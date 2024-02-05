Wisconsin Badgers fall to No. 11 in AP Top 25
Wisconsin fell five spots to No. 5 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll released Monday.
The Badgers are coming off losses to Nebraska (Thursday) and Purdue (Sunday). They are in action again on Wednesday (at Michigan) and Saturday (at Rutgers).
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Points
|
No. 1
|
UConn
|
20-2
|
1509
|
No. 2
|
Purdue
|
21-2
|
1479
|
No. 3
|
North Carolina
|
18-4
|
1352
|
No. 4
|
Kansas
|
18-4
|
1322
|
No. 5
|
Houston
|
19-3
|
1273
|
No. 6
|
Tennessee
|
16-5
|
1211
|
No. 7
|
Marquette
|
17-5
|
1173
|
No. 8
|
Arizona
|
17-5
|
1077
|
No. 9
|
Duke
|
16-5
|
924
|
No. 10
|
Illinois
|
17-5
|
893
|
No. 11
|
Wisconsin
|
16-6
|
838
|
No. 12
|
Auburn
|
18-4
|
818
|
No. 13
|
Baylor
|
16-5
|
730
|
No. 14
|
Iowa State
|
16-5
|
700
|
No. 15
|
South Carolina
|
19-3
|
564
|
No. 16
|
Alabama
|
16-6
|
520
|
No. 17
|
Kentucky
|
15-6
|
513
|
No. 18
|
Dayton
|
18-3
|
493
|
No. 19
|
Creighton
|
16-6
|
484
|
No. 20
|
Florida Atlantic
|
18-4
|
431
|
No. 21
|
BYU
|
16-5
|
425
|
No. 22
|
Utah State
|
19-3
|
286
|
No. 23
|
Texas Tech
|
16-5
|
156t
|
No. 24
|
San Diego State
|
17-5
|
141
|
No. 25
|
New Mexico
|
18-4
|
123
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Saint Mary's 73, TCU 72, Indiana St 53, Boise St. 49, Colorado St. 43, Virginia 32, Texas 22, Oklahoma 17, Mississippi 10, Washington St 6, Memphis 5, Appalachian St 4, Gonzaga 2, Grand Canyon 1, Michigan St. 1.
