Wisconsin is moving on from head coach Paul Chryst, who finished 67-26 during his time with the Badgers.
“After a heartfelt and authentic conversation with Coach Chryst about what is in the long-term best interest of our football program, I have concluded that now is the time for a change in leadership,” athletic director Chris McIntosh said in a release on Sunday. “Paul is a man of integrity who loves his players. I have great respect and admiration for Paul and the legacy of him and his family at the University of Wisconsin.
Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard will serve as the interim head coach, but here's BadgerBlitz.com's first look at some other candidates McIntosh may have his eye on over the next few weeks.
Why Leonhard: This is Leonhard's job to lose, and he'll have at least seven games to prove he's man for the job. At this point in the search, Wisconsin officials are hoping Leonhard is the man to lead this program for the foreseeable future.
Why Not: Unless Leonhard implodes or ultimately doesn't want the job in a few weeks, there are very few reasons not to like this potential long-term hire. Yes, bringing Leonhard on beyond this season would mean the Badgers don't take a look at - or don't like - what is available outside the program, but sometimes the best choice is right in front of you. The All-American knows Wisconsin's program inside and out.