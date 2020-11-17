Sundays are starting to belong to the Badgers. With the sustain success of Wisconsin’s football program over the last decade-plus, plenty of former Badgers athletes are getting the chance to compete at the professional level. By our unofficial count, 32 former Badgers are on either an active roster, injured reserve or practice squad of an NFL team. Here are some of their highlights from week 10 of the NFL season.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is sacked by Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90). (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

STAR OF THE WEEK

T.J. Watt, LB, Pittsburgh Steelers Playing 50 defensive snaps out of the starting lineup, Watt had four tackles, two sacks and two quarterback hits in the Steelers’ 36-10 victory over the Bengals. In the last 15 seasons, only two players have recorded over nine sacks, over 25 quarterback hits and over 10 tackles for loss in their team’s first nine games of the season. Ironically, they have the same last name – J.J. Watt in 2015 and T.J. in 2020.

Death, taxes, and @_TJWatt sacks



📺 Tune into the @steelers on FOX pic.twitter.com/IBJi441hAw — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) November 15, 2020

PLAY OF THE DAY

Andrew Van Ginkel, LB, Miami Dolphins Playing 39 of 60 defensive snaps and 19 special teams reps, Van Ginkel blocked a punt at the end of Los Angeles’ opening drive, giving the Dolphins the ball at the LAC 1-yard line. He also delivered five tackles and a quarterback hurry in the 27-20 win.

WISCONSIN CONTRIBUTORS

Zack Baun, LB, New Orleans Saints Baun played only one snap on defense, 16 on special teams and made just one tackle, but it was a devasting one in the Saints’ 27-13 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

HUGE hit from Zack Baun on the kick return. #Badgers

pic.twitter.com/TikoKWI6a6 — Raul Vazquez (@RaulV45) November 15, 2020

Quintez Cephus, WR, Detroit Lions Playing 30 of 59 offensive snaps, Cephus caught one of his two targets for 10 yards in the Lions’ last-second win over Washington. Cephus also played six snaps on special teams. Corey Clement, RB, Philadelphia Eagles Clement only played one snap on offense but it went for a 5-yard touchdown in the Eagles’ 27-17 loss at the New York Giants. Clement also played 16 plays on special teams.

Corey Clement powers through for his first TD of the season.#PHIvsNYG | #FlyEaglesFly



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/TcmazhSwXq — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 15, 2020

T.J. Edwards, LB, Philadelphia Eagles Starting at middle linebacker, Edwards delivered 12 tackles in the 27-17 defeat to the Giants. Edwards played on 53 snaps on defense and 21 plays on special teams. Alex Erickson, WR, Cincinnati Bengals Erickson fielded three punts against the Steelers, returning two for 13 yards and fair catching another. Troy Fumagalli, TE, Denver Broncos Promoted from the practice squad and playing 12 of 71 offensive snaps, Fumagalli had two receptions for 12 yards (on three targets). Melvin Gordon, RB, Denver Broncos Gordon was Denver’s leading rusher Sunday, carrying a team-high 11 times for 46 yards and missing both of his passing targets in the Broncos’ 37-12 loss at Las Vegas. Alec Ingold, FB, Las Vegas Raiders After suffering two fractured ribs in the previous game, Ingold gutted it out at fullback in the win over the Broncos. Dare Ogunbowale, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars In his return to his home state, Ogunbowale played 10 snaps on offense and 22 snaps on special teams in the Jaguars’ 24-20 loss at Green Bay. The tailback finished with one catch for five yards and a pair of special teams tackles.

Chris Orr, LB, Carolina Panthers The undrafted rookie made his NFL debut Sunday, playing five snaps on defense and 20 reps on special teams in a 46-23 loss to Tampa Bay. Joe Schobert, LB, Jacksonville Jaguars Starting at middle linebacker and playing 63 of 65 snaps, Schobert tied for the team lead with nine tackles. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts While earning the start Thursday night, Taylor gained just 12 yards on seven attempts and had two catches for 25 yards. The rookie running back played on 17 on Indianapolis’ 70 offensive snaps.

J.J. Watt, DE, Houston Texans In the starting lineup and playing 62 of 65 defensive snaps, Watt had five tackles and a tackle for loss in Houston’s 10-7 loss at Cleveland. Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks Once the frontrunner for league MVP, Wilson delivered a clunker against the Los Angeles Rams. In the 23-16 loss, Wilson went 22-for-37 for 248 yards but threw two interceptions and no touchdowns. It’s the second straight game Wilson has thrown multiple interceptions and third time in the last four games. Wilson did lead the Seahawks with 60 rushing yards on eight attempts. James White, RB, New England Patriots Playing only 10 snaps on offense, White had two catches for eight yards in the Patriots’ 23-17 upset win over the Baltimore Ravens.

