Published Mar 9, 2025
DL coach EJ Whitlow makes strong impression on Kobe Cherry at Junior Day
Seamus Rohrer  •  BadgerBlitz
Staff
Twitter
@seamus_rohrer

Outside linebackers coach Matt Mitchell was the first to make contact with Indiana native Kobe Cherry. But defensive line coach EJ Whitlow is now running point in the 2026 prospect's recruitment, and the pair got to connect in-person for the first time during Wisconsin's junior day event Saturday.

“Just that one-on-one with Coach Whit, just him hanging out with me through lunch and through the entire day. I created a really good connection with him, and it was really nice to put a face to the name and just meet him, talk to him and his atmosphere of being at Wisconsin," Cherry told BadgerBlitz.com.

