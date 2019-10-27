COLUMBUS, OHIO -- After brief moments of hope for this Wisconsin team early in the third quarter, Ohio State used a blistering offensive biltz in the second half to shut the door on the Badgers. The No.3 Buckeyes ran away with things to the tune of a 38-7 win inside Ohio Stadium. It was a strong start for one of the top defenses in the nation, but in the end Ohio State put up a 28-piece in the final two quarters that saw big play after big play for the Buckeyes' offense. Here are BadgerBlitz.com's weekly grades, given position-by-position.

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Jack Coan (17). (Dan Sanger)

QUARTERBACK: B/C

Jack Coan had an overall tough day against a strong Buckeye defense led by star defensive end Chase Young. Coan finished 10-of-17 for 108 yards and a lone touchdown pass. Starting with the good, the touchdown pass to A.J. Taylor one Wisconsin's first drive of the second half was one of the most gorgeous balls the junior quarterback has thrown all year. The 26-yard connection was put in the bread basket for the senior wide out in a tight window. Coan made a few throws where it appeared there were miscommunications between him and the receiving corp as balls were put in the middle of two Badgers or in no man's land. Turnovers were also a serious story, although it is hard to put all that blame on Coan. The career day for Buckeyes star Chase Young resulted in the junior forcing two fumbles on Coan that were recovered by the Buckeyes.

RUNNING BACK: C

Junior running back Jonathan Taylor had his worst game of the year on Saturday as the junior finished with 20 carries for 52 yards and a catch for 5 yards. Whether it was by design or not, the Badger star seemed to run straight up the gut for minimal yardage on multiple occasions. When he did bounce outside, it felt like it was a secondary option during a slow-developing run play, and multiple times it resulted in large losses. Ohio State stacked the box because they had no reason to respect a Badger passing game that was non-existent for most of the day. Taylor also was not a factor in short passing situations. Head coach Paul Chryst and the Badger offense struggled to get him in any open space.

WIDE RECEIVERS: B

Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver A.J. Taylor (4) (Dan Sanger)

It's hard to put blame on the wide receiving room for this passing game performance, as it felt like more of a lack of accuracy from Coan and the pressure from the Ohio State defensive front. Four different Badgers caught a pass on Saturday, but those four pass catchers only totaled seven receptions. The two most memorable offensive plays came from the receiver position. Taylor made a spectacular catch in traffic on a well-thrown ball by Coan for Wisconsin's only touchdown of the game. Wide receiver Quintez Cephus also made a terrific play on the right sideline with a one-handed juggling grab for a big gain. Sophomore Aron Cruickshank stepped up in a Wildcat-like role and gained 27 yards on a run in the first half. Overall, this Badger passing attack could not find success, but the fault shouldn't fall largely on the shoulders of the receiving core.

TIGHT END: C

After a big day against the Illini, the Madison native Jake Ferguson was held almost completely quiet on Saturday in the passing game. Ferguson was a key participator in many run-block situations, but the blocking could not free Jonathan Taylor for many large gains. The sophomore only caught a single pass for five yards and was targeted three times.

OFFENSIVE LINE: D

Wisconsin center Tyler Biadasz (middle) (Dan Sanger)

Wisconsin was completely decimated at the line of scrimmage by a very talented front seven for the Buckeyes. At the head of the defensive front was the player of the game Chase Young. The junior from Upper Marlboro, Md., matched an Ohio State single-game record with four sacks and added two strip sacks of Coan that were recovered by the Buckeyes. Wisconsin's offense conceded five sacks in total, and Ohio State recorded eight total tackles for loss. Young was a complete game-wrecker as he overwhelmed Wisconsin's offensive line. He was simply unstoppable.

DEFENSIVE LINE: C

It was a tale of two halves for the Wisconsin defensive front. In the first half, former walk-on Matt Henningsen and starting end Isaiahh Loudermilk contained Justin Fields and the Ohio State offense. Keeanu Benton also had a nice start to the day, recording a sack. In the second half, the offensive scheme and big-play ability of Fields proved to be too much. The Georgia transfer extended plays and evaded sacks as he made crucial plays on third down to extend touchdown drives. Henningsen finished with five total tackles, while Loudermilk recorded a half sack.

INSIDE LINEBACKERS: B/C

Once again, Chris Orr came to play against the Buckeyes. The Texas native recorded a massive sack of Fields, and added six total tackles and a sack. Sophomore Jack Sanborn was active as he recorded six total tackles as well. The linebacking corp struggled to contain star running back J.K. Dobbins, as did the entirety of the Wisconsin defense. They failed to bring Dobbins down in space and the junior star punished them for it.

OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS: A/B

The senior leader of the Wisconsin defense Zack Baun was flying from sideline to sideline and making plays all over the field. His eight solo tackles led the team, and he recorded 10 tackles in all, including registering a sack on Fields. Redshirt junior Noah Burks also had a big day as the junior recorded eight total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks on the day as he consistently put pressure on the Ohio State backfield.

CORNERBACKS: B/C

The secondary for Wisconsin played well throughout the first half, but fell apart in a key moment on third-and-long at the end of the second quarter as Fields hit Chris Olave for a 27-yard touchdown. Sophomore Rachad Wildgoose made some solid plays in coverage and was a large part of forcing 10 incompletions from Fields. Though it was mostly the ground game that Wisconsin could not find a way to stop in the second half, Olave also caught a touchdown pass in those final 30 minutes.

SAFETY: B/C

After a solid first half as previously mentioned, the secondary gave up a 27-yard shot over the top of the defense for Ohio State's first touchdown and Olave reeled in his second score of the game later in the game. Starting safety Eric Burrell was Wisconsin's leading tackler with 11, which shows how often the Ohio State offense exploded into the secondary. Burrell did do a nice job of finishing plays although Dobbins had usually already done his damage. Sophomore Reggie Pearson had a quiet day finishing with five total tackles.

SPECIAL TEAMS: A/B

The biggest play on special teams came from redshirt freshman Alexander Smith who blocked a punt in the early moments of the third quarter that set up the lone Badger touchdown. Anthony Lotti had a nice game punting the football, as he pinned three of his seven punts inside the 20, averaged 43.3 yards per boot with a long of 47.

OVERALL: C-