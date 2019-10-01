The Wisconsin Badgers hold a 2-0 record in Big Ten play and rank within the Top 10 heading into its fifth contest of the 2019 season against the Kent State Golden Flashes. BadgerBlitz.com brings back our "Five Burning Questions" series when beginning to break down the final non-conference contest for Wisconsin.



1. How does Wisconsin come out the gates in its non-conference finale?

Wisconsin inside linebacker Chris Orr during the Badgers' win against Northwestern on Sept. 28. (Dan Sanger)

Kent State will roll into Madison with a 2-2 record, 1-0 in the MAC after its bye week. Its offense is averaging 402 yards and just under 69 snaps per game through four contests, but against two Power 5 schools -- Arizona State and No. 7 Auburn -- the Golden Flashes have given up 85 points and almost 1,100 yards. Will Wisconsin continue the trend of piling up yardage and points on the scoreboard against the rebuilding Group of 5 program in non-conference play -- this after defeating Big Ten West rival Northwestern in less than comfortable circumstances? The defense again showed why it's one of the best defenses in the nation early this season a few days ago against the Wildcats, but we will see just how the offense rebounds.

2. If Wisconsin blows out its MAC opponent this week, how will we judge the offense's performance?

Speaking of said offense, give credit to Northwestern's defense for containing Wisconsin to just 243 total yards and 4-of-16 on third downs. Jonathan Taylor gained over 100 yards on the day, but the unit scored just one touchdown -- the only one being on the game-opening series on a fourth down run. Against Auburn in on Sept. 14, Kent State gave up 633 yards. This should be an opportunity for UW to get going on both sides of the ball -- especially on the ground. Yet, just what level of dominance will it take to satisfy the "it was a one game blip" from last week -- and does it at all for that matter? Does Wisconsin have to score on every position from the first through third quarters and have Graham Mertz or Chase Wolf at quarterback to start the second half? If UW's offense struggles, then we definitely have more questions than answers. But even with a Badgers' win on Saturday, we'll likely know more about the team after next week's cross-divisional match-up against No. 25 Michigan State.

3. How will UW attack Kent State's defense, and how much will it use shotgun or pistol looks this week?

Against the Tigers, the Golden Flashes gave up 467 of the 633 yards on the ground -- and the SEC program recorded three 100-yard rushers in that mid-September contest. Sean Lewis' defense is dead last in the FBS against the run in allowing 261 yards per game. I expect UW to attack that weakness on Saturday, but I do wonder out of what personnel and formations. Each week, the team schemes differently per each opponent and will bring out different looks and players to what the staff thinks will be successful. Those that have followed our personnel breakdowns each week have seen the variations against each opponent.

Against Northwestern in the first half, BadgerBlitz.com counted 26 of the 33 snaps not under center. When asked on Monday, about using those shotgun-like looks and what the Wildcats did to take away some things offensively for Wisconsin, head coach Paul Chryst elaborated. “I think that was our plan going in, and I think that we didn’t -- you just think about it -- where you’ve got to defend the whole field, and I don’t think that we necessarily attacked the whole field to the point where they had to defend the whole field," Chryst said. "I think that’s when you can do that. You’ll be your best -- and I don’t care what style of offense you’re doing -- if you can attack the whole field, you’re going to be harder to defend.” Just how this offense continues to evolve and scheme against another adversary across the line of scrimmage will be worth watching.

4. What awaits the Badgers' dominant defense from the Golden Flashes?

Wisconsin still ranks as one of the best defenses in the nation, allowing just 7.2 points per game (first in FBS), 44.5 yards per game on the ground (first in FBS), 147.8 yards per game through the air (eighth in FBS), and 9-of-58 third down conversions (15.5 percent; also first in FBS). All offenses will present different challenges for Wisconsin this season. Quarterback Dustin Crum has completed over 70 percent of his passes with five touchdowns and zero interceptions while also rushing for 140 yards and a score. Receivers Isaiah McKoy and Kavious Price each have 18 receptions and have combined for five touchdowns through the air. "They're spread out a lot, kind of similar to South Florida a little bit," inside linebacker Chris Orr said. "They have a lot of speed at receiver and at the skill positions. Quarterback is really good, really good quarterback. High tempo, which is always hard to prepare for, period. They pretty much do everything, which is kind of crazy." Outside linebacker Zack Baun mentioned that Kent State will run some gadget plays and try to spread out defenses while also calling out the unit's wide splits, use of screen passes and deep balls. When asked about the Golden Flashes' offense further, Orr explained what the Badgers are preparing for. "Like backdoor reads. They'll have the running back going flat one way and a counter going the other way with the quarterback. Stuff like that," Orr said. "I guess it's not really too gadgety, but it's not like a traditional play that you would think of. It's just basically another form of option. Basically all everything is today is just another form of option. Like RPO is just another form of triple option, so it's just different."

5. Can Wisconsin continue its ability to create nearly three turnovers per game?