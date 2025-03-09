Badgers firmly in top group after 2026 LB Mason Marden's visit to Madison

St. Louis native Mason Marden hadn't been to Madison prior to his Junior Day visit Saturday. His first time, however, was more than enough to make a lasting impression.

“The town, I liked the size of it. It really fits me. I’m not too much into the small cities in my opinion, coming from St. Louis. It’s kinda like home," he told BadgetBlitz.com. "It’s a beautiful city, there’s lakes on both sides, so that’s a really good thing for me because I always enjoy being around the lake. That definitely checked a box. It’s a place I could really fit in.”