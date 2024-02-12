Wisconsin Badgers fall nine spots to No. 20 in AP Top 25
Wisconsin fell nine spots to No. 20 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll released Monday.
The Badgers have lost four consecutive games and are coming off losses at Michigan (Wednesday) and at Rutgers (Saturday). They are in action again on Tuesday (Ohio State) and Saturday (at Iowa).
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Points
|
No. 1
|
UConn
|
22-2
|
1509
|
No. 2
|
Purdue
|
22-2
|
1480
|
No. 3
|
Houston
|
21-3
|
1386
|
No. 4
|
Marquette
|
18-5
|
1273
|
No. 5
|
Arizona
|
19-5
|
1241
|
No. 6
|
Kansas
|
19-5
|
1227
|
No. 7
|
North Carolina
|
19-5
|
1216
|
No. 8
|
Tennessee
|
17-6
|
1033
|
No. 9
|
Duke
|
18-5
|
1024
|
No. 10
|
Iowa State
|
18-5
|
969
|
No. 11
|
South Carolina
|
21-3
|
921
|
No. 12
|
Baylor
|
17-6
|
811
|
No. 13
|
Auburn
|
19-5
|
799
|
No. 14
|
Illinois
|
17-6
|
728
|
No. 15
|
Alabama
|
17-7
|
618
|
No. 16
|
Dayton
|
19-4
|
425
|
No. 17
|
Creighton
|
17-7
|
410
|
No. 18
|
St. Mary's
|
20-6
|
296
|
No. 19
|
BYU
|
17-6
|
294
|
No. 20
|
Wisconsin
|
16-8
|
249
|
No. 21
|
Virginia
|
19-5
|
218
|
No. 22
|
Kentucky
|
16-7
|
217
|
No. 23
|
Indiana State
|
22-3
|
209
|
No. 24
|
Florida Atlantic
|
19-5
|
206
|
No. 25
|
Oklahoma
|
18-6
|
178
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Utah St. 160, Colorado St. 145, Texas Tech 111, San Diego St. 84, Washington St 82, Clemson 57, Nevada 57, Gonzaga 50, New Mexico 27, Florida 19, Michigan St. 17, Texas A&M 16, Grand Canyon 13, Mississippi 12, TCU 10, Texas 9, Memphis 8, South Florida 7, Northwestern 2, UNC Wilmington 1.
