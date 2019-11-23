MADISON -- After Wisconsin struggled to limit Purdue's aerial attack early, the Badgers pulled away for a 45-24 win on Senior Day at Camp Randall Stadium. In possibly his last game at home, Jonathan Taylor eclipsed 200 yards for the third straight game and for the third consecutive time against Purdue. After allowing 17 first-half points, the Wisconsin defense allowed only seven throughout the second frame. Let's get to our weekly grades, position-by-position.

QUARTERBACK: A/B

Jack Coan played consistent, mistake-free football for much of the afternoon, but he has to take care of the football for four quarters. The junior completed 15 of his 19 passes for two touchdowns and an interception. Taking shots downfield is something that head coach Paul Chryst and the Badger offense have to do to keep the defense honest. Starting with the negative, the lone interception came when Coan threw a deep ball about five yards short of redshirt junior Quintez Cephus. Earlier in the game, Coan made a solid throw to an open Jack Dunn at the back of the end zone for his first touchdown toss. The credit for the second touchdown grab should largely go to Cephus, but the signal caller gave his most skilled receiver a chance to make a play.

RUNNING BACK: A

It certainly felt like it was the home finale for Taylor, and if it was his final act, the junior went out with a bang. For the third straight week, he eclipsed 200 yards on the ground in finishing with 28 carries for 222 yards and a touchdown. The New Jersey native continued his dominance against Purdue with a 51-yard touchdown burst near the end of the first quarter. Credit the Wisconsin offensive line for again giving the star back room to work. All it took was a lightning quick cut to the right for Taylor to explode into the secondary and take it to the house. He finished with a victory quarter-lap around Camp Randall in what felt like a farewell. Garrett Groshek finished with nine carries for 55 yards and a touchdown. Out of the Wildcat formation, the junior took it six yards to the crib to put Wisconsin up 31-17 in the middle of the third quarter. The redshirt junior and sophomore wide receiver Aron Cruickshank were both featured in that type of offensive wrinkle and each had a touchdown run out of the unconventional look. Redshirt senior Bradrick Shaw made the most of his final few home reps, accumulating 16 yards on three carries. He gained seven yards on the final true play of the game before the Badgers went into victory formation.

WIDE RECEIVER: A/B

While it wasn't a massive statistical day from the wide receiver corp, the made the most out of their opportunities on Saturday. The highlight belongs to Cephus after he made a fantastic play in single coverage to haul in a 29-yard touchdown late in the third quarter. The junior finished with five catches for 79 yards and the score. Jack Dunn was one of a few Badger surprises on Saturday. The Madison native hauled in an 18-yard touchdown pass from Coan to restore Wisconsin's lead late in the second quarter. Kendric Pryor finished with four grabs for 47 yards, but his most impressive play came by way of the jet sweep. The junior took the handoff and went 49 yards early in the third quarter. Cruickshank was heavily used in the Wildcat, and mentioned postgame that he felt like he was back in high school during his 27-yard run that opened the scoring. The sophomore finished with three carries for 47 yards and a touchdown. It wasn't the dream performance A.J. Taylor was hoping for on his Senior Day (three carries, 10 yards). Following the impressive catch and run for a score against Nebraska that shifted momentum, the senior fumbled in Purdue territory to end a promising drive early in the second quarter.

TIGHT END: B

Wisconsin did not look to Jake Ferguson often offensively, but the redshirt sophomore did make a pair of plays in the passing game. The Badgers starting tight end finished with two grabs for 30 yards and was once again a key factor in the run-blocking scheme.

OFFENSIVE LINE: A/B

Despite missing starting left tackle Cole Van Lanen due to injury, the Badger line held firm throughout the day. This group has turned things around when needed most, and after struggling in Wisconsin's losses, the line is playing at the level we saw earlier in the year. The only knock would be the two sacks allowed on Saturday, especially the strip-sack of Coan that was eventually recovered by right guard Jason Erdmann. The unit did a great job at blocking for the Badgers out of the Wildcat and helped to spur two touchdowns out of that formation.

DEFENSIVE LINE: B

Purdue came into this game only averaging 76.8 yards on the ground per contest, and the Wisconsin defensive line made no mistake in shutting down a struggling Boilermaker running game. The defensive line helped to hold Purdue to just 50 total rushing yards on 20 carries. The defense as a whole struggled with the aerial attack and while it's hard to put a substantial amount of fault on linemen Matt Henningsen, Isaiahh Loudermilk and others, the Badgers were unable to get to quarterback Aidan O'Connell with consistency.

INSIDE LINEBACKER: B

In his going out party at Camp Randall, redshirt senior Chris Orr led Wisconsin in tackles with nine total and recorded a sack. The sack came when the Texas native forced O'Connell into an intentional grounding call by wrecking havoc in the backfield. Jack Sanborn finished with three total tackles, and made a fantastic play in the red zone on Purdue's first drive when he snuffed out a tricky flip by O'Connell to a curling wide receiver. The unit would have liked to find itself in the backfield more often than they did, as Orr's sack was the only tackle for loss recorded by this group.

OUTSIDE LINEBACKER: B

In his senior home farewell, Zack Baun finished with three tackles, two for loss. The senior continued to be a run stuffer for this Wisconsin defensive unit and was a large part of holding Purdue to just 50 yards on the ground, while also recording a pass break up. Christian Bell recorded his first sack of the season on Saturday when he got to O'Connell for a loss of ten yards near the end of the third quarter. The redshirt junior had one of only two sacks for Wisconsin on the day.

CORNERBACKS: C

It was a very tough day for Wisconsin's secondary as they tried to stall an offense that relies heavily on the pass. Jeff Brohm's team threw the football 44 total times and even added in a wide receiver pass that went for a touchdown and caught the Badgers completely off-guard. Despite two pass breakups for Ceasar Williams, including one on the first drive of the game in the end zone, there were multiple times where the Badgers were beaten over the top. Williams finished with six total tackles and two pass breakups, and certainly was the highlight of the Badger secondary. This unit has looked susceptible to allowing big plays throughout the second half of this season. Wisconsin allowed 326 yards through the air and three touchdowns.

SAFETY: C

The secondary struggled for most of the afternoon, specifically in the first half. Redshirt sophomore Eric Burrell recorded the lone interception for the Badgers and finished with four total tackles on the afternoon. Reggie Pearson registered six total tackles but had left the game with a right arm injury. Collin Wilder appeared to go down with an injury following a collision. After an official's review, the Houston transfer was called for targeting and ejected. The redshirt junior will also miss the first half against Minnesota. Wisconsin was burned through the air, and with quarterback Tanner Morgan and Minnesota looming, the Badgers will have to tighten the screws in the secondary.

SPECIAL TEAMS: A/B

One of the plays of the season came from kickoff specialist Zach Hintze at the end of the first half. In the senior's final game at Camp Randall, he launched a 62-yard field-goal that snuck inside the left upright. The kick set a school record for longest field goal and gave Wisconsin momentum heading into the break that they never gave up. Hintze also came out for the second half kickoff and had a booming kick past the back of the end zone. It was an impressive boot even by his lofty kickoff standards. Wisconsin did not do much in the return game as Danny Davis took the only punt return for seven yards, while fullback John Chenal took the lone kickoff return for 15. The Badgers did not attempt a punt.

OVERALL: B