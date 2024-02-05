Advertisement
Wisconsin Badgers fall to No. 11 in AP Top 25

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.
Wisconsin fell five spots to No. 5 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll released Monday.

The Badgers are coming off losses to Nebraska (Thursday) and Purdue (Sunday). They are in action again on Wednesday (at Michigan) and Saturday (at Rutgers).


Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard.
Associated Press Preseason Top 25 Poll
Rank  Team Record Points

No. 1

UConn

20-2

1509

No. 2

Purdue

21-2

1479

No. 3

North Carolina

18-4

1352

No. 4

Kansas

18-4

1322

No. 5

Houston

19-3

1273

No. 6

Tennessee

16-5

1211

No. 7

Marquette

17-5

1173

No. 8

Arizona

17-5

1077

No. 9

Duke

16-5

924

No. 10

Illinois

17-5

893

No. 11

Wisconsin

16-6

838

No. 12

Auburn

18-4

818

No. 13

Baylor

16-5

730

No. 14

Iowa State

16-5

700

No. 15

South Carolina

19-3

564

No. 16

Alabama

16-6

520

No. 17

Kentucky

15-6

513

No. 18

Dayton

18-3

493

No. 19

Creighton

16-6

484

No. 20

Florida Atlantic

18-4

431

No. 21

BYU

16-5

425

No. 22

Utah State

19-3

286

No. 23

Texas Tech

16-5

156t

No. 24

San Diego State

17-5

141

No. 25

New Mexico

18-4

123

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Saint Mary's 73, TCU 72, Indiana St 53, Boise St. 49, Colorado St. 43, Virginia 32, Texas 22, Oklahoma 17, Mississippi 10, Washington St 6, Memphis 5, Appalachian St 4, Gonzaga 2, Grand Canyon 1, Michigan St. 1.


_________________________________________________


