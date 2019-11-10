MADISON -- A classic Big Ten clash came down to the wire inside Camp Randall Stadium, but ultimately No.16 Wisconsin pulled out a 24-22 win over No.18 Iowa. In a game that looked all but over late in the third quarter, the Hawkeyes' offense gave the Badgers all they could handle in the fourth period. A key stop from the UW defense on a two-point conversion late in the game helped secure the Heartland Trophy. Let's get to our weekly grades, position-by-position.

QUARTERBACK: B

Head Coach Paul Chryst summed it up best postgame when he said it was "some good, some bad" for Jack Coan on Saturday. The junior completed 16 of his 25 pass attempts for 173 yards and two scores. UW"s QB1 also threw an interception early in the fourth quarter on a throw where no Badger target was clearly in sight. The turnover, especially one that allowed the Hawkeyes back into the game, will be circled in evaluating Coan's overall performance. Of the two touchdown throws, one came on a great adjustment and play by a receiver with NFL talent in Quintez Cephus. The other was a solid toss from Coan to an open Danny Davis at the end of the first half. Turning the football over has been a recent issue for Coan, who threw only one interception through the first six weeks but has now thrown two in the past three games. He also lost a fumble after a first quarter strip-sack by A.J. Epenesa -- the third in the last two contests.

RUNNING BACK: A

Jonathan Taylor was special on Saturday afternoon. The junior star took 31 carries for 250 yards and had an average of over eight yards per carry. Not only was Taylor solid throughout the ballgame, but in the biggest moments he salted the win away for Wisconsin. In the fourth quarter alone, Taylor amassed 135 yards on the ground including a 42 yard scamper to put the Hawkeyes away late in the period. What makes Taylor's day even more impressive was that until that fourth quarter run, he really did not break open any huge holes, but rather consistently grinded out six-to-ten yard gains. Redshirt freshman Nakia Watson carried the ball six times for 32 yards, including multiple key fourth quarter carries.

WIDE RECEIVER: A/B

Cephus made big time plays that ignited this Badgers' offense. On a drive near the end of the third quarter that took just 2:08 off the clock, the junior reeled in a 52-yard catch and run down the left sideline. Just a couple plays later he made a fantastic adjustment against single coverage for a score from 27 yards out to make it 21-6 after the PAT. Danny Davis got it done in creative ways on Saturday. The junior took a jet sweep that looked almost looked like a direct snap to the house from 17 yards out. The Springfield, Ohio native also had a key grab at the end of the first half for a four-yard score. On the flip side, however, both Cephus and A.J. Taylor were flagged for false start penalties.

TIGHT END: B

Jake Ferguson had a quiet day on the stat sheet but made a significant play to set up a score at the end of the first half. The redshirt sophomore hauled in a 14-yard pass to put Wisconsin in the red zone on their final drive of the second quarter The run-blocking scheme that Ferguson was involved in was solid all day and propelled Taylor to a 250-yard rushing game.

OFFENSIVE LINE: A/B

This was a redemptive performance for a group that struggled mightily in Columbus. The line won the battle in the trenches and were able to initiate push up front to propel Taylor to his 250-yard day. The only scratch on the record of the group came in the first quarter when Coan was sacked and lost the football in the process. Junior left tackle Cole Van Lanen spoke after the game about how the offense was able to get back to Wisconsin football. That all started in the trenches.

DEFENSIVE LINE: B

The defensive line struggled to get push up front for much of the day against the Iowa passing game. However, the unit helped clog up the Hawkeyes' run game to the tune of just 87 yards on the day. The highlight came from defensive end Matt Henningsen when the former walk-on got to Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley for an eight-yard sack in the first half -- the only one registered by Wisconsin's defense all game. True freshman nose tackle Keeanu Benton recorded a pair of tackles, and Garrett Rand and Isaiahh Loudermilk added one each.

INSIDE LINEBACKERS: A

The defensive play of the game was made by none other than redshirt senior leader Chris Orr. On the quarterback draw during the decisive two-point conversion in the fourth quarter -- a call that outside linebacker Zack Baun said was something they did not expect -- Orr stuffed Stanley right before he reached the goal line. He finished with six tackles, which tied for a team high. Sophomore Jack Sanborn finished with five total tackles and displayed his sideline-to-sideline ability as a starting backer. The sophomore was all over the turf as he recovered a fumble and recorded a pass breakup. True freshman Leo Chenal also added a tackle for loss.



OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS: A/B

Baun continued his impressive final campaign as he recorded six tackles, tying himself with Orr for team-high honors. Redshirt junior Noah Burks also had a solid game, recording three tackles and making a nice solo tackle on third down on an Iowa drive in the middle of the third quarter. However, Burks was also part of the penalty woes when referees flagged him for a late hit in the second half.

CORNERBACKS: B

A 75-yard score on Iowa's final offensive play -- excluding the two-point conversion attempt -- hampered an otherwise solid performance from Wisconsin's corners. Redshirt junior Caesar Williams tallied a tackle for loss on a screen pass that he was able to snuff out. Faion Hicks was flagged for a penalty in the end zone on Iowa's second drive of the game that set up a first and goal opportunity for the Hawkeyes. However, Wisconsin also was beat for four chunk plays of 15 or more yards through the air by Iowa.

SAFETY: B

Wisconsin went to a three-safety look at times against particular Hawkeyes personnel with Colin Wilder, Eric Burrell, and Reggie Pearson. The former recorded three total tackles, while the latter finished the game with two total. Burrell may not have officially recorded a tackle on Saturday, but he was instrumental in the significant two-point conversion stop late in the fourth quarter to preserve the Wisconsin lead.

SPECIAL TEAMS: B/C

Field goal kicking was once again an adventure for Colin Larsh. The redshirt sophomore connected on a kick from 29 yards out that proved to be the difference late in the fourth quarter, but he also missed a kick wide right from 31 yards out near the end of the first quarter. Aron Cruickshank returned three kicks as he ran back three for an average of 23 yards. Senior Anthony Lotti did not have his best day punting the football as he finished with three boots for a total of 103 yards and a long of just 36.

OVERALL: B