-13 win over Miami. He did fumble near the goal line, the victim of Badger-on-Badger crime.

The fifth-round draft pick continues to make big plays, and Sunday he got Gordon. On one of his 45 defensive snaps, Van Ginkel managed to poke the ball free from Gordon just before the former Badger running back crossed the goal line. It made up for the play before when Van Ginkel had a sack wiped out due to his own unnecessary roughness and holding call. Van Ginkel finished with two tackles and a quarterback hurry that led to a first-quarter interception, as well as playing 21 defensive snaps.

Zack Baun, LB, New Orleans Saints

Baun played three snaps on defense and 18 snaps on special teams in the Saints’ 24-9 win over Atlanta.

Quintez Cephus, WR, Detroit Lions

Cephus played 17 snaps on offense and five snaps on special teams, finishing with one catch for nine yards in Detroit’s 20-0 loss at Carolina.

Ryan Connelly, LB, Minnesota Vikings

Inactive last week, Connelly played 13 special teams snaps and registered one tackle in Minnesota’s 31-28 loss to Dallas.

T.J. Edwards, LB, Philadelphia Eagles

Starting at middle linebacker, Edwards made five tackles and had one tackle for loss in the Eagles’ 22-17 loss at Cleveland. Edwards had a busy day, playing 47 of 67 snaps on defense and 26 snaps on special teams.

Alex Erickson, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Erickson had two punt returns for 19 yards and one reception for two yards in Cincinnati’s loss at Washington. Erickson played five reps on offense and five on special teams.

Troy Fumagalli, TE, Denver Broncos

Elevated to the active roster Sunday, Fumagalli played 20 snaps on offense and was targeted once.

Alec Ingold, FB, Las Vegas Raiders

Playing 20 snaps on offense and eight on special teams, Ingold had one catch for 11 yards in the Raiders’ 35-31 loss to Kansas City.

Natrell Jamerson, S, Carolina Panthers

Elevated to the active roster, Jamerson played one snap on defense and seven snaps on special teams in the Panthers’ 20-0 victory over Detroit.

Dare Ogunbowale, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Playing 13 snaps on offense and 16 on special teams, Ogunbowale didn’t catch either of the two passing targets thrown his way but did make a tackle in the Jaguars’ 20-3 loss at Pittsburgh.

Chris Orr, LB, Carolina Panthers

Promoted this week to the active roster, Orr played one snap on defense and 13 on special teams in the Panthers’ victory.

Joe Schobert, LB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Playing all 75 snaps from his starting spot, Schobert had a team-high 13 tackles.

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

Taylor maximized his 47 snaps on offense, leading the team in rushing attempts (22), rushing yards (90) and receptions (4 for 24) in the Colts’ 34-31 overtime victory over Green Bay.

Derek Watt, FB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Returning to the lineup after being inactive last week, Watt played 11 snaps on offense and 18 on special teams in the Steelers victory over Jacksonville.

J.J. Watt, DE, Houston Texans

While he only registered two tackles and a tackle for loss in his 61 defensive snaps, Watt made life tough on New England starting quarterback Cam Newton with four pass deflections in the Texans’ 27-20 victory.

T.J. Watt, LB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Watt had two tackles and two quarterback hits on his 50 defensive snaps, helping the Steelers improve to 10-0.

James White, RB, New England Patriots

Playing 39 offensive snaps, White tied a team high with six catches (on a team-best nine targets), resulting in 64 yards with a long of 34. He also had five carries for 19 yards, but the Patriots fell at the Texans.

Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks

After back-to-back off weeks, Wilson got the Seahawks back into the winner circle with a 27-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night. Although throwing for a season-low 197 yards, Wilson threw a pair of touchdown passes and didn’t throw an interception after throwing four in the previous two weeks. Wilson also ran 10 times for 42 yards.