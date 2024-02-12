Advertisement
Wisconsin Badgers fall nine spots to No. 20 in AP Top 25

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Wisconsin fell nine spots to No. 20 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll released Monday.

The Badgers have lost four consecutive games and are coming off losses at Michigan (Wednesday) and at Rutgers (Saturday). They are in action again on Tuesday (Ohio State) and Saturday (at Iowa).

Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard.
Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard. (Darren Lee/Darren Lee Photography)
Associated Press Preseason Top 25 Poll
Rank  Team Record Points

No. 1

UConn

22-2

1509

No. 2

Purdue

22-2

1480

No. 3

Houston

21-3

1386

No. 4

Marquette

18-5

1273

No. 5

Arizona

19-5

1241

No. 6

Kansas

19-5

1227

No. 7

North Carolina

19-5

1216

No. 8

Tennessee

17-6

1033

No. 9

Duke

18-5

1024

No. 10

Iowa State

18-5

969

No. 11

South Carolina

21-3

921

No. 12

Baylor

17-6

811

No. 13

Auburn

19-5

799

No. 14

Illinois

17-6

728

No. 15

Alabama

17-7

618

No. 16

Dayton

19-4

425

No. 17

Creighton

17-7

410

No. 18

St. Mary's

20-6

296

No. 19

BYU

17-6

294

No. 20

Wisconsin

16-8

249

No. 21

Virginia

19-5

218

No. 22

Kentucky

16-7

217

No. 23

Indiana State

22-3

209

No. 24

Florida Atlantic

19-5

206

No. 25

Oklahoma

18-6

178

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Utah St. 160, Colorado St. 145, Texas Tech 111, San Diego St. 84, Washington St 82, Clemson 57, Nevada 57, Gonzaga 50, New Mexico 27, Florida 19, Michigan St. 17, Texas A&M 16, Grand Canyon 13, Mississippi 12, TCU 10, Texas 9, Memphis 8, South Florida 7, Northwestern 2, UNC Wilmington 1.

