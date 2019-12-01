In a rivalry battle to define the season, Wisconsin put together its most complete win of the year in a 38-17 blowout of Minnesota. After falling behind 7-0 on a 51-yard touchdown pass from Tanner Morgan to Rashad Bateman, the Badgers offense found their rhythm. Jonathan Taylor finished with 18 carries for two touchdowns and a receiving touchdown, while Quintez Cephus led Wisconsin in the passing game with five grabs for 114 yards and a touchdown. Wisconsin put together a complete performance defensively following Minnesota's first drive of the game by limiting the Gophers to just 10 points after the opening score. Let's get to our weekly grades, position-by-position.

QUARTERBACK: A/B

Jack Coan (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

Jack Coan did exactly what he had to do to ensure a win. The junior played mistake-free football and did not throw an interception on the day. The Sayville, N.J., native finished with 15 completions on 22 attempts for 280 yards and two touchdowns. The most impressive completion of the day for Coan came on an early strike for Wisconsin to regain momentum in the second half. The junior dialed in a 47-yard toss to Quintez Cephus in between two Minnesota defenders for a touchdown that gave the Badgers a 17-7 lead. Coan spread the football around and had his backs involved in the passing game. He completed passes to seven different receivers in the win. Coan also was able to use his legs in a couple key moments finishing with three carries for 20 yards on the ground.

RUNNING BACK: A/B

It was not the greatest statistical day for Jonathan Taylor, but three scores and a momentum-changing touchdown grab helped lead the Badgers to a win. In likely his last battle for the Axe, the junior finished with 18 carries for 76 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Taylor's biggest play was a game-changing 28-yard touchdown reception with just under three minutes left in the first half. It was not a day where the star back was ripping off first downs left and right, but Taylor did his job and made a game-changing touchdown catch. Nakia Watson struggled in limited action with just 10 yards on four carries. For the second straight week, Bradrick Shaw found time at the end of a blowout win, finishing with three carries for 10 yards.

WIDE RECEIVER: A/B

Quintez Cephus (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

For the Badgers receiving corp, the story was Quintez Cephus. The junior was special in the biggest moments, as he finished with five catches for 114 yards and a touchdown. Cephus hauled in an electrifying 47-yard touchdown grab to give Wisconsin some separation early in the third quarter. The Georgia native got in behind two Minnesota defenders and extended his hands to haul in the long score. UW extended its lead for good with just under six minutes left in the third quarter, when Kendric Pryor took an end around 26 yards to the house. The junior finished with two carries for 30 yards. A.J. Taylor went down with an apparent leg injury after hauling in two catches for 10 yards, and his status will be something to monitor in the coming week. Aron Cruickshank had a costly fumble out of the Wildcat when the Gophers read the keep perfectly.

TIGHT END: A/B

The single catch that Jake Ferguson had was a massive one. Near the end of the second quarter with Wisconsin down 7-3 and still in their own territory, the redshirt sophomore took a screen pass for 20 yards on third and 5. That conversion set up the wheel route touchdown for Taylor that gave the Badgers a lead they would never give up.

OFFENSIVE LINE: A/B

Tyler Biadasz (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

It was a struggle early for the line and the Wisconsin run game but as the game wore on, this group began to impose their will. After a pair of unsuccessful drives to start the contest, the third series began to show that the Badgers would win the battle up front. On 4th and 2 in the red zone, Wisconsin elected to go for it with a QB sneak. The line gave Coan a massive push and the junior QB easily crossed the first down line.

DEFENSIVE LINE: A

For a group that has struggled at times recently, this was their most complete and impressive performance of the season. Defensive end Garrett Rand had a massive day to help lead Wisconsin's defense. The junior finished with seven total tackles and had a fourth-quarter strip-sack that all but ended Minnesota's hopes of making things interesting down the stretch. Minnesota had no real success running the football, and that started with Wisconsin winning battles in the trenches. The Gophers finished with 30 carries for only 76 yards as a team. Isaiahh Loudermilk also had an impressive day up front, recording a half-sack and finishing with four tackles.

INSIDE LINEBACKERS: A

It's hard to give anything but perfect grades to Wisconsin's front seven. Chris Orr continued his impressive senior campaign, totaling seven tackles to go along with a half sack. The Texas native continued to show his sideline-to-sideline ability as a key contributor for this defense. Arguably the most impressive inside backer was Jack Sanborn, who got a hand on a Tanner Morgan pass in the second quarter that led to a Caesar Williams interception. The sophomore ended the day with six total tackles, one sack and 1.5 tackles for loss.

OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS: A

In a season filled with impressive performances, Zack Baun saved his best for last. The senior recorded a team-high nine tackles to go along with a pair of sacks. This was the Wisconsin native's second multi-sack game over the last three Badgers' contests. Baun also served as a run stuffer and recorded 2.5 of his nine tackles for a loss. In his last regular-season game, the senior had one of his most memorable performances. Outside of Baun's complete game, redshirt junior Noah Burks had a quiet pair of tackles.

CORNERBACKS: A/B

After the first drive of the game, this unit played some of their best football of the season. Many were wondering how Semar Melvin, a true freshman, would fill in for the injured Rachad Wildgoose. It started with the kind of massive plays this Wisconsin defense had been susceptible to. Rashad Bateman, one of the two 1,000-yard receivers for the Gophers, got behind Melvin for a 51-yard touchdown on Minnesota's second play from scrimmage. From then on, it was the Caesar Williams show. The junior had a team-high four passes defended, including a massive sequence in the red zone. With the Badgers up 24-10 early in the fourth quarter, the Gophers had third and goal from the Wisconsin four. Williams broke up a fade route intended for Tyler Johnson, and then broke up a pass on fourth and goal to force a turnover on downs. The Texas native also came up with an interception in the second quarter off a Jack Sanborn tip.

SAFETY: A

Wisconsin's starting safeties totaled 15 tackles among them in an impressive performance. Eric Burrell was a standout, as the junior finished with eight total tackles and had three passes defended. The Maryland native seemed to be everywhere for this Wisconsin defense. Reggie Pearson also had a solid day, recording seven tackles with one of those tackles being for a loss. Houston transfer Colin Wilder got some time and finished with a pair of tackles himself.

SPECIAL TEAMS: B

Wisconsin showed some trickery in the kick return game as Isaac Guerendo took a designed lateral for 49 yards to set up a touchdown drive. Aron Cruickshank was quiet, finishing with two returns for a total of 26 yards. Zach Hintze stayed perfect in his new role, connecting on a field goal from 26 yards and hitting all five of his extra points. Anthony Lotti did not have his best day punting the football, as the senior punted three times and averaged only 33 yards per kick.

OVERALL: A