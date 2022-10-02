Wisconsin is moving on from head coach Paul Chryst, who finished 67-26 during his time with the Badgers.

“After a heartfelt and authentic conversation with Coach Chryst about what is in the long-term best interest of our football program, I have concluded that now is the time for a change in leadership,” athletic director Chris McIntosh said in a release on Sunday. “Paul is a man of integrity who loves his players. I have great respect and admiration for Paul and the legacy of him and his family at the University of Wisconsin.

Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard will serve as the interim head coach, but here's BadgerBlitz.com's first look at some other candidates McIntosh may have his eye on over the next few weeks.