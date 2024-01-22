Advertisement
Wisconsin Badgers falls two spots to No. 13 in AP Top 25

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Wisconsin fell two spots to No. 13 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll released Monday.

The Badgers are coming off a 91-79 win over Indiana on Friday, but they fell on the road to Penn State to open last week. They are in action again on Tuesday against Minnesota and then Friday against Michigan State.


Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard.
Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard. (Darren Lee/Darren Lee Photography)
Associated Press Preseason Top 25 Poll
Rank  Team Record Points

No. 1

UConn

17-2

1508

No. 2

Purdue

17-2

1472

No. 3

North Carolina

15-3

1391

No. 4

Houston

16-2

1309

No. 5

Tennessee

14-4

1237

No. 6

Kentucky

14-3

1205

No. 7

Kansas

15-3

1157

No. 8

Auburn

16-2

1094

No. 9

Arizona

14-4

1060

No. 10

Illinois

14-4

862

No. 11

Oklahoma

15-3

849

No. 12

Duke

13-4

832

No. 13

Wisconsin

14-4

801

No. 14

Marquette

13-5

747

No. 15

Baylor

14-4

645

No. 16

Dayton

15-2

546

No. 17

Creighton

14-5

505

No. 18

Utah State

17-2

381

No. 19

Memphis

15-4

329

No. 20

Texas Tech

15-3

304

No. 21

BYU

14-4

294

No. 22

Florida Atlantic

15-4

290

No. 23

Iowa State

14-4

253

No. 24

Colorado State

15-3

214

No. 25

New Mexico

16-3

177

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Seton Hall 84, San Diego St. 64, Kansas St 39, Alabama 30, TCU 27, Mississippi 25, Princeton 21, Utah 20, Texas 16, Boise St. 9, Florida 6, Gonzaga 6, Grand Canyon 5, Michigan St. 3, Saint Mary's 2, NC State 1, San Francisco 1, Indiana St 1, Samford 1, McNeese St. 1, Colorado 1.


_________________________________________________


