Wisconsin Badgers falls two spots to No. 13 in AP Top 25
Wisconsin fell two spots to No. 13 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll released Monday.
The Badgers are coming off a 91-79 win over Indiana on Friday, but they fell on the road to Penn State to open last week. They are in action again on Tuesday against Minnesota and then Friday against Michigan State.
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Points
|
No. 1
|
UConn
|
17-2
|
1508
|
No. 2
|
Purdue
|
17-2
|
1472
|
No. 3
|
North Carolina
|
15-3
|
1391
|
No. 4
|
Houston
|
16-2
|
1309
|
No. 5
|
Tennessee
|
14-4
|
1237
|
No. 6
|
Kentucky
|
14-3
|
1205
|
No. 7
|
Kansas
|
15-3
|
1157
|
No. 8
|
Auburn
|
16-2
|
1094
|
No. 9
|
Arizona
|
14-4
|
1060
|
No. 10
|
Illinois
|
14-4
|
862
|
No. 11
|
Oklahoma
|
15-3
|
849
|
No. 12
|
Duke
|
13-4
|
832
|
No. 13
|
Wisconsin
|
14-4
|
801
|
No. 14
|
Marquette
|
13-5
|
747
|
No. 15
|
Baylor
|
14-4
|
645
|
No. 16
|
Dayton
|
15-2
|
546
|
No. 17
|
Creighton
|
14-5
|
505
|
No. 18
|
Utah State
|
17-2
|
381
|
No. 19
|
Memphis
|
15-4
|
329
|
No. 20
|
Texas Tech
|
15-3
|
304
|
No. 21
|
BYU
|
14-4
|
294
|
No. 22
|
Florida Atlantic
|
15-4
|
290
|
No. 23
|
Iowa State
|
14-4
|
253
|
No. 24
|
Colorado State
|
15-3
|
214
|
No. 25
|
New Mexico
|
16-3
|
177
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Seton Hall 84, San Diego St. 64, Kansas St 39, Alabama 30, TCU 27, Mississippi 25, Princeton 21, Utah 20, Texas 16, Boise St. 9, Florida 6, Gonzaga 6, Grand Canyon 5, Michigan St. 3, Saint Mary's 2, NC State 1, San Francisco 1, Indiana St 1, Samford 1, McNeese St. 1, Colorado 1.
_________________________________________________
*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den
*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel
*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)
*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45, @seamus_rohrer, @DonnieSlusher_
*Like us on Facebook